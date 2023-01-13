PARIS (AP) — Chicago guard Lonzo Ball has not abandoned hopes of playing this season, even though he’s still experiencing discomfort in his surgically repaired left knee. Ball has been able to do some on-court work, a major step forward in the process. But it’s now been more than a full year since his last NBA game, and he said Monday that there’s no return date in sight at this point.

