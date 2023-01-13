Doing laundry is a chore not many people enjoy doing. Unfortunately, it can only get worse when they are surprised with a "dry clean only" on a piece of clothing. Dry cleaning is a method that uses chemicals instead of water and detergent to make your garments feel fresh and new without damaging them. Have you ever put a shirt in the wash just for it to have shrunk to half its size? It was probably dry clean only.

15 DAYS AGO