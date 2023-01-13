ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Homophobic chant in English soccer deemed punishable offense

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g54st_0kDuoSXU00

Chelsea welcomed the English Football Association 's decision to make a homophobic chant aimed at its supporters a punishable offense, calling it a “step in the right direction” on Friday.

The FA announced on Wednesday that chants of “Rent Boy,” which have been directed at Chelsea fans by rival supporters, are now considered a breach of its rules.

It has written to all Premier League clubs and clubs throughout English soccer to enforce the point and attempt to stamp out discriminatory behavior.

“The ‘Rent Boy’ chant is intolerable and has no place in football or anywhere else,” Chelsea said in a statement. “That opposition clubs can now face disciplinary action if their supporters engage in this discriminatory and offensive behavior is a step in the right direction. Everyone who chooses to participate in this chant must know their actions have consequences.”

There have been allegations of the chants being made in recent Chelsea games.

“The Football Association strongly condemns all offensive, abusive and discriminatory chanting in football stadiums, and is determined to stamp this behavior out," the FA said. "These chants can have a lasting and damaging impact on people and communities within our game, and it must stop.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Chelsea and Tottenham target feels humiliated and wants to leave current club in January

Leandro Trossard has expressed his desire to leave Brighton during the current transfer window after falling out with Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi. In his pre-Liverpool press conference, the Brighton boss said that Trossard would not feature against the Reds on Saturday and labelled the situation “not good”. The Italian coach went on to say: “I spoke with him and I explained this attitude, this behaviour, I don’t like.”
BBC

Top Football Tweets: Arsenal are in the driving seat

London and Manchester were both painted red on derby weekend, Chelsea's big spending shows no signs of slowing down and Gerard Pique's spat with ex-partner Shakira got more public. A win on Sunday sent Arsenal eight points clear at the top of the league. And they did it in Tottenham's...
The Independent

Merseyside Police liaising with Everton over alleged threats to club directors

Merseyside Police has revealed it is in contact with Everton over alleged threats made towards the club’s directors ahead of last weekend’s Premier League match against Southampton.Supporters’ ire has turned on Everton’s hierarchy in the last few weeks as they face a second successive season battling to retain their Premier League status.It is understood Everton chairman Bill Kenwright last week received death threats via email, while chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale was grabbed by a fan and placed in a headlock as she left the directors’ box after a recent game.All board members were instructed to stay away from Goodison Park...
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Wolves-Liverpool in replay; Napoli face new coach

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. There are six third-round replays in the FA Cup, with Liverpool looking to stay in realistic contention for a domestic trophy by beating Wolverhampton in an all-Premier League matchup. An entertaining game ended 2-2 at Anfield on Jan. 7 and was tinged with controversy with Wolves having a late goal disallowed because of an offside not picked up by VAR cameras. Liverpool's only game since then was a 3-0 loss at Brighton in the league on Saturday, a low point in the team's season. Liverpool is in ninth place in the league, 19 points off first place, and already out of the League Cup. Among the other replays, non-league teams Chesterfield and Boreham Wood from the fifth tier of English soccer are in action against second-tier West Bromwich Albion and third-tier Accrington Stanley, respectively.
BBC

Tottenham 0-2 Arsenal: Aaron Ramsdale attacked by fan after north London derby

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was attacked by a supporter after the north London derby against Tottenham. Television footage showed a Spurs fan trying to kick Ramsdale in the back after the Gunners' 2-0 win on Sunday. "The Spurs fans gave me some throughout the game. I was giving some back,"...
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp is open to change but wants ‘better football now’ from Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has set the clock ticking on significant change coming to his squad after insisting he is going nowhere.A sixth Premier League defeat at the weekend has left the German facing a considerable task to rediscover something close to their best form.And while that will not be solved by transfer activity this month change is around the corner as Klopp, who denied he was too loyal to senior players, knows that is the only way forward.Jürgen Klopp has confirmed the Reds are set to make changes for tomorrow night's #EmiratesFACup third round replay:— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January...
The Independent

UK clubs join forces for annual Green Football Weekend to encourage climate action from fans

More than 80 of the UK's top clubs are this weekend starting a football-wide campaign against the climate crisis, that will culminate with Green Football Weekend on 3-5 February.Over the next 20 days until then, the Green Football Cup will be staged, when millions of fans will be encouraged to take climate-friendly actions that bring “green goals” for their team.The idea is to start changing basic habits around football so that this conditions a wider cultural transformation.Brentford's Ben Mee, one of the backers of the campaign along with Jamie Carragher, Robbie Savage, Karen Carney and Amy Turner, says: “The footballing...
Yardbarker

Chelsea to face competition from two Premier League clubs for transfer target

Chelsea are set to face competition from two Premier League clubs for PSV winger Noni Madueke. Madueke is one of the most exciting young talents in Europe and one of few Englishmen currently plying their trade outside of their home country. It’s rare to see an English player leave England to play football, but Madueke is proof of how beneficial it can be.
The Independent

Everton review security arrangements in wake of ‘high-risk’ Southampton game

Everton say they are reviewing all security arrangements after their board of directors were ordered to stay away from Saturday’s game against Southampton at Goodison Park.Merseyside Police is in contact with the club over alleged threats made towards the club’s directors ahead of last weekend’s fixture.Consultation between Everton and the police resulted in the Southampton match being made “a high-risk fixture” and, following further discussions, Everton’s next home game against Arsenal on February 4 will be in the same category.Supporters’ ire has turned on Everton’s hierarchy in the last few weeks as they face a second successive season battling to...
Yardbarker

Newcastle looking to raid Premier League giants for 22-year-old in January

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing the Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher. A report from Football London claims that Crystal Palace are keen on signing the 22-year-old central midfielder as well. Apparently, both clubs are hoping to sign the player on loan in order to add more quality and depth...
The Associated Press

Arsenal 8 points clear, commanding Premier League title race

Eight points clear in the Premier League, playing the most free-flowing soccer in England, and now humbling its fiercest rivals in front of their own fans. For Arsenal, this season can hardly get any better. A 2-0 win over Tottenham on Sunday left no doubt over who the dominant force is in north London. And it’s becoming increasingly hard to dispute that Arsenal is the best team in the country, having claimed 47 points from a possible 54 and surged into the best position the club has been in all season in its bid for a first league title since the unbeaten “Invincibles” of 2003-2004.
Yardbarker

FIFA to investigate Argentina following World Cup final actions

It’s safe to say that the Argentinian players were overcome with emotion following their World Cup victory in December, securing the country’s first global crown since 1986. Scenes of pure elation were visible when Sevilla defender Gonzalo Montiel netted the winning penalty, likewise when captain Lionel Messi lifted...
kalkinemedia.com

Napoli's title dream fuelled by 'goal twins' Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia

Dazzling duo Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia have Napoli dreaming after starring in a five-goal massacre of Juventus which made them clear favourites to claim a first Serie A title in over three decades. Luciano Spalletti's team have bewitched much of Europe with their all-action football this season and the...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
327K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy