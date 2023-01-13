Read full article on original website
Related
bravotv.com
Jeff Lewis Just Introduced Us to His “Second Baby” (PHOTOS)
The Flipping Out designer just welcomed a new member to his family and shared the first photos. Flipping Out designer Jeff Lewis just shared a major life update. He’s a dad again… well, to a fur baby at least. He confirmed that he welcomed a puppy into his life on Instagram on Monday, January 16.
ETOnline.com
Lisa Marie Presley's 911 Call Before Her Cardiac Arrest Shows a Distressed Scene
The 911 call that preceded Lisa Marie Presley's death shows a distressed scene. On Tuesday, the New York Post obtained and released the emergency call from the day of Presley's death, which hears Presley's housekeeper and a man believed to be her ex-husband Danny Keough, frantically communicating with a 911 operator.
msn.com
Jeremy Renner source claims 'it's much worse than anyone knows' after actor's sister gives health update amid his snowplow accident recovery, more news ICYMI
Slide 1 of 9: Jeremy Renner is still ailing from a New Year's Day snowplow accident that left him in critical condition, and he's facing a long road to recovery. On Jan. 16, a source told Radar Online that "it's much worse than anyone knows. Jeremy is very aware of the fact that he almost died out there," noting that "the right side of Jeremy's chest was crushed, and his upper torso had collapsed. He also had a bad head wound that was bleeding and a leg injury." A second source told the webloid that "word is the damage to Jeremy's chest was so substantial it had to be reconstructed in surgery," claiming that friends have said it could be two years before he's, as Radar put it, "back in fighting shape."Sister Kym Renner has remained positive, telling People magazine days earlier on Jan. 10 that Jeremy is doing better than expected at this point. "If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn't mess around. He is crushing all the progress goals. We couldn't feel more positive about the road ahead." On Jan. 1, the Marvel actor was run over by a 14,000-pound snowcat, which is used for plowing and grooming snow. He suffered "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries," according to a statement from his rep, and underwent emergency surgery. MORE: The best photos of Kate Middleton's first months as Britain's new Princess of Wales.
'Dirty Dancing' Star Jennifer Grey To Be Paid $3k A Month In Spousal Support From Ex-Husband Clark Gregg Years After Settling Divorce
Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey will receive monthly spousal support from her ex-husband, Clark Gregg, years after the exes reached a divorce settlement. RadarOnline.com can confirm the movie starlet, known for portraying Frances "Baby" Houseman alongside the late Patrick Swayze, is set to get $3,931 on the first day of each month.The Iron Man actor has been required to pay Grey a lump sum of $23,586 for retroactive spousal support from July 1, 2022, to December 1, 2022. He was ordered to pay up on or before January 15, 2023.He signed off on January 9 and Grey gave her signature...
Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Slammed for Selling New $6K ‘Love’ Retreat After Kody Brown Split
Backlash! Sister Wives star Meri Brown was slammed for selling a new $6K “love” retreat following her split from Kody Brown. “I am so excited about this one. We have so many good things planned,” Meri, 52, announced about an upcoming retreat at Lizzie’s Heritage Inn in an Instagram video posted on Tuesday, January 17.
bravotv.com
Fraser Sounds Off on Camille’s Below Deck Firing: “It Needed to Be Done”
The chief stew also shared why he was “so glad” that Captain Sandy got involved. After failing to impress either of her bosses (Fraser Olender and Ross Mcharg) with her work ethic, and getting into a loud disagreement with second stew Alissa Humber in front of the charter guests, Below Deck deck/stew Camille Lamb’s job on St. David was on thin ice.
bravotv.com
Aesha Scott Gives an Update on Her Dating Life and Where She Stands with Jack Stirrup
Aesha Scott has been a cast member on not one, but two Below Deck shows — and now she's taking on another franchise staple: Galley Talk. The yachtie has quite the exciting life off-screen, too — especially when it comes to her dating life. Read on to hear Aesha spill on her past and present relationships as part of an exclusive conversation with The Daily Dish.
bravotv.com
Gizelle Bryant’s Reaction to Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson’s Breakup May Surprise You
Ashley Darby recently confirmed that she and Luke Gulbranson are no longer “romantically involved,” but it turns out that Gizelle Bryant doesn’t think the two are “done” quite yet. The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member revealed as much on the latest episode of Page...
bravotv.com
We Have a Major Update on Where Reza Stands with MJ’s Husband, Tommy, Today
Shahs of Sunset’s Reza Farahan addressed if there is still tension with Mercedes “MJ” Javid’s husband, Tommy Feight. Back in October, Mercedes “MJ” Javid revealed that after some tensions in their friendship, Reza Farahan had met her son, Shams. It was a particularly big milestone given Reza’s friction with MJ’s husband, Tommy Feight, which was documented on Season 9 of Shahs of Sunset, which also tracked Reza and MJ’s friendship ups and downs at that time.
bravotv.com
Where the Summer House Season 7 Cast Stands in Their Friendships and Relationships
It could be a cruel, cruel summer for the roommates on Summer House. A trailer for the upcoming seventh season dropped on January 12, and it features the long-rumored friendship breakup between Danielle Olivera and Lindsay Hubbard, the latter cast member’s end-of-summer engagement to Carl Radke, and the introduction of three new single housemates.
bravotv.com
Andrea Denver Reveals When He Might Get Engaged to His Girlfriend, Lexi
A lot has changed in Andrea Denver’s life since fans met him on the debut season of Winter House. When Andrea was in Vermont, he shared a romantic connection with Paige DeSorbo that continued once the two went back to New York City. Andrea later joined the Summer House cast for Season 6, and he continued to get to know Paige when they were both in the Hamptons.
bravotv.com
Is Wendy Osefo Still Opening a Nigerian Lounge with Peter Thomas? She Says “Yeah, No”
The RHOP cast member made it very clear where she stands in terms of a business partnership with the RHOA alum. On the Season 7 premiere of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Dr. Wendy Osefo was exploring the idea of opening a Nigerian lounge with The Real Housewives of Altanta alum Peter Thomas, who is Cynthia Bailey’s ex-husband. However, it was clear from their initial conversation that the two weren’t exactly aligned on the concept, and as the season has continued, there has been growing tension between the potential partners over a contract. So when Wendy appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on January 15, the host was eager to hear an update on where the business plan stands today.
Comments / 0