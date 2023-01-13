ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellowstone County, MT

Daily Montanan

Billings representative, Stromswold, resigns from the legislature effectively immediately

Citing issues ranging from mental health to attending college, Rep. Mallerie Stromswold, R-Billings, announced Saturday morning that she was resigning her seat in the Montana Legislature effective immediately. She becomes the third Republican representative in the past month to resign. Rep. Becky Beard, R-Helena, resigned in order to take the position of Sen. Terry Gauthier, […] The post Billings representative, Stromswold, resigns from the legislature effectively immediately appeared first on Daily Montanan.
BILLINGS, MT
NBCMontana

Law enforcement investigating bomb threat

MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana says law enforcement is investigating a bomb threat sent to a university employee Monday morning as a possible hoax. An alert sent out says the employee received an email that said "pipebombs" had been placed on campus, as well in a small number of federal field offices in Billings, Helena and Missoula.
MISSOULA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

HD 50 Rep. Mallerie Stromswold announces she is resigning from the Montana Legislature

HELENA, Mont. - Mallerie Stromswold has announced she is resigning from the Montana Legislature due to health reasons. “Serving the Billings community has been an incredible privilege that I don't take lightly. The people I've met along this journey taught me so much, and I've developed many friendships I'll keep with me throughout my life,” Stromswold wrote in a statement.
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Footloose Montana organizes animal trap safety workshops for pet owners

BILLINGS, Mt: Many Montanans are surprised to learn that hundreds of domestic dogs have been accidentally caught in traps over the last ten years and not all captures are reported. In fact, according to a report from Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, at least 266 domestic dogs were accidentally caught...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

New Town Pump Opens on West End

The newest Town Pump is now open on Billings’ West End. It is the only gasoline and convenience store of its size on the West End and its opening has long been anticipated. It makes it much more convenient for travelers who use Shiloh Road coming off of I90 to fill up and get food and sundries in town.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Public automotive class in Billings geared toward women

BILLINGS, Mont. - Every spot was filled in Montana State University Billings City College's second monthly free automotive workshop of women, eager to learn more about cars. The automotive instructor, Katherine Pfau, or Kat to her students, introduced the public class to City College in an effort to create a space where women felt comfortable to shift their knowledge.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Teens rob convenience store on Southgate Dr. in Billings Friday

BILLINGS, Mont. - Two teenagers robbed a convenience store Friday night. The teens stole from a convenience store on the 4900 block of Southgate Dr. around 8:07 pm. A store employee was assaulted and one suspect dropped a gun that accidentally discharged into his foot. One of the teenagers was...
BILLINGS, MT

