Billings representative, Stromswold, resigns from the legislature effectively immediately
Citing issues ranging from mental health to attending college, Rep. Mallerie Stromswold, R-Billings, announced Saturday morning that she was resigning her seat in the Montana Legislature effective immediately. She becomes the third Republican representative in the past month to resign. Rep. Becky Beard, R-Helena, resigned in order to take the position of Sen. Terry Gauthier, […] The post Billings representative, Stromswold, resigns from the legislature effectively immediately appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Strike Approved By Yellowstone County Employees for January 23rd
After six months of working without a contract, the employees of Yellowstone County have voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike. The county commissioners have been refusing to drop language permitting them to arbitrarily set wages for new hires above and beyond those of existing employees. A False Promise. The Yellowstone...
NBCMontana
Law enforcement investigating bomb threat
MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana says law enforcement is investigating a bomb threat sent to a university employee Monday morning as a possible hoax. An alert sent out says the employee received an email that said "pipebombs" had been placed on campus, as well in a small number of federal field offices in Billings, Helena and Missoula.
Fairfield Sun Times
HD 50 Rep. Mallerie Stromswold announces she is resigning from the Montana Legislature
HELENA, Mont. - Mallerie Stromswold has announced she is resigning from the Montana Legislature due to health reasons. “Serving the Billings community has been an incredible privilege that I don't take lightly. The people I've met along this journey taught me so much, and I've developed many friendships I'll keep with me throughout my life,” Stromswold wrote in a statement.
ypradio.org
Yellowstone County law enforcement flags jail space, staff as public safety priorities
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte was in Billings Wednesday to discuss public safety and his budget proposals. Local authorities flagged a need for more jail space and staff. Billings Police Chief Rich St. John said capacity challenges at the county jail are a barrier to everyday police operations amid increasing rates of violent crime and domestic assault.
KULR8
Community judges needed for this year’s Montana Speech and Debate State Tournament
BILLINGS, Mont. - Judges are needed for this year’s Montana Speech and Debate State Tournament in Billings at Skyview High School. Around 300 community judges are needed for the tournament on Friday, Jan. 27 and Saturday, Jan. 28. Events will range from single and partner debates and extemporaneous speaking...
Montana cities, including Billings, seeking local control to regulate plastics
Some of Montana's largest cities asking for local control back from the Legislature out of concerns for plastic bottles ending up in landfills.
These Two Montana Cities Make The Top 15 In The U.S. For Snowiest
As most of us know, Montana gets a lot of snow. But is it as much as we think when compared to the rest of the United States? For these two towns, yes!. What two Montana towns make the top 15 in the U.S. for Snowiest cities?. According to The...
KULR8
Footloose Montana organizes animal trap safety workshops for pet owners
BILLINGS, Mt: Many Montanans are surprised to learn that hundreds of domestic dogs have been accidentally caught in traps over the last ten years and not all captures are reported. In fact, according to a report from Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, at least 266 domestic dogs were accidentally caught...
yourbigsky.com
New Town Pump Opens on West End
The newest Town Pump is now open on Billings’ West End. It is the only gasoline and convenience store of its size on the West End and its opening has long been anticipated. It makes it much more convenient for travelers who use Shiloh Road coming off of I90 to fill up and get food and sundries in town.
Prosecutor calls Billings South Side murder 'vicious execution'
Melvin Pretty On Top, 23, made his first appearance in Yellowstone County District court Friday to answer to one count of deliberate homicide and one count of tampering with evidence.
No new leads in search for missing Billings woman
Searchers were given statistical data and information regarding searches involving victims experiencing dementia and Alzheimer’s.
Man injured in house fire west of Billings
The fire at 545 Pike Court Dr. started in a garage, and the homeowner exited through a window and suffered minor injuries.
KULR8
Public automotive class in Billings geared toward women
BILLINGS, Mont. - Every spot was filled in Montana State University Billings City College's second monthly free automotive workshop of women, eager to learn more about cars. The automotive instructor, Katherine Pfau, or Kat to her students, introduced the public class to City College in an effort to create a space where women felt comfortable to shift their knowledge.
KULR8
Teens rob convenience store on Southgate Dr. in Billings Friday
BILLINGS, Mont. - Two teenagers robbed a convenience store Friday night. The teens stole from a convenience store on the 4900 block of Southgate Dr. around 8:07 pm. A store employee was assaulted and one suspect dropped a gun that accidentally discharged into his foot. One of the teenagers was...
Tragic Story of One Billings Dog Owner, He Needs Our Help
These two peas in a pod are looking for a retirement home to take them in and bring them to see their dad regularly before they cross the rainbow bridge into dog heaven. They're older with only a few years left in this good life and are a bonded pair, so we need your help!
Billings music teacher looks to start classical education school
A woman who has taught for nearly a half century has become inspired to start a classical education school for kindergarten through 12th graders.
Billings Family Now Without Their Father Due To Senseless Murder
Tonight, I came across the latest from the Yellowstone County Coroner on KTVQ about the Sunday Night Homicide here in Billings. It was announced that Carlos Delao, 45, of Billings was the victim of this senseless murder. Billings Police have said that Delao was waiting in his running vehicle Sunday...
How Many Lives Do We Have to Lose Before We Realize This is Serious, Montana?
Do you feel safe when you leave work at night? I stopped yesterday at the beauty shop to get a haircut and started a conversation with the ladies while under the hair dryer. Just kidding... But she was telling me that when the girls leave at night after closing they...
Update: Search for missing Billings woman suspended for the night
Sherri Richterich, a 77-year-old Billings woman, has now been missing for over 36 hours with no real leads.
