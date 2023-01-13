ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ 3-word reaction to bonkers Jaguars comeback vs. Chargers

Even Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes couldn’t believe the insane swing that happened in the Jacksonville Jaguars-Los Angeles Chargers Wild Card showdown. When the Chargers took a 27-7 lead in the first half, it looked like the game was over. Trevor Lawrence’s playoff jitters raised more concerns as well, with the young QB throwing four interceptions in the opening half–including three in the first quarter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Michael Irvin Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction

During this Saturday's edition of NFL GameDay Morning, former Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin unveiled his prediction for this year's Super Bowl.  Unsurprisingly, Irvin has the Cowboys representing the NFC. On the other side of the bracket, he has the Bills coming out of the AFC.  ...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

NFL World Is Shocked By John Harbaugh's Decision

What is John Harbaugh doing? The Baltimore Ravens, despite having multiple timeouts remaining, have let a ton of time tick off the clock late in the fourth quarter on Sunday night. Baltimore is trailing Cincinnati, 24-17, with less than 10 seconds remaining on Sunday evening. Harbaugh's coaching ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Look: NFL Quarterback's Wife Shocked By Punishment News

The NFL is taking some heat for its surprising fine of Lions running back Jamaal Williams. Detroit's running back was hit with an $18,000 fine for his sensual celebration, with Green Bay linebacker Quay Walker was fined just $13,000 for shoving a Lions trainer. It's a bit puzzling, to say the ...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Dianna Russini Video

ESPN NFL reporter Dianna Russini is trending for her time in Buffalo on Sunday morning. The Bills are set to host the Dolphins in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Bills Mafia is going viral on social media on Sunday evening.  Russini and fellow ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington are going viral ...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

NFL World Demanding For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight

Don't even let Brandon Staley on the team plane.  The Chargers suffered one of the most humiliating collapses in NFL Playoff history tonight.  After leading 27-0 at one point, the Chargers showed little life in this second half. Trevor Lawrence and Co. led a ferocious comeback, capped by ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Joey Bosa's Announcement

Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Joey Bosa doesn't want to talk about his helmet throwing on Saturday night. The Chargers fell to the Jaguars in the Wild Card round on Saturday. Bosa was heated late in the contest. Sunday afternoon, Bosa addressed reporters. "I really, really do want to say ...
MISSOURI STATE
The Spun

Look: NFL World Is Not Happy With Michael Vick

The NFL World is not happy with what Michael Vick said about Lamar Jackson. Vick, essentially, said that Jackson needs to toughen up and play for the Ravens through his injury. “It’s the playoffs, you’re three games away. Put a brace on it. Get it going. Put a brace on it, let’s go. . . . I played ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Breaking: Jim Harbaugh Makes Decision On Coaching Future

Jim Harbaugh has made his decision. Monday afternoon, Michigan's president announced that Harbaugh has informed him that he will be remaining with the Wolverines, despite expressing some interest in the National Football League. "I just got off the phone with Coach Harbaugh and Jim shared with me ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Damar Hamlin's Official Decision

Damar Hamlin has decided to watch Sunday's Bills-Dolphins game from home.  He made the announcement via Twitter on Sunday afternoon after the AP reported that he was going to be in attendance for the game. "My heart is with my guys as they compete today! Supporting from home as I focus on my ...
The Spun

Troy Aikman Names 'Most Unathletic' Quarterback In NFL

Troy Aikman has a ton of respect for Tom Brady as an all-time great quarterback in the NFL. That being said, he acknowledges that the 45-year-old signal caller is far from physically dominant. In fact, Aikman recently named Brady as the "most unathletic" player in the league. “He’s the most ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NFL World Is Furious With Vikings vs. Giants Referees

The Minnesota Vikings are trailing the New York Giants by seven points with two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter on Sunday evening. Minnesota was just helped by a questionable at-best penalty call on New York. The Giants were called for an extremely suspect roughing the passer penalty on a ...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Ravens Plan For Quarterback Lamar Jackson Revealed

The Baltimore Ravens are remaining firm in their stance on superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson. Despite Jackson being sidelined for the final stretch of the Ravens' 2022 season, the team hopes to sign him on a longterm contract extension later this offseason. "Whenever the season ends -- Sunday ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Reportedly Makes Decision On 2023 Season

Tua Tagovailoa may not suit up for the Dolphins again in 2022, but it appears the team intends on Tua being the starter in 2023, according to reports. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Tua is expected back as Miami's starter next season despite serious concerns about his various head injuries over the past ...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
The Spun

The Spun

