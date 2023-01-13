ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

TheDailyBeast

George Santos Crashes and Burns on Fox News

Republican congressman-elect George Santos tried to explain away a number of lies about his professional and personal life during a Fox News interview with Tulsi Gabbard on Tuesday—but the network rookie and former Democrat refused to let him off the hook.Gabbard, as guest host of Tucker Carlson Tonight, sounded wholly unsympathetic after Santos admitted to making “a mistake.”“Humans are flawed and we all make mistakes,” he added.“If I were one of those in New York’s 3rd District right now,” Gabbard said, “and I’m finding out all of these lies that you’ve told — not just one little lie or one...
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

NY Rep.-elect George Santos claims he made millions selling used luxury goods

Truth-challenged Rep.-elect George Santos attempted to explain his mysterious wealth Wednesday, saying he made millions of dollars by selling second-hand luxury goods on the down-low with little documentation. “What I will do is, I will go look out there, within my Rolodex and be like: ‘Hey, are you looking for a plane?’ ‘Are you looking for a boat?’ I just put that feeler out there,” he told Semafor about how he supposedly flipped $20 million yachts for six-figure referral fees after raking in just $55,000 in annual salary as recently as 2020. Santos, 34, declined to offer any specific examples...
Salon

Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House

A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
MSNBC

Trump’s offensive against Ruby Freeman reaches an ugly new level

Around midnight last night, for reasons that aren’t yet clear, Donald Trump used his social media platform to launch a new offensive against an old perceived foe. It started with this unfortunate missive:. “Wow! Has anyone seen the Ruby Freeman ‘contradictions’ of her sworn testimony? Now this is ‘BIG...
GEORGIA STATE
Vice

Trump’s Lawyers Are In Deep Trouble

Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers have an astonishing knack for getting into trouble. Look no further than the final conclusions of the January 6th committee, which singled out Trump’s top legal advisors for possible violations of criminal law. The committee accused Trump of breaking four laws in the...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS New York

"Where's George?" campaign meant to keep tabs on George Santos

NEW YORK -- There's a push by the people to hold New York Congressman George Santos accountable. A group gathered outside his office in Douglaston, Queens to launch the "Where's George?" campaign. They're asking people to take pictures of the Republican congressmen if they see him and post them on social media. "We will make every single day in this district a living nightmare until you find us. You will not be able to go into the bagel store, you won't be able to go into the supermarket, you won't be able to get a bite to eat. Everywhere you go, we will be there to hold you accountable," said Nassau County Legislator Josh Lafazan, a Democrat. "You don't get to run for Congress and hide from the people who voted for you. You don't get away with being the biggest fraud in modern American political history."Despite persistent pressure, Santos says he won't step down after admitting he lied about much of his past. 
QUEENS, NY
MSNBC

President Biden frustrated with fallout over classified documents investigation

Sources tell NBC News President Biden is frustrated with the backlash to the classified documents controversy and annoyed about what he views as probable sloppiness by aides who packed up his items after he left the vice presidency. MSNBC Contributors David Rohde and Jill Wine-Banks joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the investigation into Biden’s handling of government documents. Jan. 16, 2023.
MSNBC

Why Republicans’ debt ceiling games will likely backfire

A weird thing has happened since Republicans took control of the House of Representatives — they’ve started talking incessantly about government spending and the national debt. Earlier this week on Fox News’s Hannity show, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy called debt “one of the greatest threats … to this...
TEXAS STATE
MSNBC

Gas stove tantrum reflects Republicans’ post-policy cynicism

As the last Congress was getting underway two years ago, as Senate Democrats prepared to pass the American Rescue Plan, then-House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy unveiled an online video focusing on his priority at the time. Oddly enough, it had nothing to do with the massive legislative package. Instead, in...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

