The Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers are set to face off on Saturday in the opening round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. It was an improbable run for the Jaguars to make it to this point, winning seven of their final nine games, including going on a run to win their last five games in a row to take over the AFC South division crown.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO