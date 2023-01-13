Oregon women’s basketball hosts Washington to start 4-game stretch that can solidify foundation of postseason resume

Taya Hanson is new to the Oregon-Washington rivalry, but her first appearance will be remembered on both sides. With the No. 21 Ducks up by three with under 30 seconds to go against the rebuilding Huskies, Te-Hina Paopao (16 points, five assists) passed the ball to Hanson. With the shot clock winding down, the Arizona State transfer drilled a three, one of her four on the night, to keep Oregon’s hopes of a top four finish in th Pac-12 and top 16 seed in the NCAA Tournament alive.

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO