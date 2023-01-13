Read full article on original website
NFL Fans Are Convinced The NFL Is Rigged After Trevor Lawrence’s Postgame Interview
Incase you missed it, the Jacksonville Jaguars put together one of the most thrilling come from behind wins in NFL playoff history on Saturday night. At one point, the Jags were down 27-0 against the Los Angeles Chargers on top of four interceptions thrown by quarterback Trevor Lawrence. However, Lawrence...
Zac Taylor-John Harbaugh handshake falls under microscope again
A running theme of encounters between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens has been the postgame handshake between Zac Taylor and John Harbaugh regardless of which team wins the AFC North battle. Harbaugh has been known to be quite…dismissive of the customary postgame shakes with opposing coaches and things have...
Look: NFL World Feels Bad For Melissa Stark Tonight
Poor Melissa Stark. The NFL world is feeling bad for the NBC sideline reporter following her tense interview with Ravens head coach John Harbaugh on Sunday night. Harbaugh was clearly in no mood to answer Stark's questions in the first half. NFL fans are feeling for Melissa Stark, as being a ...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Owners On Monday
Tony Dungy is pretty upset with how NFL owners are conducting interviews as of late. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has four interviews between now and Sunday for head coaching vacancies. The rising star in the coaching world interviews with the Broncos on ...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Wild Card Weekend
Welcome to the playoffs football fans, we made it. I’ve got to admit, as random at the 2022 season was, it definitely feels like much of this weekend has already been decided. It’s not necessarily that teams coasted into the playoffs without deserving it, but more that particularly in the AFC the injury bug has bitten two teams, at the worst time, at the worst position.
Kliff Kingsbury took Cardinals money and left the country after he was fired
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is not interested in offensive coordinator opportunities, as he’s currently not in the country. One year after signing a five-year contract extension, head coach Kliff Kingsbury was fired by the Arizona Cardinals after what was a disappointing season that saw the team finish the year with a 4-13 record. Since he was let go, Kingsbury’s name was floated around offensive coordinator openings, most notably the New England Patriots. While it was reported as doubtful that Kingsbury would return to coaching right away, teams got some confirmation from him.
Fox 19
Zac Taylor, Vonn Bell deliver game balls to Tri-State bars reviving 2022 tradition
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several bars in the Tri-State got a surprise when they received game balls from the Bengals as part of a continuing tradition started during last season’s playoff run. The Blind Pig in Downtown and Crowley’s Irish Pub in Mt. Adams each got a game ball following...
Look: NFL World Furious With Tony Romo For Josh Allen Nickname
A nickname like "Mr. January" should probably be solely reserved fo. But Tony Romo thinks it belongs to Josh Allen. Romo gave Allen the nickname during Sunday's playoff game between the Bills and Dolphins. Fans hate it. A nickname like that should probably be reserved for a player like ...
Josh Allen’s stern message after Bills survive Wild Card scare vs. Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills entered their Wild Card Game against the Miami Dolphins as heavy favorites. However, the Bills barely managed to scrape by with a 34-31 win. The manner of victory doesn’t matter to Bills fans, and it certainly doesn’t matter to Josh Allen. The Bills quarterback only cares about the end result, not the way the victory looks.
wearebuffalo.net
Former Player: Bills Player Should’ve Been Thrown Out of the Game
The Buffalo Bills are moving on to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, but not without some years lost for Bills fans. Even though Buffalo was favored by almost two touchdowns over the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on Sunday afternoon, the Dolphins gave the Bills a run for their money; overcoming a 17-point deficit and narrowly losing, 34-31.
Bengals vs. Bills divisional round time, date revealed
With the Cincinnati Bengals escaping the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, it sets up a divisional round showdown with the Buffalo Bills next weekend. The NFL has already announced the schedule for that game — 3 p.m. ET next Sunday on CBS with Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson, Jay Feely and Gene Steratore on the call.
Miami football QB coach Frank Ponce returning to Appalachian State
Manny Navarro of The Athletic reported on Monday afternoon that quarterback coach Frank Ponce is leaving the Miami football program to return to Appalachian State as the offensive coordinator. Ponce was the co-offensive coordinator and QB coach at Appalachian State from 2013-18 and in 2021. Ponce and offensive coordinator Josh...
Eagles legends possibly playing their final games with the franchise
If this is that last ride for the Philadelphia Eagles on this list, we’ve had a ball. Though it may sound strange to say this, the one thing that we can count on in the NFL with our Philadelphia Eagles is the knowledge that change will occur. Nothing lasts forever.
Ravens release final injury report for Wild Card matchup vs. Bengals
The Baltimore Ravens will play against the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card Round, marking the third matchup of the 2022-2023 season between the two franchises. Baltimore won the Week 5 game against the Cincinnati, while the Bengals took the Week 18 matchup from the Ravens. On Friday, Baltimore released...
NFL World Reacts To The Zac Taylor Postgame Video
Zac Taylor was fired up following the Cincinnati Bengals' 24-17 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night. The Bengals' head coach went around Cincinnati after the win to hand out game balls to lucky fans. He started doing it last season and it's carried over into this season. The NFL community ...
WLWT 5
Bengals' defensive assistant is coaching the team one catch phrase at a time
Mark Duffner's official role with the Bengals is senior defensive assistant. His unofficial title: the man of many catch phrases. "My favorite is 'hurry up and snap it', yelling at the scout team quarterback 'hurry up and snap' but I hear that a lot," head coach Zac Taylor said. For...
Playoff Predictions From Wildcard Weekend to the Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs have a bye this week, so it's time to make playoff predictions from Wild Card Weekend through the Super Bowl.
TMZ.com
Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor Hits Up Cincinnati Bar After Thrilling Playoff Win
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor continued his playoff tradition after his team pulled off a tight win over the Baltimore Ravens ... by hitting up a Cincinnati bar to present a game ball to fans!!. The fourth-year play caller showed up at The Blind Pig -- right across the street...
4 Cardinals on 40-man roster who won’t survive 2023 season
Fans believed the Cardinals would be active over the offseason. Their lack of moves suggests they may wait until the season. According to reports from the 2023 Winter Warm-Up in St. Louis, many of the Cardinals’ attempts to land free agents were scoffed due to competition for the role. No offer was set in stone. The role would be met with competition in Spring Training.
WLWT 5
'We just tried to show unity, show love and show support': Burrow on impact, aftermath of Hamlin's hospitalization
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow says his outlook hasn't changed in the wake of Damar Hamlin's collapse during Monday Night Football two weeks ago, but says something similar happening is always on the table. "You always know that's a possibility," Burrow told NBC Sports' Maria Taylor in...
