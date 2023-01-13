ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, NY

wwnytv.com

State Police ask for help locating a Jefferson County man

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - New York State Police in Lowville are asking for the public’s help locating a Jefferson County man. Tyler J. Moroughan, 30, was reported missing on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, leaving a residence on Champion Street in West Carthage, Jefferson County. Moroughan is 5′9″ tall,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Jenna L. Bromley, 23, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Jenna L. Bromley, age 23, will be held on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 10:00AM at Notre Dame Church with Rev. James Shurtleff officiating. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Frary Funeral Home in Ogdensburg from 2:00PM to 4:00PM and 6:00PM to 8:00PM. Burial will take place in the spring at Notre Dame Cemetery. Jenna passed away on Friday afternoon, January 13, 2023 at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, surrounded by her loving family.
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Warmer on Tuesday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Low pressure will increase the clouds tomorrow. Expect clear skies tonight with lows around 10. Tuesday will be cloudy with a light wintry mix. Highs will be in the middle 30′s. Wednesday will be cloudy with some light rain and snow. Highs will be in...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Mai L. Longden, 80, of Alexandria Bay

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Mai L. Longden, 80, of Briarwood Apartments, passed away early Friday morning, January 13th at River Hospital. She was born November 16, 1942 in Poughkeepsie, NY, daughter of Richard and Kathryn Bartlett Kent. She graduated from Rhinebeck High School, Katherine Gibbs Private School and...
ALEXANDRIA BAY, NY
wwnytv.com

Olney admits mistake - Wrong on tournament count

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A claim by Watertown City Council Member Cliff Olney is being walked back on regarding how many tournaments are signed up to play at the Watertown Golf Club in 2023. Defending his vote for Watertown to do the deal to own the golf course, Olney...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Cornhole is on the rise in St. Lawrence County

RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - “Cornhole to us is a couple of things. More than anything, its community, camaraderie.”. To players, this is more than just a game to pass the time, but a game of skill. Mike Langstaff founded Seaway Honey Holes in Rensselaer Falls only a...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Richard Davis, 73, of West Carthage

WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Richard Davis, 73, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning January 14, 2023, at Samaritan Medical Center. Richard was born on December 9, 1949, in West Carthage, NY. The eldest son of Roy and Lela (Toni) Rounds Davis. He graduated from Carthage Central School in 1970. Richard retired from Fort James Paper Mfg. Carthage, NY.
CARTHAGE, NY
wwnytv.com

Lori Jo Neumann, 64, of Clayton

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Lori Jo Neumann, 64, of Clayton passed away Wednesday evening, January 11, 2023, at Samaritan Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. Lori Jo was born in Alexandria Bay October 13, 1958, daughter of Floyd C. and Iris J. Reed Waterson. She was a graduate of LaFargeville Central School and had attended SUNY Morrisville. On October 10, 1987 she married Dean M. Neumann at the Omar United Methodist Church with Rev. Richard Barton officiating. Dean died September 28, 2022.
CLAYTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Michelle E. Adams, 64, formerly of Dexter

FREDONIA, Kansas (WWNY) - Michelle E. Adams, 64, of Fredonia, Kansas and formally of Dexter, New York passed away Friday, January 13, 2023, at Fredonia Regional Hospital. Michelle Eileen Adams was born on November 29, 1958, in Watertown, New York, the daughter of Gilbert Lamon and Marion (Walrath) Lamon. She grew up in New York and graduated in 1976 from General Brown High School in Dexter, New York. She later attended Jefferson County Community College in Watertown, New York.
FREDONIA, KS
wwnytv.com

Dr. W. Barton (“Bart”) Van Slyke, 97, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dr. W. Barton (“Bart”) Van Slyke, 97, died peacefully at home in Watertown, NY on January 12, 2023. He was born in Gouverneur, NY on August 16, 1925, the son of William M. Van Slyke and Gertrude (Slicer) Van Slyke. Extremely well organized his entire life, Bart even penned his own obituary. (Sorry Dad, we couldn’t resist a few edits.)
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Clear, sunny & cold today

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Today will be dry. It’s tomorrow and Wednesday when conditions could become a little dicey. It will be sunny for this afternoon and highs will be in the mid- to upper 20s. Temperatures plunge into the single and double digits overnight. It’s probably the...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

JCC splits against North Country Community College

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The men’s and women’s basketball teams at Jefferson Community College both faced off at home against North Country Community College on Sunday. Eric Eastham hits the corner jumper in the first half of the men’s game. The Cannoneers are on top 29-27.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Renovations are underway for a Hops Spot location in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Delayed, but still set to to open. The old Cavallario’s Cucina on the corner of North Massey and Prospect streets will house a new Hops Spot location. It would be the second in the North Country: the first is in Clayton. The property was...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown Target store evacuated Saturday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Target on outer Arsenal Street in the Town of Watertown was evacuated for a short time Saturday night. Town of Watertown Fire Department officials say they were called to the store around 5:30 PM for a burning odor that was coming from an office area inside the store.
WATERTOWN, NY

