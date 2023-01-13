ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

KVIA

Fire crews respond to house fire in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Fire crews are responding to a house fire at 3007 East Missouri in central El Paso. Raynor St. and E Missouri Ave. are blocked off in the area. ABC-7 has a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing news story. Download...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

U.S. Postal worker's truck catches fire on 1-10 west

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A United States Postal truck caught fire on Interstate 10 west and Artcraft Sunday afternoon according to El Paso Fire Dispatch. There were no injuries reported said dispatch. The call came in at around 1:50 p.m. No further details are available at this time.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

One dead after single-vehicle crash in Lower Valley

UPDATE--EPPD officials have released more information about what lead up to Sunday morning's deadly crash. According to police, 59-year-old Gabriel Gonzalez Rangel was traveling eastbound on El Paso Dr. when he failed to negotiate a sharp turn. Police said tire marks were not found indicating the driver drove straight into the guard rail and concrete The post One dead after single-vehicle crash in Lower Valley appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

1 person dead after vehicle rolls into ditch in Sunland Park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person was killed Saturday morning in a single vehicle rollover crash in Sunland Park. A vehicle rolled over into an irrigation canal along the 5900 block of Crawford Road, according to a tweet from the Sunland Park Fire Department. One person was confirmed as dead; there were no other […]
SUNLAND PARK, NM
cbs4local.com

1 person taken to hospital after rollover on I-10 at Zaragoza

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash on I-10 east at Zaragoza Friday night, police said. Traffic is being diverted off I-10 at Lee Trevino. Mission Valley patrol is investigating the crash. This is a developing story, check back for...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Pedestrian killed along Border Highway in hit-and-run crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle along the Border Highway Saturday morning in what police are now calling a hit and run. The incident happened at 4:30 a.m. along Border Highway West at Midway. Initially, police reported that the person had serious injuries but is now confirmed […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Las Cruces International Airport begins commercial flights

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — For the first time in nearly 20 years, Las Cruces International Airport is offering passenger air services. The seven round-trip flights between Las Cruces and Albuquerque will be offered per week through Advanced Airlines services. Every Monday and Friday they will offer two round-trip...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Emergency crews respond to crash on Transmountain at Paseo Del Norte

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a crash heading east on Transmountain at Paseo Del Norte, according to fire dispatch. TxDOT reported the crash at 7:17 a.m. Wednesday leaving the Transmountain entrance ramp closed. No injuries were reported, according to fire dispatch. TxDOT camera showed...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Man dies, teenager remains in critical condition following crash in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A 30-year-old man died Wednesday from a two-vehicle crash in northeast El Paso Monday, according to El Paso police. Another 15-year-old girl remains in critical condition. Officials say Edwin Roman was driving south on Dyer while 17-year-old Idali Ortiz was driving north on Dyer. Ortiz was in the left lane, about to make a left turn.
EL PASO, TX
elpasomatters.org

El Paso Water is charging homeless group $10,000 a month for migrant shelter

As El Paso struggled to cope with a historic humanitarian challenge in the fall and early winter, governments and churches converted their buildings into temporary shelters for migrants crossing the border. But while the city, El Paso Independent School District and Catholic parishes created rent-free shelter space, El Paso Water...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Judge grants Las Cruces deadly shooting suspect bond

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The suspect for the deadly shooting on Lee's Drive in Las Cruces appeared in court Thursday morning for a detention hearing. Las Cruces Police Officers responded to the deadly shooting on Friday. David Chavez, 19, was arrested as a suspect in the shooting that...
EL PASO, TX

