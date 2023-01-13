ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

Paul Johnson, UK historian and champion of Thatcher, dies

By DANICA KIRKA Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45LBpr_0kDuoJqB00

British author, historian and journalist Paul Johnson, who shifted his allegiances from the left to support Margaret Thatcher and Conservative causes, died Thursday after a long illness, his son announced on social media. He was 94.

A prolific writer, Johnson produced more than 50 books and numerous articles spanning history, biography and travel. Writing more for the public than the critics, his subjects ranged from Jesus to the Beatles, with his titles including “The Birth of the Modern: World Society 1815-1830,’’ “A History of the Modern World from 1917 to the 1980s,’’ and “The Quest for God: A Personal Pilgrimage.’’

Born Nov. 2, 1928, in Manchester, England, Johnson was educated at Stonyhurst College, a Jesuit primary and secondary school, and the University of Oxford, where he met Thatcher and studied under the left-wing historian and journalist A.J.P. Taylor.

After graduating, Johnson served in the British Army, based mainly in Gibraltar. His military service helped him get a job at the Paris periodical “Realites’’ and he was later named Paris correspondent for the New Statesman, a British current affairs magazine. Johnson continued to work for the magazine when he returned to London and served as its editor from 1965 to 1970.

During the 1970s Johnson became increasingly conservative in his outlook, and began to advocate Thatcher’s message of less government and less taxation.

“In the 1970s Britain was on its knees. The Left had no answers,’’ Johnson wrote on his website as he explained his decision. “I became disgusted by the over-powerful trade unions which were destroying Britain.”

After Thatcher was elected prime minister in 1979, he offered advice on legislation limiting the power of trade unions and became one of her speechwriters.

“I was instantly drawn to her,” Johnson recalled.

Johnson’s views were sometimes controversial, as when he put Lee Kwan Yew, the founder of modern Singapore, on top of his list of the 20th century’s greatest political figures. Lee turned Singapore into one of the world’s “richest, safest, most orderly and sensible countries,” Johnson wrote, ignoring those who criticized him as a tyrant who arbitrarily detained opponents. On the same list, Johnson dismissed Nelson Mandela “under whose timid rule South Africa went straight for the rocks.”

That list appeared in the column Johnson wrote for The Spectator, a conservative British publication focused on politics and culture, from 1981 to 2009. He also wrote a column for the Daily Mail, a traditional backer of Britain’s Conservative party, until 2001.

An anti-communist, he found Richard Nixon’s behavior in the Watergate scandal less objectionable that Bill Clinton ’s alleged perjury following allegations about his relationship with a White House intern.

But his conservative politics won him fans on the American right. President George W. Bush awarded Johnson the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2006, saying his “powerful writings have captivated and educated people around the world.”

“A citizen of the United Kingdom, he holds America in special regard, calling the creation of our Nation ‘the greatest of all human adventures,’” Bush said.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Boris Johnson signs deal for memoir of turbulent premiership

LONDON -- Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has signed a deal to write a memoir of his tumultuous time in office, which began with a vow to “get Brexit done” and ended in scandal and resignation. Publisher HarperCollins said Monday that the as-yet untitled book will be...
The Guardian

Distant cousin of Boris Johnson acted as credit guarantor while in No 10

A distant cousin of Boris Johnson acted as a guarantor for a credit facility of up to £800,000 while he was in Downing Street that helped fund his lifestyle. Johnson benefited from the backing of Sam Blyth, a Canadian millionaire businessman in the education sector, who is a second cousin of the former prime minister’s father, Stanley. He is understood to have had use of the credit facility from February 2021 while in No 10 but did not draw down the full amount.
BBC

Are elections the way to break the indyref2 deadlock?

The next UK general election was to be an independence showdown - a substitute for another referendum, if all routes to that were blocked. That, at least, was how it seemed when Nicola Sturgeon first alighted on the idea, in June last year. She might still try it. Then again,...
BBC

Nicola Sturgeon and Rishi Sunak's smiles mask a deep political divide

Legend has it that my brilliant, late colleague Kenny Macintyre once secured an interview with Margaret Thatcher by jumping out of a broom cupboard in her hotel. Times have changed somewhat. These days most journalists are lucky to get within a mile of a prime minister on a political visit.
NPR

You will not be betrayed by 'The Traitors'

The new Peacock competition series The Traitors, all 10 episodes of which are now streaming, is goofy, hyperdramatic, suspenseful and pretty entertaining. The basic structure is this: 20 contestants are sequestered in a castle. Three of them are designated by the show as traitors. Viewers know which three, and the three are aware of each other and meet privately, but their identities are a secret to the rest of the group. Each round, there are two eliminations. One comes when the traitors choose someone to "murder," which they do by slipping a note under their door. The other comes when the entire group sits around a table and votes somebody out (everybody votes, traitors included).
Variety

Fremantle Appoints Andrew Llinares as Global Head of Entertainment

Fremantle has appointed Andrew Llinares as its new director of global entertainment. The former producer replaces Rob Clark, who will retire next month after 20 years with the super-indie. Based in London and reporting into group CEO Jennifer Mullin, Llinares will assume overall responsibility for Fremantle’s global entertainment production, development and acquisitions teams, effective immediately. He will also join Fremantle’s global leadership team. A seasoned executive producer, Llinares was previously head of Thames/Syco co-productions in the U.K. and was the original showrunner on “The X Factor” and “Britain’s Got Talent,” which were first launched in the U.K. in 2004 and 2007, respectively. Since...
ABC News

ABC News

985K+
Followers
204K+
Post
577M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy