ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

U.S. District Court allows ‘banned concepts’ lawsuit to proceed

By Ethan DeWitt
New Hampshire Bulletin
New Hampshire Bulletin
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BGwY6_0kDul18z00

The United States Courthouse in Concord on Jan. 13, 2023. (Ethan DeWitt | New Hampshire Bulletin)

A lawsuit brought by state teachers unions and the ACLU of New Hampshire against a law banning certain instruction in the classroom around race, gender, and equity will move forward to trial, after the U.S. District Court rejected an attempt to dismiss it.

In an order issued Thursday , District Court Judge Paul Barbadoro struck down the state’s attempt to throw out the lawsuit due to a lack of a valid claim. That decision means the case will move next into discovery and toward a full trial.

“Given the severe consequences that teachers face if they are found to have taught or advocated a banned concept, plaintiffs have pleaded a plausible claim that the amendments are unconstitutionally vague,” Barbadoro wrote.

The ACLU, the American Federation of Teachers of New Hampshire, the National Education Association, and a handful of individual educators sued the state over the law in December 2021. The law bars teachers and state employees from advocating for a number of topics, including that a person of one race, gender, sexual orientation, or other characteristic is superior or inferior to another, and that people of one characteristic are inherently oppressive of others.

The teachers unions say the law is too vaguely worded to know how to follow, and that the high penalties for teachers in violation – which can include civil lawsuits and the loss of credentials – mean that educators must self-censor to avoid potentially falling afoul of it. The state has countered that the law is not vaguely constructed, pointing to guidance issued by the Attorney General’s Office over how to interpret it, and argued that public employees do not have full freedom of speech when it comes to their jobs.

During an oral argument in September over the state’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit, plaintiffs made two main arguments that the law violates the U.S. Constitution: first that it violated teachers’ right to free speech under the First Amendment, and second that it violated a “vagueness doctrine” under the Fourteenth Amendment. That doctrine holds that criminal or civil laws can be found unconstitutional if they are so vague that enforcement is unclear, violating due process.

The state contended that those constitutional claims do not apply and should be dismissed before a trial.

In his ruling, Barbadoro decided not to dismiss the plaintiffs’ vagueness arguments, but he did partially dismiss the free speech arguments.

Barbadoro held that the plaintiffs had made a plausible case for vagueness – the standard for allowing the lawsuit to proceed – largely because the law does not clearly establish what specifically can and can’t be taught.

“Although the amendments identify certain core concepts that may not be taught, they do not give either teachers or enforcers the guidance they need to find the line between what the amendments prohibit and what they permit,” Barbadoro wrote.

He added that the lack of a requirement that teachers violate the law “knowingly” or “purposefully” in order to be punished – a condition known as a scientist requirement – means that teachers can be penalized for accidentally violating the law. That reality, he wrote, bolsters the plaintiffs’ case that the law is too vague.

And Barbadoro pushed back on the state’s argument that a law is only unconstitutionally vague if it is shown to be vague in all applications. Even if New Hampshire’s law could be interpreted in one specific way, the law may still be too vague to follow, Barbadoro wrote, citing the recent U.S. Supreme Court case of Johnson v. U.S . Whether it is too vague will come down to what is argued at the trial.

When it came to plaintiffs’ free speech arguments, Barbadoro was more sympathetic to the state. He cited the recent U.S. Supreme Court case of Garcetti v. Ceballos , which held that public officials are not fully protected under the First Amendment for speech they make during their official duties – but do have free speech for private activities.

Public school teachers in middle and high schools are expected to follow curriculum and can’t make free speech claims if they choose not to, Barbadoro wrote. But he left open the possibility that New Hampshire’s law could violate teachers’ free speech rights during extracurricular activities.

Thursday’s ruling moved the case into the discovery period, which attorneys for the plaintiffs say they will likely use to attempt to uncover details around how state agencies investigate and pursue complaints against teachers under New Hampshire’s law.

That discovery process will likely happen on an expedited timeline, Barbadoro said during the September oral arguments, so that a full hearing can happen quickly.

The post U.S. District Court allows ‘banned concepts’ lawsuit to proceed appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin .

Comments / 18

Tim
1d ago

Another Democrat talking point distributed by the media. The law specifically bans discrimination! “Banned concepts” does not appear in the title or the law. Why are groomers, indoctrinators, and Democrats afraid of banning discrimination?

Reply(1)
3
just me
2d ago

how about sticking to the basics(reading, writing, math, art, and science)until kids reach high school.

Reply(3)
10
NihilistSolitude
1d ago

can we just admit the entire public school system has been a failure and go back to private education which allows parents to choose the best education for their children and can fit their values.

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

Ohio teacher files lawsuit claiming she was forced to resign after refusing to use students' preferred names and pronouns

An Ohio middle school teacher is suing her former district, school board and education officials, claiming she was forced to resign after she refused to use students' preferred names and pronouns. The teacher, Vivian Geraghty, said her constitutionally protected religious beliefs prevented her from doing so. Geraghty taught English at...
MASSILLON, OH
Daily Mail

Biden administration has just 24 HOURS to respond to Supreme Court order that placed temporary pause on Title 42 border restrictions ending this week

The Supreme Court on Monday delayed lifting Title 42 for 24 hours after Republicans lobbied to keep the pandemic-era border policy in place. Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts gave the Biden administration until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday to respond to the stay – just hours before the policy is set to expire under current orders.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Social Security tax elimination to be considered by Minnesota lawmakers

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans have heard a lot about the DFL Party trifecta at the State Capitol, and the sweeping agenda the DFL is proposing in light of a $17.6 billion surplus. What you are hearing a lot less about are tax cut proposals.Last spring, when the surplus was merely in the $9 billion range, legislative leaders from the DFL, GOP and the governor's office reached a grand deal that included investments in education and other programs, and the elimination of the tax on Social Security income. That agreement lasted just a few days. Now the legislature is back with a much...
MINNESOTA STATE
Toni Koraza

Florida Appeals Court Rules a Shocking Decision on Transgender Bathroom Ban

A Florida school district’s policy of separating school bathrooms based on biological sex is constitutional, according to the ruling of a federal appeals court. In a 7-4 decision, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the St. Johns County School Board did not discriminate against transgender students based on sex or violate federal civil rights law by compelling transgender students to use gender-neutral bathrooms or bathrooms matching their biological sex.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
CBS News

CVS sued by nurse who was fired after she refused to prescribe birth control because of her religious beliefs

CVS Health is facing another lawsuit brought by a former employee who claims the pharmacy chain's decision to fire her after she refused to prescribe birth control to patients violated her religious rights under federal law. J. Robyn Strader, a nurse practitioner and Texas resident, worked at a CVS MinuteClinic for six and a half years, according to the lawsuit, which she filed through her attorney in U.S. district court in Forth Worth on Wednesday.
KANSAS STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

New Hampshire Bulletin

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
622K+
Views
ABOUT

The New Hampshire Bulletin is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to keeping the people of the Granite State informed about the issues that matter most. Because the activities inside the halls of power are just one part of the picture, the Bulletin staff follows the threads of policy into communities throughout New Hampshire to tell the people’s stories. The Bulletin also publishes thoughtful commentary from New Hampshire stakeholders and watchdogs, but not from elected officials or candidates, in an effort to expand and elevate the state’s many ongoing conversations. Launched in April 2021, the New Hampshire Bulletin is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Bulletin retains full editorial independence. Your donations are vital, and your money goes directly to paying for quality journalism.

 https://newhampshirebulletin.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy