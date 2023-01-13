ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kitchen gadgets that will simplify your food prep process for the Super Bowl

By BestReviews, Jordan C. Woika
 3 days ago

Which kitchen gadgets are best for food prepping for the Super Bowl?

It’s not hyperbole to say that the Super Bowl is the number one most important live event of the year. In fact, of the top 30 most-watched broadcasts in American history, the only event that isn’t a Super Bowl is the “Mash” series finale, which aired in 1983, coming in at number nine on the list.

So, when you decide to host a Super Bowl party, you’ll want your food to impress. That doesn’t mean you need to struggle with your food prep, though, especially if you have the right kitchen gadgets.

In this article: Ninja Air Fryer , Heynemo Food Warmer and Cuisinart Stand Mixer

The top four gadgets for food prepping for the Super Bowl

The gizmos you may need or want can differ from the most commonly used based on what you plan on serving, but generally speaking, four of the best gadgets are:

  • Air fryer : Chicken wings are the number one food eaten during the Big Game. Depending on how many people are coming, you’re going to need to make an ungodly amount. Using an air fryer is healthier and frees your oven up for other baking needs.
  • Food warmer: One of the hardest stages of food preparation is deciding on the order you’ll be making everything. You only have so much kitchen after all. Having some food warmers on hand can make that much easier as you don’t have to worry about keeping everything fresh using other means.
  • Mixing bowls : Sometimes the simplest kitchen item is the best and mixing bowls are indeed that. Use them to toss your wings in your sauce for the easiest coating method. It’s how the pros do it after all. You can also make all your dips and such in them before transferring them to a serving dish to keep said serving dishes clean.
  • Stand mixer : Making everything you need to make for a Super Bowl party is going to be exhausting, no matter what. Using a stand mixer to handle the dough for your pigs in blankets or desserts keeps your body fresher and lets you work on multiple dishes at once.

Best air fryers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iVBYR_0kDumzXl00

Cosori Air Fryer

This fryer comes in 6-, 6.8- and 10-quart capacities with all of them being large enough to make chicken wings for at least four to seven people. It even has a chicken-cooking preset.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OMDpN_0kDumzXl00

Instant Pot Air Fryer

This fryer comes in 5.7-, 6-, 8-, 10- and 19-quart capacities and it has a temperature range of 95 to 400 degrees. The controls are easy to understand and digital, making for easy cleaning.

Sold by Amazon, Best Buy and Home Depot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qazfd_0kDumzXl00

Ninja Air Fryer

This fryer comes in 6- and 10-quart capacities. Both use a dual basket system with each having its own individually heated compartment so you can cook two different foods at two different temperatures.

Sold by Amazon, Best Buy and Target

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PbGH8_0kDumzXl00

Philips Kitchen Appliances Air Fryer

Not all Super Bowl parties have to feed half the neighborhood. If it’s just you and a small group of friends, this 3-quart air fryer should offer all the space you need.

Sold by Amazon

Best food warmers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ntYAA_0kDumzXl00

Chefman Food Warmer

This buffet-style food warmer comes with two 1.2-quart serving pans and a 2.5-quart serving pan, but you can also use just the heated bottom if you have other heat-safe serving trays you want to use.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eslR1_0kDumzXl00

Heynemo Food Warmer

This serving station can also be used as a slow cooker for dishes like meatballs. It comes in two forms, one with two 1.25-quart pots and one with three 1.5-quart pots.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=199BcS_0kDumzXl00

Ovente Food Warmer

Another buffet-style warmer, this one has safe-to-touch handles so you can move it as needed, even if it’s already piping hot. It can with without serving trays or with two or three trays.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JexWR_0kDumzXl00

Sybo Food Warmer

This food warmer takes a different approach, using lamps that direct heat onto the top of the food rather than using heat that creeps from the bottom up. It comes in silver or black.

Sold by Amazon

Best mixing bowls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZNtpc_0kDumzXl00

Homearray Mixing Bowls

This set includes a three-quarters-quart, 1.5-quart, 3-quart, 4-quart, 5-quart and 8-quart bowl. They’re stainless steel, the traditional type used for tossing chicken wings, and have flat bases so they don’t go wobbling away.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SJ6FJ_0kDumzXl00

Nordic Ware Mixing Bowls

This set includes a 2-quart, 3.5-quart, 5-quart and 7-quart bowl with matching lids. It’s perfect for saving dishwasher space after you’re done prepping since you can just stash your dips in the fridge.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bAJDq_0kDumzXl00

Anchor Hocking Mixing Bowls

This set includes 10 bowls: a 1 ounce, 2 ounce, 4 ounce, 6 ounce, 10 ounce, 16 ounce, 1 quart, 1.5 quart, 2.5 quart and 3.5 quart.

Sold by Amazon

Best stand mixers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a0iOS_0kDumzXl00

Cuisinart Stand Mixer

This stand mixer comes with the basics that most do, but the big draw is just how many attachments are compatible with it such as pasta rollers, ice cream makers and meat grinders.

Sold by Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Wayfair

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u2TZt_0kDumzXl00

Dash Stand Mixer

Stand mixers can be shockingly expensive, so this model costing so little and still performing so well makes it the definition of value. It also comes in five colors to match your kitchen.

Sold by Amazon and Target

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TjQHg_0kDumzXl00

Hamilton Beach Stand Mixer

This stand mixer includes a cover for the bowl so that even when turned to max power, no dough or liquids will escape onto your kitchen counter and walls. It comes in seven colors.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MjCD2_0kDumzXl00

KitchenAid Stand Mixer

The mixing bowl included with this mixer has a handle for an easier time moving it around, plus there are many accessories you can get for it down the road. It comes in four colors.

Sold by Kohl's

Jordan C. Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

