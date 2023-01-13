ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Science Focus

Here’s how you could see a rare bright comet this January – no telescope required

Comet C/2022 E3 ZTF will visit our skies this month, and it might even be visible to the naked eye. If you find the precision of astronomical predictions impressive, January’s topic might change your mind. C/2022 E3 ZTF is a well-placed comet, possibly about to break the naked eye visibility threshold. However, comets are notoriously difficult to predict, sometimes likened to cats in the way they ignore predictions and do just whatever they please.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Thrillist

A Bright Green Comet May Be Visible in the Morning Sky This Month

A recently discovered comet with a green hue is passing through the celestial neighborhood. The bright green comet carries the catchy name C/2022 E3 (ZTF). It was discovered back in March as it passed through Jupiter's orbit. Now, it's approaching Earth and may be in view for stargazers throughout January.
sciencealert.com

Space Probes Sent by Aliens Could Arrive in Reverse. Here's Why.

If we ever detect an Extraterrestrial Civilization (ETC) and start communicating with them, the messages could take years, decades, or even centuries to travel back and forth. We face a challenging 49-minute long delay just communicating with the Juno spacecraft orbiting Jupiter, and that's well within our Solar System. Communicating with an ETC that's hundreds of light-years away or even further is a daunting task.
CNET

'Mysterious Shapes' Inside Mars Crater Have Scientists Puzzled

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. Mars offers lots of grand mysteries. Did it ever host microbial life? Are there hidden "lakes" under the polar cap? But the red planet also has intriguing smaller mysteries, like what's going on inside a series of craters in the northern part of Mars.
NBC Bay Area

Watch the Skies for a Glowing Green Comet Last in the Solar System During the Ice Ages

A comet last in the solar system about 50,000 years ago should be visible in the morning sky this month with a telescope and likely with just binoculars, NASA reports. The comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF), a name that NASA acknowledges is a mouthful, is passing through the inner solar system. It will approach closest to the Sun on Jan. 12, and to Earth on Feb. 2.

