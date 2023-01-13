ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 2025 DL commits to Georgia football

2025 four-star defensive tackle Justus Terry has committed to Georgia football. Terry is a 6-foot-5, 270 pound prospect out of Mobile, Ala., who is rated as the nation’s No. 4 defensive tackle, the No. 17 player overall and the No. 4 player in the state of Alabama. The sophomore...
ATHENS, GA
Georgia adds commitment from four-star 2025 OT

2025 four-star offensive tackle Micah DeBose has committed to Georgia football. DeBose is the nation’s No. 4 rated offensive tackle and Georgia’s second commitment of the day following 2025 four-star defensive tackle Justus Terry’s pledge. DeBose is a 6-foot-5, 315-pound prospect out of Mobile, Ala. and is...
ATHENS, GA
CBS DFW

Dallas Cowboys fans confident team will bring home win against Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Excited fans have filled the tables around the big screen at Texas Live ahead of the Dallas Cowboys first road playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.Although the Cowboys are going against Tom Brady, and it's been decades since a playoff win on the road, some fans are convinced the team is getting help from above."I got, it got...I was promised, and told, from the football gods...this is our year," Cowboys fan Joe Walker said.He's confident they'll take home a win, and so are fans who are at the game in Florida.In fact, no team had more fans in the stands this year than the Cowboys. And checking ticket resellers, fans can still get through the gate for a little under $250."Cowboys baby, all day," Walker said. "Cowboys gonna win. I mean, we just gotta play smart football and not turn the ball over." Kickoff begins at 7:15 p.m.
TAMPA, FL

