Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
Joe Freshgoods x Vault by Vans Drop "Chocolate Valley Resort" Collaboration
Streetwear savant Joe Freshgoods has partnered with Vans yet against, bringing his Midwestern expertise to winter wear, presenting “Chocolate Valley Resort,” a delicious assortment of dynamic footwear and a carefully considered collection of clothing. Grounded in a color palette of decadent beiges and strawberry pinks, the collaboration’s sneakers...
Hypebae
Telfar Is Dropping Logo Wallets in 17 Colorways
Building on its cult-loved handbags, Telfar is expanding its accessory range with its first-ever logo wallets. In true Telfar fashion, the design — crafted with 100% genuine leather — comes with the New York brand’s recognizable T branding embossed on the front. Featuring a zipper closure, the walletc= comes with six card compartments and a large pocket to store your cash. The lineup is led by “Black” and “Chocolate” color options, followed by “Cream,” “Dark Olive” and “Navy” as well as eye-catching iterations like “Highlighter Yellow” and “Green Screen.”
Hypebae
BLACKPINK Lisa Designs a Limited-Edition Watch in Collaboration With BVLGARI
BVLGARI has joined forces with its brand ambassador, BLACKPINK member Lisa, to create a limited-edition watch. The Italian jeweler tapped the K-pop star to create her very own rendition of the BVLGARI BVLGARI watch. The iconic timepiece, maintaining its signature BVLGARI letters stamped on its rose gold bezel, is updated with a sunray-finished dichroic dial with 12 diamond hour markers. The crown arrives with a natural cabochon-cut rubellite, while the quartz watch is complete with a polished and satin-brushed stainless steel bracelet. The case back further celebrates the collaboration with an illustration of the edelweiss flower.
Hypebae
VTMNTS' New AH24 Collection Represents Luxury Fashion's Sustainable Future
The new AH23-24 collection from VTMNTS offers a look inside the ultimate capsule wardrobe, described by the brand as “Clothing with no strings attached.”. Aiming to separate the youthful diffusion line from the wider, more experimental VETEMENTS umbrella, the new collection offers a pared-back (and arguably more sustainable) approach to fashion, with a distinct focus on “classic clothing archetypes.” Comparing VTMNTS to its parent company, the brand explains that “In VETEMENTS every pattern would be deconstructed or fully reconstructed, even the simplest jersey pieces are fully re-shaped to have quite extreme volumes of body and sleeves, garments are cut apart, re-assembled and worn inside out.”
Hypebae
Concepts Unveil Exclusive New Balance 1906R Campaign, "Women and Their Collections"
Concepts and New Balance are continuing their collaborative efforts with the debut of an exclusive 1906R silhouette. To commemorate the launch, the streetwear and footwear platform has unveiled a special editorial titled “Women and their Collections,” an exploration of the objects women collect through their work and pursuits.
Hypebae
From K-Pop Fans to Pointed Collars, the Highlights at Prada's FW23 Menswear Show
This weekend has been a busy one, with the fashion crowd at Milan Fashion Week Men’s to witness the Fall/Winter 2023 collections from houses like Prada. Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada, arguably the most anticipated names to present this week, highlighted simplicity and modernism in their latest show. Social...
Hypebae
Feng Chen Wang Celebrates Duality in FW23 Collection
Connection is at the center of Feng Chen Wang‘s ethos and the designer’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection is no different. Feng holds two meanings as pronounced “féng,” it means to stitch or sew, while pronounced “fèng,” refers to the phoenix, the embodiment of the yin and yang. The Chinese-born, London-based designer’s quest for balance and joining seemingly disparate parts, adopting a “genderful” approach, marrying Eastern and Western techniques. The line’s color palette also represents a spirit of amicable juxtaposition as somber gray, whites and blacks are splashed with washes of vidi oranges and blushing pinks.
Hypebae
Christie's Is Auctioning the Lifetime Collection of André Leon Talley
Christie’s is auctioning the collection of the late legendary fashion editor André Leon Talley through a series of live and online events. The range — which reflects Talley’s eccentric personal style — is ultimately a celebration of key moments in the fashion industry in the last 50 years. From floor-length robes to sets of Louis Vuitton luggage, the selection is infused with Talley’s glamour and intellect.
Hypebae
Frogs and Bunnies Take Over JW Anderson's FW23 Menswear, Pre-Fall 2023 Womenswear Runway
Jonathan Anderson headed to Milan Fashion Week Men’s to showcase his Fall/Winter 2023 menswear and Pre-Fall 2023 womenswear collection for his eponymous label, JW Anderson. The designer, who will be showcasing in the Italian fashion capital for his forthcoming menswear collections, brought surrealism to the catwalk with references to his past, including his collection back in 2013.
Hypebae
Baum und Pferdgarten SS23 Offers an Evocative Portrait of a Timeless Woman
Baum und Pferdgarten explores the concept of eternal style through its Spring/Summer 2023 collection, titled”Timeless Woman.” The release continues the imprint’s celebration of the everlasting sophistication from previous seasons, yet this time, exalting what has permanence in a female sartorial arsenal. The delicate range begins with deep...
Hypebae
Nike and UK Label Corteiz Confirm Upcoming Collaboration
If you’re London-based, chances are you’ve come across people wearing the letters “CRTZ” on their joggers or across their chests. It’s either that or the prison-esque logo that frequently adorns T-shirts, tank tops and hoodies, which is the marker of the London-based label Corteiz. With...
Hypebae
Kendall Jenner Channels Her Inner Superhero for Jimmy Choo's Spring 2023 Campaign
Jimmy Choo just released its Spring 2023 campaign, starring none other than supermodel Kendall Jenner. Returning as part of the brand’s ‘TIME TO DARE’ series, Jenner appears in the campaign as a superhero in a bid to reflect the transformative power of fashion. Lensed by Carlijn Jacobs in New York, the campaign aims to represent the brand’s confident and daring personality, fused with elements of timeless glamor and effortless energy.
Hypebae
Harry Styles-Approved Label Bode Makes Its Foray Into Womenswear
Bode, the Harry Styles-approved menswear label, is finally dipping its toe into the world of womenswear, beginning with its forthcoming showcase at Paris Fashion Week. Announcing the news on Instagram, Bode explained that “It’s been 7 years of making menswear and I’m so excited about this new part of our story. This collection, The Crane Estate, is an exploration of my mother’s youth in the 1970s in Massachusetts.”
Hypebae
5 Sneakers Releasing This Week: adidas x IVY PARK, "Year of the Rabbit" Dunks and Jordan 5s
The second sneaker release roundup of the year continues to be filled with vibrant collaborations that every sneaker-lover is bound to be excited by. Following last week’s list, which included the new TURBODRK silhouette from Converse and Rick Owens alongside a jewel-hued Made in U.S.A. New Balance release, week two ushers in the “Year of the Rabbit” alongside a long-awaited return from adidas and IVY PARK.
Hypebae
"VARMBLIXT" by IKEA and Sabine Marcelis Brings Light and Purpose Into the Home
IKEA and Rotterdam-based designer Sabine Marcelis are gearing up to launch “VARMBLIXT,” a collection exploring the power of sculptural design and light through geometrical objects, unique serve ware, vibrant rugs, and more. The 20-product assemblage is intended to interact with direct and indirect lighting, which adds extra design interest.
Hypebae
Fendi Debuts Bags Literally Shaped Like Baguettes on FW23 Menswear Runway
You may have heard of Fendi‘s iconic Baguette bag, but have you seen Silvia Venturini Fendi‘s latest clutches that are, literally, shaped like loaves of the French baguette?. The designer showcased her Fall/Winter 2023 menswear collection for the house at Milan Fashion Week Men’s, delivering looks focused on...
Hypebae
Enjoy An Intimate Escape With Getaway's Valentine's Day Sale
Calling all lovebirds, the Getaway Outpost is offering a Valentine’s Day discount for lovers seeking an intimate holiday hideout. For 25% off of all stays of 2+ nights in February and March, guests can enjoy a private getaway in an intimate cabin. Among its 19 available locations, Getaway has cabins in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, DC, Houston, Los Angeles, Nashville, New Orleans, New York and Seattle. Lovers that indulge in this sale will also receive 25% off another stay in six months.
Hypebae
Take an On-Foot Look at the Nike Dunk Low "Glow in the Dark"
Nike is continuing its vibrant line of Dunk Low silhouettes, but this time the low-top sneaker is back with an exciting new “Glow in the Dark” iteration perfect for brightening up cold days and long nights. The classic and now cult-loved shoe is set to arrive in a...
Hypebae
Rihanna Morphes Into a Y2K Bratz Doll for New Savage Fenty Campaign
If you didn’t know it by now, ’00s beauty trends are back and in full effect from makeup, nails and hairstyles. Let Rihanna‘s Y2K braids be a prime example if you need further confirmation of this. In a photoshoot for her new Savage Sports campaign, the icon...
Hypebae
Valentino Names BTS Member Suga as Newest Brand Ambassador
With the rise of now-global names like BTS and BLACKPINK, it’s no surprise that another luxury brand has tapped into the world of K-pop. Valentino has just announced BTS member Suga as its newest brand ambassador — just a day after his bandmate Jimin was named Dior’s.
Comments / 0