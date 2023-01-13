The new AH23-24 collection from VTMNTS offers a look inside the ultimate capsule wardrobe, described by the brand as “Clothing with no strings attached.”. Aiming to separate the youthful diffusion line from the wider, more experimental VETEMENTS umbrella, the new collection offers a pared-back (and arguably more sustainable) approach to fashion, with a distinct focus on “classic clothing archetypes.” Comparing VTMNTS to its parent company, the brand explains that “In VETEMENTS every pattern would be deconstructed or fully reconstructed, even the simplest jersey pieces are fully re-shaped to have quite extreme volumes of body and sleeves, garments are cut apart, re-assembled and worn inside out.”

1 DAY AGO