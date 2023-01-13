MUNCIE, IN—Statewide, rent is increasing, affordable housing is hard to find and eviction rates are high. What should renters know? Hear from Indiana Legal Services as they share information on your legal rights and responsibilities as a renter, and what you should expect from your landlord. We will also provide resource packets so renters can be prepared and informed. Join IPR and partners and come with your questions.

MUNCIE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO