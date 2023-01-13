ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

New York Post

JPMorgan claims entrepreneur Charlie Javice duped bank into buying $175M startup: suit

JPMorgan Chase claims it was duped by a 30-year-old entrepreneur who lied about the number of college kids who were using Frank — a financial-planning site that the mega-bank bought for $175 million. JPMorgan Chase alleges that Charlie Javice, who was featured on the Forbes “30 under 30” list in finance for 2019, led the bank to believe that Frank “was a business deeply engaged with the college-aged market segment with 4.265 million customers,” according to a lawsuit filed on Dec. 22, read. “Instead, it received a business with fewer than 300,000 customers,” according to the explosive suit filed in federal...
Fortune

A millennial founder who sold her company to JP Morgan for $175 million allegedly paid a college professor $18K to fabricate 4 million accounts. Their email exchange is a doozy

Activists hold signs as they attend a Student Loan Forgiveness rally on Pennsylvania Avenue and 17th street near the White House on April 27, 2022 in Washington, DC. A fintech startup bought by JP Morgan Chase for millions may have been built on a bed of lies, according to a new lawsuit filed by JP Morgan. And if the investment bank is to be believed, it all went wrong with an $18,000 check to a New York City-area data science professor.
WASHINGTON, DC
Markets Insider

Cathie Wood buys the dip in Coinbase again, but sells shares of Silvergate after the crypto-focused bank sees a run on deposits and cuts 40% of its staff

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest continues to buy the dip for digital asset exchange Coinbase. But the famed money manager sold Silvergate shares as the crypto-focused bank's stock plunged 43% on Thursday. Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds ARKF and ARKW are down more than 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snatched up...
New York Post

Goldman Sachs’ ‘skimpy’ bonuses could lead to another 800 workers leaving company after bloodbath

Goldman Sachs shed more than 3,000 employees this week — but some insiders claim the bank has a plan that will soon raise that number to 4,000. Reports surfaced in December that Goldman planned to ax as many as 4,000 workers this month. When the bloodbath came to a head on Wednesday, however, sources said no more than 3,200 got pink slips. Nevertheless, that discrepancy of 800-some employees may quickly narrow next week after Goldman hands out annual bonuses, according to insiders. That’s because the payouts are expected to be skimpy — so skimpy that disgusted recipients will pack up and...
Interesting Engineering

This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years

An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
msn.com

Disney braces for board battle, with activist investor Nelson Peltz hatching a plan to ‘restore the magic’

‘I don’t need to overwhelm them. I just need to speak reasonably to these people and explain to them where they went wrong or what opportunities they’re missing.’. That’s activist investor Nelson Peltz, who is in the midst of a battle for a seat on the board of the Walt Disney Co. during a Thursday interview with the CNBC morning program “Squawk on the Street.”
teslarati.com

Lucid Motors produces 3,493 cars in Q4, 7,180 in FY 2022

Lucid Group Inc. has reported its production and delivery figures for the fourth quarter of 2022. In Q4, the company manufactured 3,493 Lucid Air sedans at its facility in Arizona. A total of 1,932 of these vehicles were delivered during this period. Lucid also noted that for the entire year...
ARIZONA STATE
msn.com

'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
NASDAQ

FLEX's Subsidiary Nextracker Files for an IPO Offering

Flex Ltd’s FLEX subsidiary, Nextracker Inc, has filed a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed initial public offering (IPO) of shares of Nextracker's Class A common stock. The common stock listing will be on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol...

