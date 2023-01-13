ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

What Boy Who Was Swept Away by Flood Said to His Mom

By Emily Morgan
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G1U8i_0kDuk00n00
Photo by: JOSH EDELSON / Contributor

We have new details surrounding the tragic flooding incident that resulted in a five-year-old being swept away from his mother.

As previously reported, a 5-year-old boy in California got lost from his mother earlier this week and remains missing as severe flooding and rainfall continue to batter the state.

Before the tragedy, his mother, Lindsy Doan, was driving the boy to school on Monday when she lost control of her truck in the raging flood water.

When she decided to abandon the car, she and her young son exited the vehicle and clung to nearby trees. However, the boy was forced to let go of his mother’s hand when the floodwaters became too intense. As a result, he was swept into the current and away from his mother.

Immediately after, emergency officials and 200 volunteers were deployed to search for the boy in the San Marcos Creek area near Paso Robles, located about 30 miles north of San Luis Obispo.

Mother of five-year-old boy who went missing during California flood recalls tragedy: ‘I could feel his fingers slipping from mine’

According to new reports, Doan revealed what her son said to her just before he slipped away from her. “Mom, it’s OK,” he spoke to her bravely. “Just be calm.”

Doan also admitted she didn’t think the water flowing over the creek crossing was deeper than usual as she drove her son to school on Monday. However, water was moving swiftly at the time, and her truck later became pinned against a tree.

Fortunately, she could open her door and grip a tree, telling her son to leave his backpack and climb into the front seat. But, as she held onto his hand, the current pushed him to the other side of the tree.

“I could feel his fingers slipping from mine,” she recounted of the horrifying event. She added, “I saw his head kind of floating, and he was looking at me because he was going backward,” she recalled. She also noted that her son didn’t know how to swim. “I was trying to keep my head above the water, but the currents kept pulling me down.

She added: “And after a while, I didn’t see Kyle or what was going on.”

Rescue crews and volunteers are still searching for the missing boy.

In a statement on Thursday, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said that search operations continue. They also noted that 120 California National Guard members were assisting in locating the five-year-old.

Currently, 200 people are actively a part of the search. These include search and rescue divers from multiple counties, six K9 units, drone teams, and other emergency officials.

Sadly, the search has been unsuccessful, with officials finding one of the boy’s blue and gray Nike shoes.

Comments / 30

Anna Lewis
2d ago

We are warned not to drive through water and being that the creek was near why did she proceed. This was negligence in her part she knew there was flooding now she has to live with herself knowing she should have turned around.

Reply(3)
11
Deborah Palmer
2d ago

This is just such a terrible tragedy and I NEVER shame parents or anyone for that matter but come on! Mom's a teacher and didn't have the sense to recognize the swiftness of the water versus the previous time she drove through it?! That poor scared boy. I too would have gone with him and not just watched him. As a parent I just don't understand any of it!

Reply(1)
8
Bewildered
3d ago

What a heartbreaking tragedy!! I pray🙏 that God will help him one way or the other!!

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

California Floods: New Update Released on 5-Year-Old Boy Swept Away

As California continues to get hammered with torrential rainfall and flooding, we have new updates about a five-year-old boy who was swept away by the raging floodwaters. According to reports from ABC13, emergency officials launched a seven-hour search immediately on Monday after the rough waters took the young boy. Sadly, the search was no avail, with authorities only finding the boy’s shoe. Later, officials stopped the search as raging floodwaters became too intense for search and rescue divers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Family Attorney Makes Shocking Claim About Brian Laundrie’s Mother

Gabby Petito’s family attorney is alleging that Brian Laundrie’s mother offered to lend her son a shovel after he murdered Gabby in Wyoming. Pat Reilly, who represents Gabby’s parents, Joe Petito and Nichole Schmidt, wrote a letter to Laundrie’s attorney, Matt Luka, on December 5 that detailed the documents Brian’s parents, Christopher and Roberta Laundrie, needed to hand over for the ongoing civil lawsuit against them.
WYOMING STATE
People

Dad Whose Son, 5, Was Swept Away on Flooded Calif. Road Says Wife 'Made the Right Choice' to Leave Car

"It would've been a death trap if they'd stayed there," Brian Doan, whose son Kyle remains missing, tells PEOPLE As authorities continue the search for Kyle Doan, the 5-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters in California, his father says he doesn't blame his wife for making the hard "split-second decision" to get out of their car when it began to float away on their way to school.   "It would've been a death trap if they'd stayed there," Brian Doan, 54, tells PEOPLE. "She made the right decision given the circumstances."  On...
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Police Identify Boy, 5, Who Was Swept Away in Calif. Flood as He and His Mom Headed to School

Kyle Doan's mother, a teacher at a local school, was saved by bystanders after her car got caught in rising flood waters but the 5-year-old was pulled out and downstream A kindergartner who was swept away during a severe flood in California has been named as authorities resume their search. The 5-year-old has now been identified as Kyle Doan by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office. The child was riding in a vehicle with his mother on the way to school in San Miguel, California, when the...
SAN MIGUEL, CA
People

Parents of 5-Year-Old Boy Swept Away in Calif. Flood Share His Final Sweet Words to His Mom

"The current kept pulling me down. And every time I gasped and I looked up he was looking at me," Lindsy Doan said of the moment before her son Kyle Doan, 5 was pushed away from her during a flood The parents of Kyle Doan, who went missing after being swept away by severe California flood waters, have spoken out. His mother, who was driving the kindergartner to school that morning, has revealed his last words before he was overtaken by the stormwater. Kyle and his mother...
CALIFORNIA STATE
musictimes.com

Lisa Marie Presley REAL Cause of Death: Cardiac Arrest Caused by Broken Heart Syndrome?

Did the Broken Heart Syndrome have something to do with Lisa Marie Presley's cardiac arrest and death?. Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley's mother, confirmed the news about the singer-songwriter's death in a statement on Thursday. The 54-year-old songstress died after being hospitalized earlier that day following a cardiac arrest. "It...
People

Body of 5-Year-Old Boy Who Vanished in September Found in Washington River

Lucian Munguia, who was reported missing on Sept. 10, was found dead in the Yakima River on Thursday after a months-long search After a months-long search, 5-year-old boy Lucian Munguia was found dead in a Washington river.  Lucian, who had autism, was reported missing from Sarg Hubbard Park on Sept. 10, according to the Yakima Herald-Republic. On Friday, police shared that his body had been found in the Yakima river.  Authorities were contacted on Thursday after a passerby spotted what looked like human remains in the river, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported. The area...
YAKIMA, WA
New York Post

‘Hiking queen’ posts heartbreaking video moments before deadly slide from icy mountain

A California mother of four known as “the dancing hiking queen” posted heartbreaking video of herself moments before she slid hundreds of feet to her death on an icy slope. Crystal Paula Gonzalez-Landas, 56, was reportedly hiking on the icy Baldy Bowl on Mount Baldy when she slid an estimated 500 to 700 feet on Sunday. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department received a call about an emergency signal from a GPS device after the incident, KTLA reported. “The hiker was down on a steep and icy hillside, surrounded by numerous helpful hikers assisting in any way they could,” police said. The sheriff’s patrol...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Victor

Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social Service

The parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher with a gun could potentially lose parental custody, leading to the child being placed under the purview of Social Services. An altercation that resulted in a six-year-old shooting a teacher could potentially end up with the parent of that child losing parental custody, according to an expert.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Vice

Texas Cop Who Gave Homeless Man Shit Sandwich Gets Fired Again

A former San Antonio cop fired for his strange obsession with shit-related misconduct while on the job somehow found another law enforcement-gig just a 40-minute drive away—at least for a couple years. Matthew Luckhurst was fired from the San Antonio Police Department in 2020 after a series of offensive...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
People

Father Who Allegedly Drove Tesla Off Calif. Cliff with Wife and 2 Kids Inside Is a Doctor

Dharmesh A. Patel, 40, was arrested after Monday's crash and charged with attempted murder and child abuse The man accused of purposefully driving his Tesla off a California cliff on Monday is a radiologist, and the passengers in the crashed vehicle were his wife and two children, multiple outlets report. Dharmesh A. Patel's bio on the U.S. News and World Report website says that Patel works as a radiologist in Mission Hills, California, and is "affiliated with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center." "He received his medical degree from Wayne State University School...
MISSION HILLS, CA
The Independent

Horrifying moment woman pushes three-year-old onto train tracks

Horrifying surveillance footage has captured the moment a woman pushed a three-year-old child onto train tracks in Portland, Oregon.The terrifying incident unfolded on Wednesday evening when the small child was standing on the Gateway Transit Center MAX platform with their mother as they waited for a train, according to Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.The video shows a woman – later identified as Brianna Lace Workman – sitting on a bench behind the mother and child as several other passengers also stood on the station platform.Suddenly, the suspect is seen leaping to her feet and shoving the little child onto...
PORTLAND, OR
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

633K+
Followers
71K+
Post
259M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy