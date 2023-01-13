ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
Big Cat Country

Questions to Ponder

It is rare to still be so focused on football, but I figured why not throw out a few questions that I have about this team moving forward. Some of these are very relevant to the immediate future, and some are just random things that are not super relevant right now.
Big Cat Country

Duuuuuval House and Dougie P shirts now available

After the Jacksonville Jaguars sensational win against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night, quarterback Trevor Lawrence did what any smart Jacksonville local would do and celebrated at the local Waffle House. Or, the Duuuval House. Look at that, in all it’s glory. Covered, smothered and chunked, just like the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Big Cat Country

Jaguars vs. Chargers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers are set to face off on Saturday in the opening round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. It was an improbable run for the Jaguars to make it to this point, winning seven of their final nine games, including going on a run to win their last five games in a row to take over the AFC South division crown.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

