ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers avoid arbitration with Julio Urías, Walker Buehler and Will Smith

By Jack Harris
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1252TL_0kDujNGS00
Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías, working against the San Diego Padres in the 2022 playoffs, will earn $14.25 million in 2023. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

The Dodgers agreed to terms Friday with nine of their 10 arbitration-eligible players on contracts for the 2023 season, ensuring they will avoid arbitration hearings with Julio Urías , Walker Buehler , Will Smith and several other key players on next season’s team.

The only remaining arbitration-eligible player who was still unsigned late Friday night was Tony Gonsolin , leaving him as the lone member of the club who could be headed for a hearing to determine his 2023 salary.

According to people with knowledge of the situation who were unauthorized to speak publicly, Urías netted $14.25 million, the biggest salary for next season among the club’s arbitration-eligible players.

Urías, a Cy Young Award finalist last season who figures to anchor the Dodgers’ rotation in 2023, is entering his final season of arbitration before becoming a free agent next winter.

Buehler settled with the team at $8.025 million for next season, people with knowledge of the situation said, though the right-hander will likely miss most if not all of the campaign after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Smith settled at $5.25 million, the highest among the club’s crop of first-year arbitration-eligible players, according to sources.

Dustin May ($1.675 million), Trayce Thompson ($1.45 million), Evan Phillips ($1.3 million), Yency Almonte ($1.5 million), Brusdar Graterol ($1.225 million) and Caleb Ferguson ($1.1 million) also came to agreements Friday before Major League Baseball’s deadline for teams and players to exchange arbitration figures for a potential hearing.

That left Gonsolin as the team’s only arbitration-eligible player to be addressed.

Without a deal in place by Friday’s deadline, players and clubs instead exchange 2023 salary figures for a potential arbitration hearing that would likely take place sometime in February.

In Gonsolin’s case, the pitcher and team could still try to work out a resolution before a hearing — a stage the Dodgers haven’t reached in arbitration since before the 2020 season.

Like many other franchises, however, the Dodgers have developed a reputation as a “file and trial” team under president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman, meaning they rarely continue to negotiate one-year arbitration salaries after the exchange deadline.

Before 2020, they hadn’t had an arbitration hearing since 2007.

If Gonsolin and the Dodgers do reach an arbitration hearing, a panel of arbitrators will select the Dodgers’ proposed figure or Gonsolin’s proposed figure — and nothing in between — to determine the right-hander's 2023 salary.

Gonsolin, who earned his first career All-Star selection last season, reportedly filed at $3.4 million, while the Dodgers filed at $3 million.

Of the nine other deals the Dodgers did reach Friday, none strayed too far from industry projections, such as the ones compiled by MLB Trade Rumors. That site predicted the Dodgers’ total outlay for those nine players would be $34.8 million, which was only about a million off the actual amount of $35.775 million.

The team's payroll picture should be clearer after Friday as well. With the new deals (and Gonsolin's $3.5 million salary estimate), the Dodgers luxury tax payroll is believed to be above $240 million, inching even further beyond the league's $233 million luxury tax threshold.

Angels sign five

The Angels agreed to terms with five of their eight arbitration-eligible players, with pitcher Patrick Sandoval and outfielder Taylor Ward signing for $2.75million; first baseman Jared Walsh signing for $2.65million; pitcher Jaime Barría signing for $1.05million; and pitcher Griffin Canning, who missed all of 2022 because of injury, signing for $850,000.

But the team was unable to reach agreements with new right fielder Hunter Renfroe, who was acquired in a trade from the Milwaukee Brewers and is projected to make $11.2million; new utility infielder Gio Urshela, who was acquired in a deal from the Minnesota Twins and is projected to make $9.2million; and infielder Luis Rengifo, who is projected to make $2.4million.

Times staff writer Mike DiGiovanna contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

Ex-Yankees foe dead at 53

Former outfielder Lee Tinsley died Thursday at age 53. A cause of death was not announced. Tinsley’s major league career spanned from 1993 to 1997 across the Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies. He was traded to the Red Sox from the Mariners in 1994. In Boston,...
OnlyHomers

Major League Baseball Star Dies After Career With Historical Feat

When you have a long career in any field, you can make history in a number of ways. It is perhaps even easier when you are in a career that not many people can get into. Professional sports is one such field, and we have lost a Major League Baseball star that can lay claim to something only one other man has ever done.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

New York Mets linked to Manny Machado as future big-splash

Following the long Carlos Correa dilemma, it already seems as if the New York Mets have their next big third base target in mind. To just go along with all of the Shohei Ohtani talk as a future Mets target, you can now throw Manny Machado into the conversation for Steve Cohen. Machado has a player option on his contract after this season and is expected to exercise it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NESN

MLB Rumors: Red Sox Interested In Power-Hitting Outfielder

With Xander Bogaerts’ departure and now an injury to Trevor Story, there’s plenty of uncertainty up the middle of the diamond for the Boston Red Sox. Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom may have an answer to one of those question marks, though. With it possible that...
BOSTON, MA
OnlyHomers

New York Mets Complete Trade Involving All-Star

The New York Mets have had a busy offseason, and just recently lost out on a major signing of Carlos Correa due to a failed physical. However, their big signing this offseason did involve signing pitcher Justin Verlander to a 2-year $86.7 million contract that includes a $35 million vesting option in 2025.
BALTIMORE, MD
OnlyHomers

New York Yankees Star Pitcher Injured

The New York Yankees are coming off an incredible 2022 campaign in the MLB, finishing with a 99-63 record before proceeding to lose the American League Championship Series to the Houston Astros.
Larry Brown Sports

Ronald Acuña Jr gets engaged to girlfriend Maria Laborde

Ronald Acuña Jr.’s offseason just got a lot better. Acuña proposed to his girlfriend Maria Laborde on Friday night, and she said yes. The proposal took place at a private event in front of their friends and family, many of whom shared the video on Instagram. Here is one video of the proposal: Acuña got... The post Ronald Acuña Jr gets engaged to girlfriend Maria Laborde appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ATLANTA, GA
True Blue LA

Dodgers 2023 international signing period tracker

MLB’s 2023 international signing period began on January 15 and runs through December 15. The bulk of activity begins immediately, as most of these deals for literal kids are agreed to well beforehand while everyone looks the other way. The Dodgers on January 15 signed a pair of ranked...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Padres Sign Ángel Sánchez To Minor League Deal

The Padres and right-hander Ángel Sánchez are in agreement on a minor league deal, reports Robert Murray of FanSided. The righty will get an invitation to major league Spring Training. Sánchez, 33, has a very small amount of major league experience, which came back in 2017 with the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Comeback

Unfortunate injury update revealed for New York Yankees starter

On Saturday, an unfortunate update was revealed on the status of New York Yankees starter Frankie Montas. Montas, who was acquired in a trade last season with the Oakland Athletics, didn’t fare too well unfortunately in his first season in pinstripes. Montas went 1-3 with a 6.35 ERA in 39.2 innings pitched. He pitched once Read more... The post Unfortunate injury update revealed for New York Yankees starter appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Mets sign highly-regarded international prospect Daiverson Gutierrez

The Mets’ accumulation of young catching talent continued Sunday with Daiverson Gutierrez’s addition, highlighting the organization’s international signing class. Gutierrez, from Venezuela, received a $1.9 million signing bonus, according to sources. He is considered a power right-handed bat with a plus arm who is advanced the behind the plate. Gutierrez joins top prospect Francisco Alvarez and last year’s first-round draft pick, Kevin Parada, to give the organization a trifecta of highly-regarded young catchers. The Mets, with a signing pool of $5.284 million, also agreed to contracts with outfielders Anthony Baptist and shortstop Christopher Larez to give the organization three players from the top 50 in this class, as ranked by MLB pipeline. Gutierrez was No. 27 and Baptist and Larez ranked No. 29 and 43, respectively.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
505K+
Followers
78K+
Post
237M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy