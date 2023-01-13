Caleb Holonko - Welcome To NF: Caleb Holonko ripping North Vancouver. Welcome to the pack. Video: Matthew Tongue. Carson Storch - Electric Beaver: "Electric Beaver" is a project that stemmed from our collected passion for moving dirt. It was a challenging build, I had a lot of help along the way, and it is so rewarding now that it's finished and this video is out! The long term goal of this project is to have it live on, so keep your eyes peeled for future endeavours that include this line. Thank you to the partners who helped make this a reality: 10 Barrel Brewing, RedBull, SR Suntour, Ride Concepts, Can Am Off-Road, and Bros & Hoes Landscaping. Video: Christian Rigal.

18 HOURS AGO