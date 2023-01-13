Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
US Border Patrol El Paso Sector Alamogordo Las Cruces ApprehensionsAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
Happy Birthday to Tuskegee Airmen Lt Flowers Age 107 a member Americas club of centenariansAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
Diego Pavia led Bowl Victory for the Las Cruces Based New Mexico State AggiesAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
Related
cbs4local.com
Police look for couple that left man with serious injuries in hit-and-run in central EP
Crime Stoppers of El Paso are looking for a couple that crashed with a 35-year-old man and left him with serious injuries after a hit-and-run in central El Paso. The crash happened on the 2600 block of Montana and Rosewood Street Sunday morning at 2:18 a.m. December 18th. According to...
KVIA
Fire crews respond to house fire in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Fire crews are responding to a house fire at 3007 East Missouri in central El Paso. Raynor St. and E Missouri Ave. are blocked off in the area. ABC-7 has a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing news story. Download...
cbs4local.com
U.S. Postal worker's truck catches fire on 1-10 west
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A United States Postal truck caught fire on Interstate 10 west and Artcraft Sunday afternoon according to El Paso Fire Dispatch. There were no injuries reported said dispatch. The call came in at around 1:50 p.m. No further details are available at this time.
One dead after single-vehicle crash in Lower Valley
UPDATE--EPPD officials have released more information about what lead up to Sunday morning's deadly crash. According to police, 59-year-old Gabriel Gonzalez Rangel was traveling eastbound on El Paso Dr. when he failed to negotiate a sharp turn. Police said tire marks were not found indicating the driver drove straight into the guard rail and concrete The post One dead after single-vehicle crash in Lower Valley appeared first on KVIA.
Police: Man dies when he fails to negotiate curve, hits guard rail and wall
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 59-year-old man was killed Sunday morning in South-Central El Paso when he lost control of his vehicle in a sharp curve, hit a guard rail and concrete barrier and was ejected, El Paso police said. The crash happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday along the 6700 block of El […]
1 person dead after vehicle rolls into ditch in Sunland Park
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person was killed Saturday morning in a single vehicle rollover crash in Sunland Park. A vehicle rolled over into an irrigation canal along the 5900 block of Crawford Road, according to a tweet from the Sunland Park Fire Department. One person was confirmed as dead; there were no other […]
cbs4local.com
1 person taken to hospital after rollover on I-10 at Zaragoza
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash on I-10 east at Zaragoza Friday night, police said. Traffic is being diverted off I-10 at Lee Trevino. Mission Valley patrol is investigating the crash. This is a developing story, check back for...
Motorcycle crash on Transmountain sends 2 people to hospital with serious injuries
UPDATE: All lanes are now open. No back up has been reported, according to TxDot El Paso. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to the El Paso County Sherrif’s Office, deputies were dispatched Saturday to Loop 375, Mile Marker 19, on Transmountain Rd., in reference to a single Motor Vehicle accident involving a motorcycle. Both individuals […]
Crime of Week: Police continue search for couple involved in hit and run
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for help in identifying a couple that fled the scene of a crash that left a man seriously injured in Central El Paso. This is the “Crime of the Week.” On Sunday, Dec. 18, at approximately 2:18 […]
cbs4local.com
Video of El Paso officer detaining young woman during shooting call sparks controversy
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso police released new information about a video that showed an officer allegedly roughly handling a young woman. Officers said they responded to a shooting at 11:29 p.m. at the 800 block of Nita Fay on Saturday. Through the investigation, police learned an...
Pedestrian killed along Border Highway in hit-and-run crash
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle along the Border Highway Saturday morning in what police are now calling a hit and run. The incident happened at 4:30 a.m. along Border Highway West at Midway. Initially, police reported that the person had serious injuries but is now confirmed […]
KVIA
Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by vehicle on Border Highway
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - One person has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle on the Cesar Chavez Border Highway Saturday morning. Police say the call came in at 4:30 a.m. They say a pedestrian was hit by a car on Loop...
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces International Airport begins commercial flights
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — For the first time in nearly 20 years, Las Cruces International Airport is offering passenger air services. The seven round-trip flights between Las Cruces and Albuquerque will be offered per week through Advanced Airlines services. Every Monday and Friday they will offer two round-trip...
cbs4local.com
Fire breaks out at 2-story apartment building near Missouri Ave. in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Fire crews were called out to a fire at a commercial building in Downtown El Paso. A spokesperson for the department said it may have started in a dumpster. The fire broke out on West Missouri Avenue, near Southwest University Park around...
cbs4local.com
Emergency crews respond to crash on Transmountain at Paseo Del Norte
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a crash heading east on Transmountain at Paseo Del Norte, according to fire dispatch. TxDOT reported the crash at 7:17 a.m. Wednesday leaving the Transmountain entrance ramp closed. No injuries were reported, according to fire dispatch. TxDOT camera showed...
Alamogordo Police Arrest & Highway Shooting Investigation
An Alamogordo, New Mexico man arrested was for Criminal Sexual Contact of a minor in a joint investigation between Hatch Police Detectives and the Alamogordo Police Department.
Three people arrested after fleeing traffic stop on foot in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Three people were arrested after they allegedly tried to run away during a traffic stop Wednesday, Jan. 11 in far east El Paso. El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop along the 3600 block of John Christopher Drive. As the vehicle came to a stop, the three occupants fled […]
KVIA
Man dies, teenager remains in critical condition following crash in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A 30-year-old man died Wednesday from a two-vehicle crash in northeast El Paso Monday, according to El Paso police. Another 15-year-old girl remains in critical condition. Officials say Edwin Roman was driving south on Dyer while 17-year-old Idali Ortiz was driving north on Dyer. Ortiz was in the left lane, about to make a left turn.
elpasomatters.org
El Paso Water is charging homeless group $10,000 a month for migrant shelter
As El Paso struggled to cope with a historic humanitarian challenge in the fall and early winter, governments and churches converted their buildings into temporary shelters for migrants crossing the border. But while the city, El Paso Independent School District and Catholic parishes created rent-free shelter space, El Paso Water...
KFOX 14
Judge grants Las Cruces deadly shooting suspect bond
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The suspect for the deadly shooting on Lee's Drive in Las Cruces appeared in court Thursday morning for a detention hearing. Las Cruces Police Officers responded to the deadly shooting on Friday. David Chavez, 19, was arrested as a suspect in the shooting that...
Comments / 2