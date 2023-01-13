Oregon women’s basketball hosts Washington to start 4-game stretch that can solidify foundation of postseason resume

Read full article on original website
Oregon’s Chance Gray named Pac-12 freshman of the week
Oregon’s Chance Gray was recognized by the Pac-12 for her play in helping lead the Ducks to a split against Washington and Washington State. Gray, who averaged 15 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist and 1 steal in the two games, was named the Pac-12 freshman of the week. She...
Oregon women’s basketball drops 2 spots in AP poll after split with Washington schools
The Oregon Ducks dropped dropped two spots poll after splitting two games against the Washington schools. The Ducks (13-5, 4-3 Pac-12) are ranked No. 23 with 75 points in the AP poll after beating Washington and losing to Washington State in overtime. That’s down from No. 21 with 144 points last week.
The state of Oregon's QB room right now as the 2023 roster remains in flux
It can be hard to keep up with everything given all the roster turnover that now takes place in December and January. Because of that, it feels like an opportune time to provide some insight into how each position group stacks up at the current moment. Over the next week...
Oregon women’s basketball falls in overtime after back-and-forth battle with Washington State
In the end, the Oregon Ducks’ lack of size came back to bite them. The Ducks blew a 10-point lead in the third quarter, erased a 14-point deficit with 4:15 left and appeared to have the game won in regulation before succumbing in overtime to Washington State, 85-84, Sunday afternoon at Matthew Knight Arena.
Video: Oregon DE Matayo Uiagalelei talks about his first week on campus in Eugene
We had a chance to catch up with former Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete and Oregon edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei at Polynesian Bowl check-in earlier today. Uiagalelei made a Signing Day decision, announcing for the Oregon Ducks in what was one of the most heavily contested races all year.
Oregon State Beavers fall 79-67 to sharp-shooting Washington Huskies in women’s basketball
Was Sunday rock bottom for the Oregon State Beavers women’s basketball team?. Of course not. It can get worse. But it sure had that appearance as the Washington Huskies beat the Beavers in every way possible for three quarters on the way to a dominant 79-67 win at Gill Coliseum.
azdesertswarm.com
What Tommy Lloyd said after Arizona’s blowout loss at Oregon
Arizona came into Saturday’s game having won by 12 on the road two days earlier, while Oregon had lost by 17 at home. You wouldn’t have known those were the teams’ previous scores based on how this one went. “The more desperate team was the better team...
N’Faly Dante, Jermaine Couisnard lead Oregon men’s basketball to redemption in upset of No. 9 Arizona
The tone was set by N’Faly Dante in the opening minute. The Oregon center threw down a dunk, stole a pass and then the 6-foot-11 Dante followed with a thunderous posterizing jam over Arizona’s Kerr Kriisa that brought the crowd of 7,970 at Matthew Knight Arena to its feet.
Taya Hanson saves Oregon women’s basketball from disaster against Washington
Taya Hanson is new to the Oregon-Washington rivalry, but her first appearance will be remembered on both sides. With the No. 21 Ducks up by three with under 30 seconds to go against the rebuilding Huskies, Te-Hina Paopao (16 points, five assists) passed the ball to Hanson. With the shot clock winding down, the Arizona State transfer drilled a three, one of her four on the night, to keep Oregon’s hopes of a top four finish in th Pac-12 and top 16 seed in the NCAA Tournament alive.
Rewinding Oregon men’s basketball’s 87-68 win over Arizona
We were live from Matthew Knight Arena for today’s game between Oregon and No. 9 Arizona. The Ducks won 87-68. The Ducks (10-8, 4-3 Pac-12) got their best win of the season. The Wildcats (15-3, 4-3) fell for the sixth straight time in Eugene. Oregon was a 4-point underdog,...
Oregon State’s young defense has become ordinary. Is there enough season left to improve?
News around the NCAA transfer portal is usually about who’s coming and who’s going. Less attention is paid to the impact. This season, it’s having a sizable affect on the defense for the Oregon Beavers women’s basketball team.
Wrestling: Newberg, Mountain View and Thurston girls the big winners in the Oregon Classic
Two-time reigning Class 6A wrestling team champion Newberg has made it clear that it is still the team to beat in Oregon’s largest classification with a 40-31 win over West Linn to take first place in the Oregon Classic Saturday in Redmond. Newberg opened the dual with five straight...
Oregon lawmakers set to begin session focused on housing, homelessness, semiconductors, behavioral health and education
Oregon lawmakers will return to Salem on Tuesday to begin a nearly six-month session that Democratic legislative leaders and Gov. Tina Kotek hope will set the state on a path to build more housing, reduce homelessness, boost the semiconductor industry and improve mental health and addiction services. Lawmakers will also...
philomathnews.com
PHS wrestlers see top competition at Oregon Classic
The Philomath High School wrestling team went up against some of Class 4A’s best competition on Friday and Saturday at the Oregon Classic in Redmond and came away with three wins and two losses in the duals tournament. Sophomore River Sandstrom, freshman Porter Compton and freshman Riley Barrett won...
Power restored in Washington County, Salem area
Multiple large outages popped up throughout the Willamette Valley that have kept Portland General Electric crews busy Monday morning.
Lebanon-Express
Volunteers purposely make a mess in Albany park
Students from a handful of majors at Oregon State University including creative writing, forest engineering, and graphic design all had something in common Saturday morning, Jan. 14:. They got down in the mud together. About 15 students and other volunteers gathered, dripping, under gray skies in Albany where they were...
Emerald Media
University of Oregon suffers growing pains
This school year, the University of Oregon welcomed its largest freshman class ever. 5,338 freshmen reflects a 16% increase to freshman enrollment from the previous year, which also had a record-breaking number of freshmen for UO. The record enrollment rate outsized UO housing and caused a housing shortage early fall...
'Democrats, Republicans, talking about the same things': Oregon House speaker Dan Rayfield on the 2023 session
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon's legislative session gets underway in Salem on Tuesday. It'll be the first session lawmakers are together in person at the Capitol building since before the pandemic, and the first long session as Speaker of the House for Representative Dan Rayfield. Democratic Rep. Rayfield was re-elected...
yachatsnews.com
Decades after lobbying for Oregon Farm Bureau, new executive director returns to lead it
SALEM — One of Greg Addington’s first jobs out of college involved driving around the state talking with farmers and ranchers on behalf of the Oregon Farm Bureau. Now, nearly 30 years later, he’s returned to lead it. In November, Addington, 53, began his new job as...
greatnorthwestwine.com
Coppola-owned Domaine de Broglie uses Pinot Noir to win McMinnville Wine Competition
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — It’s a bit of a paradox that Francis Ford Coppola doesn’t have a stage right now for Dave Petterson, who makes some of the Willamette Valley’s top examples of Pinot Noir, evidenced by Domaine de Broglie winning the award for Best of Show at the 2023 McMinnville Wine Competition.
