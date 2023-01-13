ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

U.S. Debt Default 'Likely' in Second Half of 2023: Bank of America

By Dan Weil
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WZraY_0kDuoZiZ00

'We think it is likely by late summer or early fall,' says BofA rates strategist Ralph Axel.

Many investors are concerned that with the far-right wing of the Republican Party holding sway in the House of Representatives, a debt default is coming .

If the view of Ralph Axel, rates strategist at Bank of America, is correct, they have good reason to be concerned.

“We think it is likely that by late summer or early fall, the federal government will temporarily be forced to default on a portion of its daily obligations for a time ranging between a couple of days to a few weeks,” he wrote in a commentary.

“If so, this would represent the first time in history that the U.S. would default on any of its obligations due to the debt ceiling law. We think such an event would include a fall in equity and bond prices, potentially testing Treasury market functioning and liquidity .”

That may be an understatement. It wouldn’t be surprising if investors absolutely freaked out, dumping assets by the bucketful.

“Potentially testing Treasury market functioning and liquidity” may sound technical and anodyne. But it’s possible the Treasury market would temporarily collapse.

Axel Foresees Treasury Payment Prioritization Plan

Still, “we would expect Treasury to quickly announce a payment prioritization plan which should protect debt from any defaults and calm markets,” Axel said. That certainly sounds reasonable. Investors have to hope he's right.

“We think any decline in asset prices entering into a default would be a buying opportunity, as the debt ceiling would eventually be raised,” he said.

“And the economic damage done from operating the government in default would be minimal on an aggregate basis if it is relatively short-lived.”

Again, that sounds plausible, and with any luck, Axel is right. But there's no guarantee with political extremists running amok.

In theory, it shouldn’t be difficult to cobble a coalition of nearly all the Democrats along with a few Republicans to raise the government debt ceiling.

GOP Collaborators Might Face Resistance

But any Republican joining that effort might be subject to a primary challenge from someone on the extreme right. And it could be worse: Those Republicans could be targeted for physical violence.

Axe says that “marketable Treasury debt would likely not experience any defaults at all, and this would be key to an orderly restoration of markets after the initial shock fades,” he said.

“The total cost of marketable debt is not only small relative to other government obligations. But it would likely be prioritized over all other payments in the Treasury payment system.”

Further, “we would expect the Treasury Department to announce a prioritization plan before entering the default zone,” Axel said.

Yellen: Debt to Hit Current Limit on Jan. 19

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen wrote a letter to Congress Jan. 13, announcing that beginning Jan. 19, "the outstanding debt of the United States is projected to reach the statutory limit."

Further, "once the limit is reached, Treasury will need to start taking certain extraordinary measures to prevent the U.S. from defaulting on its obligations," she said.

"The period of time that extraordinary measures may last is subject to considerable uncertainty," Yellen said.

"It is unlikely that cash and extraordinary measures will be exhausted before early June.... I respectfully urge Congress to act promptly to protect the full faith and credit of the United States."

Comments / 33

William Finch
4d ago

DEFUND and DISBAND the entire Federal Government! They have proved millions of times the federal government cannot be trusted with taxpayer's money!

Reply(2)
16
JJC
3d ago

And democrats want to hand out reparations , continue their insane border policy and migrant benefits and forgive the legal financial obligations of students. We will be learning mandarin by candlelight before this administration is finished. 😡

Reply
11
Are U Real?
4d ago

Yes, the USA needs to stop spending. Government needs to stop. Homelessness is caused by over spending and causing inflation.

Reply(3)
15
Related
NBC News

What hitting debt ceiling means for U.S., average Americans

In a letter to Congress, Treasury Secretary Yellen said the U.S. could hit its debt limit by January 19th and warned Speaker McCarthy that the Treasury will have to take “extraordinary measures” to avoid a default. NBC’s Jake Ward is joined by a member of the White House Council of Economic Advisors to break down the significance of the debt ceiling and how it could affect average Americans. Jan. 14, 2023.
FOX 16 News

Who holds the most U.S. national debt?

KSNF/KODE— With the U.S. less than a week away from hitting its debt limit, lawmakers have to decide whether to raise the debt ceiling (the total amount of money that the United States government is authorized to borrow to meet its existing legal obligations) or risk defaulting–which happens when a country’s government cannot pay its […]
Tech Times

Why Everyone is Pulling Funds Out of the Stock Market and Investing Into Real Estate

When considering investing, most people traditionally turn to the stock market to grow their hard-earned money. A recent Gallup poll shows that 58% of Americans own stocks in some way, shape, or form. While the stock market may be a comfortable go-to option for investors, real estate is quickly becoming a portfolio darling for investors seeking to reduce risk, pull away from the market's volatility, and find better returns.
msn.com

Is a Bull Market Coming? Here's What Warren Buffett Thinks

The S&P 500 ended 2022 just shy of a 20% loss for the year. A 20% decline is how many investors define a bear market, so while 2022 might not technically make the cut, market watchers are feeling the pinch. The good news is that a bad year is often...
msn.com

If You Invested $1,000 In Donald Trump NFTs, Here's How Much You Would Have Now

Former President Donald Trump made headlines in late 2022 when he revealed a non-fungible token collection. The NFTs were widely criticized, but also saw huge demand from fans and collectors. Here’s how much an investment in the NFTs would be worth today. What Happened: Trump announced the launch of...
msn.com

Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure

Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
msn.com

'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos issues a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — here are 3 recession-proof buys

Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
TheStreet

Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy

The party may be over at Party City. Beloved theme and costume retailer Party City (PRTY) - Get Free Report is said to be considering bankruptcy within weeks, and is talking to bondholders about converting its debt to equity to help shore up its balance sheet. The company is also...
Cheddar News

Will We Be Able to Afford Eggs in 2023? A Look at Inflation Predictions

"Oh the places prices have gone in 2022. The consumer price index (CPI) was up 7.1 percent year-over-year in November, and although there is one more report due out in the next few weeks, the average for the year is likely to be in that range. While this is down from a peak of 9.1 percent in June, it's roughly the same as the annual rate for 2021.  That means inflation was hovering around a 40-year high for the last two years, even as the underlying causes of inflation appeared to shift. As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently pointed out,...
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
156K+
Followers
91K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy