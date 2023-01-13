UPDATE--EPPD officials have released more information about what lead up to Sunday morning's deadly crash. According to police, 59-year-old Gabriel Gonzalez Rangel was traveling eastbound on El Paso Dr. when he failed to negotiate a sharp turn. Police said tire marks were not found indicating the driver drove straight into the guard rail and concrete The post One dead after single-vehicle crash in Lower Valley appeared first on KVIA.

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO