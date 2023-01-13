The Bijou Star Files: LBJ & Family Celebrate Bronny’s Senior Night

Source: Canva / Canva

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, January 13, 2023:

LeBron James & Family Celebrate Bronny During Senior Night

A family that plays together, stays together.

ODELL BECKHAM JR. BLASTS CRITICS AFTER PLANE VID SURFACES… ‘Enjoy The 🧀 Board!!!’

Odell Beckham Jr. still ain’t apologizing for his role in clearing out a plane back in November — in fact, he’s now blasting people who are criticizing him for the way he conducted himself … even throwing out his famous cheese board diss again!!

BRYAN KOHBERGER JUDGE ORDERS NO BAIL …Waives Right to Speedy Trial

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ Bryan‘s scratches are from shaving before court.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Under Investigation After Encouraging Children To Volunteer For Reelection Campaign

Lori Lightfoot, who took office as the mayor of Chicago in 2019, has come under widespread scrutiny thanks to a questionable request she asked of Chicago Public Schools employees.

Tyga Reportedly Sued For $1.3M In Missed Lamborghini And Bentley Payments

Rapper Tyga has reportedly landed himself in some hot water when it comes to missed payments on luxury vehicles.

Travis Kelce Slams Rumor Ex-GF Kayla Nicole Paid Half On Dates & He Only Gave Her $100 In Five Years— ‘She Had A Very Financially Stable Life’

NFL star Travis Kelce denies rumors that his relationship with influencer Kayla Nicole ended last year because he was cheap.

Lori Harvey Denies She Ever Dated a Father and Son While Talking Relationship Misconceptions

Lori Harvey is clearing up misconceptions about her love life.

50 Cent Reacts to Video of His Music Playing at Ja Rule Concert

50 Cent has shared his thoughts on a video that shows his track “In Da Club” playing during a Ja Rule show.

Foxy Brown Slams “Crackhead” Keith Murray For “Fairytale” Fellatio Claims [Video]

Foxy Brown is clapping back at rapper Keith Murray after he claimed to have received world-class sloppy toppy from the Brooklyn MC. Read More

Lil Wayne, Missy Elliot & Dr. Dre Set To Receive The Global Impact Award During The Grammys’ Black Music Collective Event

Lil Wayne, Missy Elliot, and Dr. Dre will be honored at the Grammys’ second annual Black Music Collective event. Read More

Amtrak Passengers Stuck on Board For 29+ Hours Following Collision on Tracks Called 911 Claiming They Were Being Held Hostage

Passengers traveling from Virginia to Orlando were stuck on board an Amtrak train for more than 29 hours earlier this week. Read More

Animal Sacrifice Approved for Religious Purposes in Detroit-Area City

Residents of a Detroit-area City have voted to allow animal sacrifices for religious purposes.

Rap-A-Lot Founder J. Prince Defends Son Following Claims That He Abandoned Takeoff’s Body After He Was Shot [Video]

J. Prince defended his son J. Prince Jr., following claims that he neglected Takeoff’s lifeless body. Read More

Microsoft Set To Provide its Workers With Unlimited Time Off

Starting next week, Microsoft will allow employees to take as much vacation time as they want.

Ray J Blasts Tyrese Over Eddie Murphy Call Out About Will Smith Joke [Video]

There has been a lot of drama surrounding the joke Eddie Murphy made at this year’s Golden Globe Awards. In the latest episode, Ray J defended the iconic comedian and actor after Tyrese Gibson made a remark shaming Murphy’s joke.

Elon Musk Has Lost More Money Than Anyone in History, Guinness World Records Says

Elon Musk can add a new title to his resume: Guinness World Record holder.

50 Cent Details Confronting Tyler Perry About Mo’Nique’s Career [Video]

Last year 50 Cent, announced that he wanted to help place Mo’Nique back in the spotlight.

Deb Antney Claims Gucci Mane Did Not Kill Jeezy’s Associate Pookie Loc: Let’s Stop Talking About That Now Because All These Kids Think You’re The Number One Killer

Deb Antney is spilling some hot tea!

Saweetie Set To Appear In Season 2 Of ‘Bel-Air’

It looks like we will be seeing Saweetie on our tv screens again soon!

Ludacris’ Manager Chaka Zulu’s Murder & Aggravated Assault Case At A Standstill: At This Time, There Are No Upcoming Court Dates

Chaka Zulu, longtime manager of rapper/actor Ludacris, is still awaiting his fate.

Kerry Washington & Oprah To Star In Tyler Perry’s ‘Six Triple Eight’, A Film About An All-Black, All-Female World War II Unit

Oprah Winfrey and Kerry Washington will all star in the media mogul’s upcoming film, Six Triple Eight.

KANYE WEST SECRET WEDDING WITH MYSTERY WOMAN!!! She’s a Yeezy Architect

Kanye West isn’t just hanging around town with a mystery blonde, he’s also married to her — they recently had a private ceremony to celebrate their love …

T.J. HOLMES, AMY ROBACH LAWYER UP FOR POSSIBLE LAWSUIT… Race Could Be a Factor

ABC could be staring down the barrel of a lawsuit if it fires or pushes T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach out of their anchor jobs … because we’re told the 2 have lawyered up big time and if it comes to litigation … race might be an issue.

