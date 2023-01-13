ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
WVNews

AP source: Panthers to interview Sean Payton for HC job

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have received permission from the New Orleans Saints to interview Sean Payton for their vacant head coaching position, according to a person familiar with the situation. The Panthers have also requested permission to speak to Philadelphia Eagles defensive consultant Vic Fangio and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Ed Reed apologizes for his criticism of Bethune-Cookman

Ed Reed issued an apology late Sunday night after drawing for his criticism of Bethune Cookman. In late December, Reed landed the head coach job for Bethune Cookman’s football team. On Saturday, Reed shared live videos on Instagram where he criticized the campus for being filthy. In a video where he cursed up a storm,... The post Ed Reed apologizes for his criticism of Bethune-Cookman appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WVNews

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud declares for NFL draft

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud will give up a final year of eligibility to enter the NFL draft, where he is expected to be a top-five pick. The two-year starter for the Buckeyes announced his decision, which had been expected, on social media on Monday, the last day eligible players can declare for the draft.
COLUMBUS, OH
WVNews

Bucs activate C Ryan Jensen from IR for NFC wild-card game

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers activated center Ryan Jensen from injured reserve to the active roster ahead of their NFC wild-card playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. Jensen missed the entire regular season after hurting his left knee on the second day of...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

CJ McCollum hints at troubling issues for 1 rival team

One of the more well-connected players in the NBA is spilling some tea this week about a rival team. In the most recent episode of his self-titled podcast, New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum hinted at some concerning potential issues for the Toronto Raptors, namely that certain players may be unhappy. “Something’s gonna happen [with... The post CJ McCollum hints at troubling issues for 1 rival team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WVNews

Browns interview Seahawks' Desai for defensive coordinator

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns began the second week of their search for a new defensive coordinator by interviewing their fourth candidate, Seattle associate head coach Sean Desai. The 39-year-old Desai visited the Browns' training facility on Monday, two days after the Seahawks were eliminated from the playoffs.
CLEVELAND, OH
WVNews

Atlanta 121, Miami 113

MIAMI (113) Butler 11-16 11-11 34, C.Martin 3-5 0-0 7, Adebayo 9-19 2-2 20, Herro 7-16 0-0 15, Vincent 4-10 0-0 10, Highsmith 3-5 0-0 7, Strus 3-9 5-5 13, O.Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, Oladipo 3-8 1-2 7. Totals 43-89 19-20 113.
WVNews

Lonzo Ball says he still hopes to play for Bulls this season

PARIS (AP) — Chicago guard Lonzo Ball has not abandoned hopes of playing this season, even though he’s still experiencing discomfort in his surgically repaired left knee. Ball has been able to do some on-court work, a major step forward in the process. But it’s now been more than a full year since his last NBA game, and he said Monday that there’s no return date in sight at this point.
CHICAGO, IL
WVNews

Angelos says O's won't leave Baltimore, then scolds reporter

BALTIMORE (AP) — Orioles chairman John Angelos said emphatically that the team will not leave Baltimore, then reacted contentiously when a reporter asked for more clarity on the future of the team's ownership. “Fear not, the Orioles will be here,” he said.
BALTIMORE, MD
WVNews

Philadelphia 113, L.A. Lakers 112

PHILADELPHIA (113) Harris 7-13 1-1 15, Tucker 1-2 0-0 3, Embiid 12-21 9-12 35, Harden 9-15 2-2 24, Melton 0-3 0-0 0, Niang 3-7 0-0 8, Harrell 1-2 0-0 2, Milton 3-8 0-0 8, Thybulle 1-1 0-0 2, Maxey 6-13 3-4 16. Totals 43-85 15-19 113.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WVNews

Cleveland 113, New Orleans 103

NEW ORLEANS (103) Marshall 7-12 0-0 14, Murphy III 7-14 0-0 17, Valanciunas 7-9 7-9 22, Daniels 2-4 0-0 4, McCollum 8-20 6-8 25, Hayes 0-1 1-2 1, Nance Jr. 2-3 0-0 4, Alvarado 4-8 0-0 10, Graham 1-4 3-3 6. Totals 38-75 17-22 103.

