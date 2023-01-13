CSU receives 90K to help expand students’ DE&I knowledge

Wilberforce — Central State University John W. Garland College of Science, Engineering, Technology, and Agriculture (JWGCESTA) has received $90,000 in funding giving minority students the ability to impact technology development through diversity, equity, and inclusion in partnership with The Ohio State University Translational Data Analytics Institute (TDAI).

Students participating in the Public Interest Tech University Network (PIT-UN) grant program will improve their appreciation of problem-solving skills in combination with science to address public health issues. Through the TDAI partnership, Central State students will help bridge a gap with minorities in the workforce by understanding data science, analytical methods, and techniques.

“Central State University is proud to collaborate with other institutions of higher education to provide opportunities for underrepresented groups in the technology space,” said Morakinyo Kuti, Ph.D., dean of JWGCESTA, and director of Land-Grant Programs at CSU.

PIT-UN grand program awarded 18 universities a share of $2.3 million, including Case Western Reserve and Cleveland State University in Ohio.

