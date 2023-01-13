Clemson lands commitment from highly touted TE

Clemson has picked up a big verbal pledge from a highly touted tight end prospect in the class of 2024.

Marian Central Catholic (Woodstock, Illinois) four-star Christian Bentancur announced his commitment to the Tigers on Friday afternoon.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound junior chose the Tigers over his other two finalists, Oregon and Ohio State. He lists nearly 40 offers in total.

Bentancur is ranked as a top-150 national prospect in the 2024 class by all the major recruiting services. According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, he is the No. 4 tight end and No. 102 overall prospect in his class, while he is ranked as high as the No. 100 overall prospect in his class by Rivals, which considers him the nation’s No. 4 tight end as well.

Clemson offered Bentancur last June after he worked out at the Dabo Swinney Camp. He then returned to Tiger Town for the Louisville game in November.

Bentancur was the lone uncommitted tight end prospect in his class with an offer from Clemson. Before getting that offer, he told TCI that the Tigers piqued his interest.

“They are one of the most successful programs in the nation,” he said. “Getting an offer from Clemson would be crazy and they definitely spark my interest.”

Bentancur becomes the third commitment in Clemson’s 2024 class, joining Carrollwood Day (Tampa, Fla.) four-star cornerback Tavoy Feagin and Hough (Cornelius, N.C.) kicker Nolan Hauser.

“It is definitely an elite program with a lot to offer with a beautiful area,” Bentancur said to TCI regarding what stands out to him about Clemson, “and the people are great.”

As a junior this past season, Bentancur racked up 57 receptions for 1,085 yards and 11 touchdowns to go with 45 tackles, seven sacks, five forced fumbles and an interception that he returned for a touchdown.

