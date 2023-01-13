Read full article on original website
MMAWeekly.com
UFC Vegas 67 Live Results: Strickland vs. Imavov
UFC Vegas 67 live results begin at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on Saturday, January 14, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Click on the fight below in the UFC Vegas 66 live results section for live stats or jump down to the written UFC Vegas 66 results. In-fight live stats and results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics. UFC Vegas 67 is also known as UFC Fight Night 217.
Boxing Scene
KSI Flattens FaZe Temperrr In First Round, Demands Showdown With Jake Paul
KSI enjoyed his quickest night at the office while still in pursuit of the biggest fight of his career. The multi-talented British social media influencer scored a sensational first-round knockout of Thomas “FaZe Temperrr” Oliveira. A right hand and left hook put Oliveira down and out, producing the knockout win at 2:19 of round one.
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia Admits Concern Over Gervonta Davis' Legal Issues
Undefeated Ryan Garcia is already gearing up for his potential showdown with WBA 'regular' lightweight champion Gervonta 'Tank' Davis. Their anticipated showdown, which is going to be distributed by Showtime Pay-Per-View, is targeted to take place in the month of April. Davis was in action earlier this month, when he...
Tony Bellew warns former UFC Heavyweight Champion not to crossover into boxing: “He will not survive”
Former boxing world champion Tony Bellew doesn’t believe Francis Ngannou has much of a shot if he shares the ring with Tyson Fury. Ngannou, who was the reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion, is now a free agent. Negotiations with the UFC didn’t pan out, and now the UFC Heavyweight Championship is vacant. Ciryl Gane and Jon Jones will clash to determine the new heavyweight kingpin at UFC 285 on March 4.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
A woman from Texas is served an eviction order to leave her multi-million dollar home in Italy
Rita Jenrette, age 73, from Texas is an American actress, TV journalist, and real-estate executive. Jenrette has dabbled in politics, real estate, and the entertainment industry. Her first marriage was to Democratic whip John Jenrette of South Carolina. The couple divorced in 1981.
CBS Sports
UFC 285 fight card: Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane set for heavyweight title clash in Las Vegas in March
After years of talk and nearly a decade of speculation, Jon Jones' heavyweight debut is finally set. Jones will face former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight championship in the main event of UFC 285 on March 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. UFC president Dana White confirmed the fight after photos of an advertisement for the fight on electronic billboards outside of T-Mobile Arena began circulating on Twitter.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 67 start time, who is fighting tonight on ESPN+ | Strickland vs. Imavov
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is back after an extended Holiday break to stage UFC Vegas 67 from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlining the ESPN+-streamed event will be a Light Heavyweight fight between Nassourdine Imavov and Sean Strickland. In the co-main event, Dan Ige will face Damon Jackson in a Featherweight affair.
MMAmania.com
Khabib Nurmagomedov sends message to cousin Umar ahead of UFC Vegas 67: ‘Time to shine brother’
Just because Khabib Nurmagomedov is no longer active in mixed martial arts (MMA) doesn’t mean the legendary fighter can’t shell out some good fortune. On Saturday, Khabib extended some good wishes to his cousin, Umar Nurmagomedov, via social media. The undefeated bantamweight contender (15-0 ) will put his perfect record on the line in a main card matchup against Raoni Barcelos later tonight (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) at UFC Vegas 67 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. It is Umar’s chance to push his current UFC record to 4-0 and take one step closer toward title contention.
Boxing Scene
Evelin Bermudez-Tania Enriquez IBF/WBO Junior Flyweight Title Fight Set
A fallen unified titlist is given a chance to immediately reclaim her lost crown. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that Evelin Bermudez and Tania Enriquez are set to fight on March 10 at Estadio Luna Park in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The vacant IBF and WBO junior flyweight titles will be at stake for the terrific matchup between the former unified titlist and rising unbeaten contender.
Sources: UFC's Waterson-Gomez set to meet Pinheiro
The UFC is finalizing a strawweight battle between Michelle Waterson-Gomez and Luana Pinheiro for April, sources told ESPN on Monday.
MMA Fighting
Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3 set for UFC 286 in London
Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman run it back one more time at UFC 286. Edwards and Usman will clash in a trilogy fight with the welterweight title up for grabs, UFC President Dana White announced at the UFC Vegas 67 press conference on Saturday. UFC With UFC 286 takes place...
Boxing Scene
Tony Yoka vs. Carlos Takam in Play For March 11 in Paris, France
French heavyweight Tony Yoka (11-1) meets veteran Carlos Takam (39-7-1) on March 11 in Paris, France, reports L'Équipe. It will be Yoka's first fight since losing to Martin Bakole in May of last year - a loss that derailed his career. The 42-year old Takam comes in off back...
Boxing Scene
Kenshiro Teraji-Jonathan 'Bomba' Gonzalez WBC/WBA/WBO Unification Bout In Play For April
A path has been cleared for multi-belt junior flyweight unification match. BoxingScene.com has learned that Kenshiro ‘The Amazing Boy’ Teraji and Jonathan ‘Bomba’ Gonzalez are all but set to take place in April at a venue to be determined in Japan. Teraji will risk his lineal junior flyweight championship and WBC and WBA titles, while Puerto Rico’s Gonzalez will once again travel abroad with his WBO belt in tow.
Boxing Scene
Adam Lopez: Definitely Want A Rematch With Oscar Valdez, We Need To Run That Back For Sure
Adam Lopez knew that he was on borrowed time in the featherweight division. The move up in weight comes right on time for the 26-year-old Glendale, California native, who enters the junior lightweight division with plans of a second act to the only fight he’s had thus far at the weight.
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya On Tank Davis-Ryan Garcia: I Have No Contract; Deadline Monday Or Moving On
Oscar De La Hoya publicly issued an ultimatum early Sunday morning. Ryan Garcia’s promoter stated through his Twitter account that he has not yet received Garcia’s contract for his pay-per-view showdown with Gervonta Davis. According to De La Hoya, if they don’t get a contract from Davis’ handlers by Monday, he will begin looking for another opponent for Garcia’s next fight.
MMA Fighting
Jon Jones favorite over Ciryl Gane in opening UFC 285 betting line
Former UFC light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones may be coming back from a long layoff, but right now, bettors like his chances against Ciryl Gane at UFC 285. Jones is a slight favorite in the current betting line set by sportsbetting.ag, coming in at -130 against Gane, who is the underdog at +110. A wager of $100 for Jones on would return $76.92, while the same bet on Gane would return $110.
Boxing Scene
Jonnie Rice Stops Guido Vianello In 7th Round Due To Nasty Gash Over His Left Eye
Jonnie Rice knocked off another undefeated prospect Saturday night. The veteran heavyweight stopped Guido Vianello because of a cut above Vianello’s left eye in the seventh round of a co-feature ESPN televised from Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. A ringside physician determined during a break 42 seconds into the seventh round that a bloodied Vianello shouldn’t continue.
FOX Sports
Jon Jones to headline UFC 285 in heavyweight title fight
LAS VEGAS (AP) — UFC 285 got a major boost Saturday when UFC President Dana White announced Jon Jones will fight for the heavyweight title March 4 against Ciryl Gane at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Jones (26-1) will make his first appearance since February 2020 when he beat...
Boxing Scene
Jean Pascal Eyes Promotional Career Path: 'I Believe I Have the Experience'
Jean Pascal could be the next boxing figure to pass through the fighter-to-promoter revolving door. The Haitian-Canadian light heavyweight contender and former champion, one of the top fighters to come out of Montreal in the past two decades, recently suggested he has a desire to promote boxing shows after his fighting career is over.
