Newport News, VA

Man and woman found dead in Newport News home

By Eliza Noe, Daily Press
Daily Press
Daily Press
 3 days ago

Two people in Newport News were found dead with gunshot wounds on Friday morning, according to police.

Police responded to a home on the 5200 block Arlington Avenue, near the Huntington neighborhood, for a welfare check at about 9:45 a.m. A man and woman were located inside the home and were both pronounced dead at the scene.

In a news release, police said the incident appears to be “domestic-related,” and they are not looking for any suspects at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Eliza Noe, eliza.noe@virginiamedia.com

Newport News, VA
