What Boy Who Was Swept Away by Flood Said to His Mom

We have new details surrounding the tragic flooding incident that resulted in a five-year-old being swept away from his mother.

As previously reported, a 5-year-old boy in California got lost from his mother earlier this week and remains missing as severe flooding and rainfall continue to batter the state.

Before the tragedy, his mother, Lindsy Doan, was driving the boy to school on Monday when she lost control of her truck in the raging flood water.

When she decided to abandon the car, she and her young son exited the vehicle and clung to nearby trees. However, the boy was forced to let go of his mother’s hand when the floodwaters became too intense. As a result, he was swept into the current and away from his mother.

Immediately after, emergency officials and 200 volunteers were deployed to search for the boy in the San Marcos Creek area near Paso Robles, located about 30 miles north of San Luis Obispo.

According to new reports, Doan revealed what her son said to her just before he slipped away from her. “Mom, it’s OK,” he spoke to her bravely. “Just be calm.”

Doan also admitted she didn’t think the water flowing over the creek crossing was deeper than usual as she drove her son to school on Monday. However, water was moving swiftly at the time, and her truck later became pinned against a tree.

Fortunately, she could open her door and grip a tree, telling her son to leave his backpack and climb into the front seat. But, as she held onto his hand, the current pushed him to the other side of the tree.

“I could feel his fingers slipping from mine,” she recounted of the horrifying event. She added, “I saw his head kind of floating, and he was looking at me because he was going backward,” she recalled. She also noted that her son didn’t know how to swim. “I was trying to keep my head above the water, but the currents kept pulling me down.

She added: “And after a while, I didn’t see Kyle or what was going on.”

Rescue crews and volunteers are still searching for the missing boy.

In a statement on Thursday, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said that search operations continue. They also noted that 120 California National Guard members were assisting in locating the five-year-old.

Currently, 200 people are actively a part of the search. These include search and rescue divers from multiple counties, six K9 units, drone teams, and other emergency officials.

Sadly, the search has been unsuccessful, with officials finding one of the boy’s blue and gray Nike shoes.