Lawyers found more classified documents at Joe Biden's home
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says lawyers for President Joe Biden found more classified documents at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, than previously known. White House lawyer Richard Sauber says in a statement that a total of six pages of classified documents were found during a search of Biden’s private library.
