Richland, WA

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI after crash in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. – The driver who crashed into a parked camper Friday night was later arrested on suspicion of DUI, investigators said Sunday morning. It happened near the intersection of West 4th Avenue and South Union Street just before 9 p.m. Friday. Authorities said officers with the Kennewick Police Department responded to the scene. It was reported a Dodge Challenger...
KENNEWICK, WA
Big Country News

Pasco driver arrested for going 139 MPH

PASCO - According to the Washington State Patrol, Trooper Mata arrested the driver of this car for speeding, 139 mph in the 70 zone on I-182 near MP 10 in Pasco. He was booked into the Franklin County Jail for reckless driving. The Washington State Patrol reminds drivers to always...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

WSP looking for driver who rolled car, left passenger near Toppenish

TOPPENISH, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to a single car rollover that turned into a personal injury hit and run shortly after 3:50 p.m. on January 15. Trooper Chris Thorson says that the WSP is still "actively looking" for the driver of the car. According to the WSP...
TOPPENISH, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Accused child rapist pleads guilty

RICHLAND, Washington -The Benton County Prosecutor’s Office reports Matthew Lowe of Richland pleaded guilty of second- and third-degree rape of a child, sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Lowe came to the attention of police in 2018 after...
RICHLAND, WA
Chronicle

Five Charged After Seven Stolen Cars and $100K Artifact Collection Seized in Eastern Washington

Seven vehicles, a 34-foot trailer and a $100,000 collection of artifacts and fossils are part of a stash of stolen property found recently in Franklin County. Prosecutors charged five people in connection with what began with fleeing car near Eltopia West Road. It turned into the discovery of a cache of stolen property at a home and in two trailers littered with drug paraphernalia.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Crews work to put out apartment fire in Kennewick Saturday

KENNEWCIK, Wash. — Crews with the Kennewick Fire Department on scene of an apartment fire. KFD Chief Chad Michael confirmed crews are working to help put the fire out off 4110 W Kennewick Ave. According to Sgt. Chris Litrell with Kennewick Police, W Kennewick Ave will be closed between...
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Pedestrian hit by car in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash.- Richland Police responded to a car versus pedestrian collision near George Washington Way and Spangler on the morning of January 12. According to Richland Police a 15-year-old male was hit by a car while crossing the street. He was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. This...
RICHLAND, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Two Pratts are jailed

MILTON-FREEWATER – Leeann Rose Pratt and her significant other, Robert Eugene Pratt Jr., were taken to Umatilla County Jail Wednesday in two separate incidents. The Pratts live in an RV park in Milton-Freewater. In the first incident, Wednesday afternoon, Robert Pratt, 55, was arrested on a fugitive warrant by...
MILTON-FREEWATER, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Wrong-way driver suffered a medical condition

HERMISTON – The Oregon State Police was dispatched to reports of a wrong-way driver driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 between mileposts 186 and 166 shortly after midnight today (Friday). They were able to get the driver stopped without incident. OSP reports that the driver, Julia...
HERMISTON, OR
FOX 11 and 41

Cable Bridge crash sends two to hospital

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of SR 397 on the Cable Bridge around 8:22 p.m. on January 11. According to the WSP a car driven by a 31-year-old Kennewick man hit a car driven by a 55-year-old Selah man from behind.
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Moxee police searching for missing juvenile

MOXEE, Wash.- Moxee Police are searching for a juvenile who reportedly ran away from home around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10. If anyone has seen the runaway or has any information about this case they should call Moxee Police at 509-574-8850. FOX41 Yakima©FOX11 TriCities©
MOXEE, WA
Pasco WA
