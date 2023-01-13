ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KGUN 9

Lawyers found more classified documents at Joe Biden's home

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says lawyers for President Joe Biden found more classified documents at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, than previously known. White House lawyer Richard Sauber says in a statement that a total of six pages of classified documents were found during a search of Biden’s private library.
WILMINGTON, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy