The FDA Is No Longer Requiring Animal Testing for New Drugs

Since 1938, the FDA has required all new drugs to be tested on animals before entering clinical trials, and eventually the U.S. market. However, many see these tests as not only cruel, but also unnecessary, thanks to all of the modern technology that can be used instead. Article continues below...
Is Hemp Fabric Eco-Friendly? Here Are the Pros and Cons

Let’s clear up one thing right from the start: hemp and marijuana are not the same thing. True, they are both the same species of plant, but that does not mean that they have the same uses or possess the same qualities. Nevertheless, this familial connection has given hemp an heir of controversy that is just not warranted.
Viral ‘Don’t Eat the Homies’ Brand Has a Seriously Great Message

Lately, there have been so many new vegan food, clothing, and lifestyle brands to hit the market, thanks to the continuously growing vegan movement. But one that recently grabbed our attention is a company called Don't Eat The Homies. The clothing and lifestyle company has gained tremendous popularity and has gone viral on social media, for its tongue-in-cheek, vegan-forward message.
U.K. Plastic Plate Ban Is Yet Another Step Towards a Plastic-Free Nation

After announcing banning single-use plastic straws in 2020, and announcing a ban on single-use plastic cutlery in December 2022, the U.K. is now banning plastic plates, trays, and bowls, as well. Environmentalists have been campaigning for this kind of expansive federal action for years, so this comes as a major...
Are McDonald's Fries Vegan? The Answer Differs in Each Country

French fries are arguably one of the best foods around. And since McDonald's is an international chain, it's safe to say that many millions of people have tasted them. If you're following a vegan diet, you may assume that these fries are a safe bet. But are McDonald's fries vegan? The answer depends — and may surprise you.
Can Vegans Eat Sour Patch Kids? It's a Bit Complicated

Sometimes our sweet tooth is just calling out to us, and we need just the right treat to get the craving under control. If you're a big fan of sweet and sour candies, you've probably had Sour Patch Kids before. They can be found at grocery and convenience stores all over, but that doesn't mean everyone can eat them.
Typical Dry Cleaners Are Bad for the Environment — but There Are Eco-Friendly Alternatives

Doing laundry is a chore not many people enjoy doing. Unfortunately, it can only get worse when they are surprised with a "dry clean only" on a piece of clothing. Dry cleaning is a method that uses chemicals instead of water and detergent to make your garments feel fresh and new without damaging them. Have you ever put a shirt in the wash just for it to have shrunk to half its size? It was probably dry clean only.
Zero-Waste Laundry Detergent Sheets for a Sustainable Clothing Wash

When it comes to using non-toxic and eco-friendly laundry detergent, there are so many options to consider, from the more traditional powder and liquid, to the more modern pods and tabs that dissolve in the machine. But one of the most innovative solutions is laundry detergent sheets. Article continues below...
