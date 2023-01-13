Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Announced as Temporarily Closed, Will Not Be Reopening and is Now Permanently ClosedJoel EisenbergBeachwood, OH
The People's Favorite Restaurant Located In Mentor Closed Permanently After 34 Years In BusinessMadocMentor, OH
3 Places To Get Soul Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
The Best TV Shows Set in ClevelandTed RiversCleveland, OH
NFL Fans Are Convinced The NFL Is Rigged After Trevor Lawrence’s Postgame Interview
Incase you missed it, the Jacksonville Jaguars put together one of the most thrilling come from behind wins in NFL playoff history on Saturday night. At one point, the Jags were down 27-0 against the Los Angeles Chargers on top of four interceptions thrown by quarterback Trevor Lawrence. However, Lawrence...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Owners On Monday
Tony Dungy is pretty upset with how NFL owners are conducting interviews as of late. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has four interviews between now and Sunday for head coaching vacancies. The rising star in the coaching world interviews with the Broncos on ...
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
AP source: Panthers to interview Sean Payton for HC job
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have received permission from the New Orleans Saints to interview Sean Payton for their vacant head coaching position, according to a person familiar with the situation. The Panthers have also requested permission to speak to Philadelphia Eagles defensive consultant Vic Fangio and...
Ed Reed apologizes for his criticism of Bethune-Cookman
Ed Reed issued an apology late Sunday night after drawing for his criticism of Bethune Cookman. In late December, Reed landed the head coach job for Bethune Cookman’s football team. On Saturday, Reed shared live videos on Instagram where he criticized the campus for being filthy. In a video where he cursed up a storm,... The post Ed Reed apologizes for his criticism of Bethune-Cookman appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud declares for NFL draft
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud will give up a final year of eligibility to enter the NFL draft, where he is expected to be a top-five pick. The two-year starter for the Buckeyes announced his decision, which had been expected, on social media on Monday, the last day eligible players can declare for the draft.
Bucs activate C Ryan Jensen from IR for NFC wild-card game
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers activated center Ryan Jensen from injured reserve to the active roster ahead of their NFC wild-card playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. Jensen missed the entire regular season after hurting his left knee on the second day of...
CJ McCollum hints at troubling issues for 1 rival team
One of the more well-connected players in the NBA is spilling some tea this week about a rival team. In the most recent episode of his self-titled podcast, New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum hinted at some concerning potential issues for the Toronto Raptors, namely that certain players may be unhappy. “Something’s gonna happen [with... The post CJ McCollum hints at troubling issues for 1 rival team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Browns interview Seahawks' Desai for defensive coordinator
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns began the second week of their search for a new defensive coordinator by interviewing their fourth candidate, Seattle associate head coach Sean Desai. The 39-year-old Desai visited the Browns' training facility on Monday, two days after the Seahawks were eliminated from the playoffs.
Atlanta 121, Miami 113
MIAMI (113) Butler 11-16 11-11 34, C.Martin 3-5 0-0 7, Adebayo 9-19 2-2 20, Herro 7-16 0-0 15, Vincent 4-10 0-0 10, Highsmith 3-5 0-0 7, Strus 3-9 5-5 13, O.Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, Oladipo 3-8 1-2 7. Totals 43-89 19-20 113.
Lonzo Ball says he still hopes to play for Bulls this season
PARIS (AP) — Chicago guard Lonzo Ball has not abandoned hopes of playing this season, even though he’s still experiencing discomfort in his surgically repaired left knee. Ball has been able to do some on-court work, a major step forward in the process. But it’s now been more than a full year since his last NBA game, and he said Monday that there’s no return date in sight at this point.
Angelos says O's won't leave Baltimore, then scolds reporter
BALTIMORE (AP) — Orioles chairman John Angelos said emphatically that the team will not leave Baltimore, then reacted contentiously when a reporter asked for more clarity on the future of the team's ownership. “Fear not, the Orioles will be here,” he said.
Philadelphia 113, L.A. Lakers 112
PHILADELPHIA (113) Harris 7-13 1-1 15, Tucker 1-2 0-0 3, Embiid 12-21 9-12 35, Harden 9-15 2-2 24, Melton 0-3 0-0 0, Niang 3-7 0-0 8, Harrell 1-2 0-0 2, Milton 3-8 0-0 8, Thybulle 1-1 0-0 2, Maxey 6-13 3-4 16. Totals 43-85 15-19 113.
Cleveland 113, New Orleans 103
NEW ORLEANS (103) Marshall 7-12 0-0 14, Murphy III 7-14 0-0 17, Valanciunas 7-9 7-9 22, Daniels 2-4 0-0 4, McCollum 8-20 6-8 25, Hayes 0-1 1-2 1, Nance Jr. 2-3 0-0 4, Alvarado 4-8 0-0 10, Graham 1-4 3-3 6. Totals 38-75 17-22 103.
