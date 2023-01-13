Can Patriots keep Nick Caley off of division rival’s radar?

For the latest on the Patriots, check out WEEI and Audacy's "1st and Foxborough."

Thursday evening’s announcement that the Patriots would formally interview candidates for an offensive coordinator position raised the possibility that the team could retain Nick Caley, who seems primed for an OC job now that his current contract with New England is set to expire.

If the Krafts do want to keep Caley as much as they reportedly desire to, they might need to make that consideration quickly.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport put Caley’s name at the top of the list of strong potential candidates for the New York Jets’ opening at offensive coordinator following the firing of Mike LaFleur.

Caley has also gotten buzz as an option to join the Houston Texans as their new offensive coordinator should Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon get the head job in Houston, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano. That could be an intriguing destination with the Texans almost certain to draft one of the top quarterback prospects in the NFL Draft this coming April.

New York, meanwhile, doesn’t look quite as appealing with ownership appearing to be locked in with former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson, who – how can we put this delicately? – is very bad at football. However, if the Jets ultimately proved themselves willing to move on from Wilson, there are plenty of reasons to like where the Jets are heading as a franchise and lots of solid young players on the offensive side of the ball, Wilson notwithstanding.

The bottom line: Caley, who is currently the longest-tenured offensive coach on the Patriots, will very likely have some promotion options if he wants to step out from the shadow of his tight end coach position under Bill Belichick.

His status as an internal candidate might even be a strong selling point for Belichick, who typically prefers to promote from within.

Caley knows the current roster better than any outside candidate would and might have a better idea of how to get the best out of it.

The Patriots have made a strong push to keep Jerod Mayo around, possibly even to the point of making him the heir-apparent to Belichick. Might the organization make a similar play to keep Caley from leaving town and put a halt to some of the offensive brain drain in the building?