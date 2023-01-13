Read full article on original website
‘Amazing’ volunteer a source of comfort at Jefferson County Hospice
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - At Hospice of Jefferson County, patients may come and go but Sylvia Buduson is a constant. “This is my 36th year,” she said. Twice a week, she comes to stock the shelves, help the nurses, and offer a smiling face to residents and their loved ones.
Your Turn: COVID vax mandate, push for more childcare & a dedicated hospice volunteer
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Here are some of your comments about the news from the past week. A judge struck down the mandate for health care workers in New York to get vaccinated against COVID 19. That prompted Matthew John to write: “I hope every nurse, Dr and medical...
State Police ask for help locating a Jefferson County man
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - New York State Police in Lowville are asking for the public’s help locating a Jefferson County man. Tyler J. Moroughan, 30, was reported missing on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, leaving a residence on Champion Street in West Carthage, Jefferson County. Moroughan is 5′9″ tall,...
Niesha Anderson Retires After 30 Years Of Service With Oswego County
OSWEGO – The Oswego County Legislature’s Public Safety Committee presented Niesha Anderson with a Certificate of Appreciation for her 30 years of service on her retirement. Anderson was a Corrections Officer with the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office Department of Corrections.
Jenna L. Bromley, 23, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Jenna L. Bromley, age 23, will be held on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 10:00AM at Notre Dame Church with Rev. James Shurtleff officiating. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Frary Funeral Home in Ogdensburg from 2:00PM to 4:00PM and 6:00PM to 8:00PM. Burial will take place in the spring at Notre Dame Cemetery. Jenna passed away on Friday afternoon, January 13, 2023 at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, surrounded by her loving family.
Warmer on Tuesday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Low pressure will increase the clouds tomorrow. Expect clear skies tonight with lows around 10. Tuesday will be cloudy with a light wintry mix. Highs will be in the middle 30′s. Wednesday will be cloudy with some light rain and snow. Highs will be in...
Mai L. Longden, 80, of Alexandria Bay
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Mai L. Longden, 80, of Briarwood Apartments, passed away early Friday morning, January 13th at River Hospital. She was born November 16, 1942 in Poughkeepsie, NY, daughter of Richard and Kathryn Bartlett Kent. She graduated from Rhinebeck High School, Katherine Gibbs Private School and...
Olney admits mistake - Wrong on tournament count
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A claim by Watertown City Council Member Cliff Olney is being walked back on regarding how many tournaments are signed up to play at the Watertown Golf Club in 2023. Defending his vote for Watertown to do the deal to own the golf course, Olney...
Cornhole is on the rise in St. Lawrence County
RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - “Cornhole to us is a couple of things. More than anything, its community, camaraderie.”. To players, this is more than just a game to pass the time, but a game of skill. Mike Langstaff founded Seaway Honey Holes in Rensselaer Falls only a...
North Country communities could qualify for state help to pick up the cost of the Christmas Blizzard
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Whether it was the high winds, or the white-out conditions, the Christmas blizzard cost counties. Either in overtime costs to cleanup roads, or damages to the waterfront like in Ogdensburg. St. Lawrence County Emergency Services Director Matt Denner says New York State could help with...
Watertown City Council members go back and forth over cyberspace while golf club deal remains on pause
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The City of Watertown’s controversial $3.4 Million deal for the Watertown Golf Club spilled over from City Hall to cyber space with a weekend war of words erupting. “People are looking for the City Council to work together to stop the drama, stop the...
Richard Davis, 73, of West Carthage
WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Richard Davis, 73, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning January 14, 2023, at Samaritan Medical Center. Richard was born on December 9, 1949, in West Carthage, NY. The eldest son of Roy and Lela (Toni) Rounds Davis. He graduated from Carthage Central School in 1970. Richard retired from Fort James Paper Mfg. Carthage, NY.
Lori Jo Neumann, 64, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Lori Jo Neumann, 64, of Clayton passed away Wednesday evening, January 11, 2023, at Samaritan Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. Lori Jo was born in Alexandria Bay October 13, 1958, daughter of Floyd C. and Iris J. Reed Waterson. She was a graduate of LaFargeville Central School and had attended SUNY Morrisville. On October 10, 1987 she married Dean M. Neumann at the Omar United Methodist Church with Rev. Richard Barton officiating. Dean died September 28, 2022.
Michelle E. Adams, 64, formerly of Dexter
FREDONIA, Kansas (WWNY) - Michelle E. Adams, 64, of Fredonia, Kansas and formally of Dexter, New York passed away Friday, January 13, 2023, at Fredonia Regional Hospital. Michelle Eileen Adams was born on November 29, 1958, in Watertown, New York, the daughter of Gilbert Lamon and Marion (Walrath) Lamon. She grew up in New York and graduated in 1976 from General Brown High School in Dexter, New York. She later attended Jefferson County Community College in Watertown, New York.
Dr. W. Barton (“Bart”) Van Slyke, 97, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dr. W. Barton (“Bart”) Van Slyke, 97, died peacefully at home in Watertown, NY on January 12, 2023. He was born in Gouverneur, NY on August 16, 1925, the son of William M. Van Slyke and Gertrude (Slicer) Van Slyke. Extremely well organized his entire life, Bart even penned his own obituary. (Sorry Dad, we couldn’t resist a few edits.)
Clear, sunny & cold today
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Today will be dry. It’s tomorrow and Wednesday when conditions could become a little dicey. It will be sunny for this afternoon and highs will be in the mid- to upper 20s. Temperatures plunge into the single and double digits overnight. It’s probably the...
JCC splits against North Country Community College
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The men’s and women’s basketball teams at Jefferson Community College both faced off at home against North Country Community College on Sunday. Eric Eastham hits the corner jumper in the first half of the men’s game. The Cannoneers are on top 29-27.
Renovations are underway for a Hops Spot location in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Delayed, but still set to to open. The old Cavallario’s Cucina on the corner of North Massey and Prospect streets will house a new Hops Spot location. It would be the second in the North Country: the first is in Clayton. The property was...
This Central NY county is among the top 10 for most car crash deaths in state
Oswego County, north of Syracuse, is among the 10 New York counties with the most car crash deaths in the state, according to a recent list from Stacker. The county ranked No. 7 on the statewide list with 15.3 crash deaths per 100,000 people.
Watertown Target store evacuated Saturday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Target on outer Arsenal Street in the Town of Watertown was evacuated for a short time Saturday night. Town of Watertown Fire Department officials say they were called to the store around 5:30 PM for a burning odor that was coming from an office area inside the store.
