The 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual is exactly what it is, a virtual version of the legendary 24-hour race held in France every June. The top eRacers and real-life racers from around the world are competing for a $250,000 purse. Drivers such as Romain Grosjean, Felix Rosenqvist, and back-to-back Formula 1 World Champion Max Read more... The post 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual race was postponed for very bizarre reason appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
This weekend's 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual was plagued with technical issues and DDoS attacks.
Avalanche Andretti’s Jake Dennis got his title challenge off to the perfect start in Season 9 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship as he claimed victory at the 2023 Hankook Mexico City E-Prix.Dennis is looking to become the first Brit to win the all-electric World Championship and drove a near flawless race at the iconic Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez circuit.The race saw the debut of the GEN3 – the world’s most sustainable racing car – as a 40,000-capacity crowd got a glimpse into the future of electric automobility. It also saw other changes to the format of the...
Andrew Shovlin reckons George Russell's experience racing at the back of the Formula 1 field with Williams meant he adapted "easier" to Mercedes' tricky 2022 car than Lewis Hamilton. Russell joined Mercedes' F1 line-up at the start of 2022 after spending five years as a member of its junior driver...
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." Fernando Alonso spent 2022 stringing together another improbably excellent run at Alpine, consistently collecting points and claiming a respectable ninth in the Formula 1 world driver's championship. Then, part of the way through the season, he announced a shocking move to Aston Martin, replacing retiring champion Sebastian Vettel. Thanks in part to Alonso's performance, Alpine finished fourth in the 2022 constructor's championship. Aston Martin finished seventh.
The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship returned for Season 9 this weekend with the 2023 Hankook Mexico City E-Prix.The world’s premier all-electric racing series delivered another classic at the iconic Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez circuit, and it was the Brits who shone in the Mexican sunshine.Here are all your talking points from the curtain-raiser:Dennis the menace takes new trophy homeAvalanche Andretti’s Jake Dennis reminded the watching fans why he remains one of the hot tips for the title by absolutely dominating to victory in Mexico City – his fourth-ever E-Prix win.Dennis is looking to become the first Brit to...
Alex Corretja is a huge fan of Carlos Alcaraz but the former player doesn't think Alcaraz can really catch or even surpass the big three calling it mission impossible. What the big three did was iconic as winning 20 grand slams seemed rather impossible when Pete Sampras finished his career. It's not likely that we'll see somebody do it again but some have speculated that the sudden rise of Alcaraz indicates that perhaps some player or even he could do it in the future.
Every Olympic Games up to and including the 2032 summer Games will continue to be shown free to air across the BBC. The BBC will offer live and on-demand coverage of both summer and winter editions of the Games on TV, radio, online and digital platforms. "The Olympic Games is...
Australian gets 2023 season off to a winning start while Kiwi Ally Wollaston wins women's race
All the key details as Tottenham face Arsenal in the North London derby in the Premier League on Sunday.
