Elon Musk's lawyers subpoena head of Saudi Arabia's $620 billion wealth fund for Tesla 'funding secured' tweets case
Investors are suing Elon Musk over an August 2018 tweet where he claimed he had "funding secured" to take Tesla private. Musk's lawyers have subpoenaed Saudi Arabia's top wealth manager to be a defense witness in the upcoming court case. Text messages disclosed in April showed Musk raging at Yasir...
JPMorgan claims entrepreneur Charlie Javice duped bank into buying $175M startup: suit
JPMorgan Chase claims it was duped by a 30-year-old entrepreneur who lied about the number of college kids who were using Frank — a financial-planning site that the mega-bank bought for $175 million. JPMorgan Chase alleges that Charlie Javice, who was featured on the Forbes “30 under 30” list in finance for 2019, led the bank to believe that Frank “was a business deeply engaged with the college-aged market segment with 4.265 million customers,” according to a lawsuit filed on Dec. 22, read. “Instead, it received a business with fewer than 300,000 customers,” according to the explosive suit filed in federal...
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried put $20 million into a big VC fund that then took a stake in the crypto exchange right back
FTX's ex-boss Sam Bankman-Fried poured $20 million into large VC fund Paradigm, per the FT. That same fund invested in the collapsed crypto exchange right back, amounting to about $215 million. It's cofounder has previously stated he "deeply regrets" backing Bankman-Fried's exchange. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried piled in millions...
Elon Musk Warns Against a Popular Stimulant
The billionaire influencer is not a fan of a particular pharmaceutical.
A millennial founder who sold her company to JP Morgan for $175 million allegedly paid a college professor $18K to fabricate 4 million accounts. Their email exchange is a doozy
Activists hold signs as they attend a Student Loan Forgiveness rally on Pennsylvania Avenue and 17th street near the White House on April 27, 2022 in Washington, DC. A fintech startup bought by JP Morgan Chase for millions may have been built on a bed of lies, according to a new lawsuit filed by JP Morgan. And if the investment bank is to be believed, it all went wrong with an $18,000 check to a New York City-area data science professor.
Cathie Wood buys the dip in Coinbase again, but sells shares of Silvergate after the crypto-focused bank sees a run on deposits and cuts 40% of its staff
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest continues to buy the dip for digital asset exchange Coinbase. But the famed money manager sold Silvergate shares as the crypto-focused bank's stock plunged 43% on Thursday. Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds ARKF and ARKW are down more than 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snatched up...
Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and the 6 other richest Americans have suffered a nearly $400 billion wealth wipeout this year
Musk alone has seen $140 billion erased from his fortune as historic inflation, surging interest rates, and a looming recession hammered tech stocks.
Goldman Sachs’ ‘skimpy’ bonuses could lead to another 800 workers leaving company after bloodbath
Goldman Sachs shed more than 3,000 employees this week — but some insiders claim the bank has a plan that will soon raise that number to 4,000. Reports surfaced in December that Goldman planned to ax as many as 4,000 workers this month. When the bloodbath came to a head on Wednesday, however, sources said no more than 3,200 got pink slips. Nevertheless, that discrepancy of 800-some employees may quickly narrow next week after Goldman hands out annual bonuses, according to insiders. That’s because the payouts are expected to be skimpy — so skimpy that disgusted recipients will pack up and...
WALL STREET WIPEOUT: Thousands of jobs cut on brutal day for finance
It's a dark Wednesday on Wall Street, as Goldman Sachs cuts thousands of jobs and BlackRock cuts hundreds.
Meet Sam Trabucco, the Alameda exec who oversaw the development of the crypto hedge fund's ultra-risky trading strategies
Sam Trabucco stepped down as the co-CEO of trading firm Alameda Research in August, just months before Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire filed for bankruptcy and lost $8 billion of customer money. Around the time of his departure in late August, he tweeted, "But if I've learned anything at Alameda, it's...
US real estate market in ‘big trouble,' expert warns
Pulte Capital CEO Bill Pulte and Thor Equities CEO Joe Sitt explain why U.S. real estate is headed towards "big trouble" in 2023 and could put "a lot of things to a stop."
Elon Musk’s buddies in Silicon Valley are predicting he will emerge laughing from his year of record-breaking wealth destruction
The Twitter and Tesla CEO will get "complete financial flexibility" this year, predicts VC Chamath Palihapitiya.
This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years
An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
Elon Musk could take SpaceX's Starlink business public in 2023 to 'give him a ton of more dry powder,' Chamath Palihapitiya says
Chamath Palihapitiya thinks Elon Musk could take SpaceX's Starlink satellite-internet business public this year. "He's going to create breathing room for himself. This is the simplest and most obvious way for him to do it," the so-called SPAC King said on a podcast. A Starlink IPO this year would be...
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway sells a million more BYD shares to realize huge profits in the Chinese EV maker
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway sold 1 million more shares of Chinese EV maker BYD. Berkshire Hathaway still owns 153.3 million shares of BYD, which represents a 14% stake. Buffett's firm initially invested $232 million in the automaker in 2008, creating billions of dollars in profits. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway said...
Disney braces for board battle, with activist investor Nelson Peltz hatching a plan to ‘restore the magic’
‘I don’t need to overwhelm them. I just need to speak reasonably to these people and explain to them where they went wrong or what opportunities they’re missing.’. That’s activist investor Nelson Peltz, who is in the midst of a battle for a seat on the board of the Walt Disney Co. during a Thursday interview with the CNBC morning program “Squawk on the Street.”
Crypto lender Genesis reportedly owes creditors $3 billion, and is eyeing the sale of its parent company's venture assets to raise funds
Crypto lender Genesis owes its creditors more than $3 billion, the Financial Times reported on Thursday. Genesis' parent company DCG may sell assets in its venture portfolio to raise fresh cash. Genesis' lending arm took hits after FTX filed for bankruptcy, causing a liquidity crisis late last year. Genesis reportedly...
Lucid Motors produces 3,493 cars in Q4, 7,180 in FY 2022
Lucid Group Inc. has reported its production and delivery figures for the fourth quarter of 2022. In Q4, the company manufactured 3,493 Lucid Air sedans at its facility in Arizona. A total of 1,932 of these vehicles were delivered during this period. Lucid also noted that for the entire year...
'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
FLEX's Subsidiary Nextracker Files for an IPO Offering
Flex Ltd’s FLEX subsidiary, Nextracker Inc, has filed a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed initial public offering (IPO) of shares of Nextracker's Class A common stock. The common stock listing will be on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol...
