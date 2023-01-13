Read full article on original website
Seminole County sheriff: 1 dead, multiple others hurt in shooting; suspect at large
SANFORD, Fla. — One person is dead and multiple others are hurt after an overnight shooting in Seminole County. According to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the area of CR46-A and Rinehart Road in Sanford around 2:30 a.m. for a shooting involving two vehicles. Officials...
Orange County deputies investigate domestic disturbance after woman found unresponsive
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A death investigation is underway after deputies respond to a domestic disturbance in Orange County. Deputies responded to a call on the 3300 block of Royal Street around 9:55 p.m. on Saturday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. When deputies arrived, they found...
‘We heard screaming:’ Witnesses, neighbors look for answers after woman dies in domestic altercation
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two witnesses are sharing the terrifying moments of a domestic altercation between their neighbors after one woman was found unresponsive and later died. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said one man has been “apprehended” after fleeing the area where a woman in her 40′s was...
Woman found dead after fight in Orange County, man arrested: deputies
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are investigating after a woman in her 40s died following a domestic altercation on Royal Street Saturday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Shortly before 10 p.m., law enforcement responded to the area regarding the fight and found the woman unresponsive. She was...
Deputies: 2 arrested in shooting death of man on Lake Atriums Circle in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies have arrested two men accused in the fatal shooting of another man in Orange County. Jacquarius Amir Legrand, 22, and Jaivien Tahjaii Elliott, 19, are facing charges of first degree murder for the shooting death of Carlos Moreno-Anarivia, deputies said. According to detectives, on the...
Daytona Beach couple kidnapped man at gunpoint with toddler in the car, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A Daytona Beach couple was arrested after they kidnapped a man at gunpoint on Sunday, police said. According to the arrest report, officers responded to reports of an armed woman inside a vehicle near the Sunset Inn on 544 S. Ridgewood Ave., around 10:42 a.m., and found Derek Pearson, 38, and Shannon Kay, 42, in a silver Subaru Outback with a toddler and an adult man in the car.
19-year-old woman facing charges in boyfriend’s death after attempted robbery gone wrong, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A 19-year-old woman is facing a second degree felony murder charge after her boyfriend was killed when they tried to rob a residence together, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department. Police said Kaylee Grigsbyleinum and her boyfriend Devyn Strickland planned to rob a resident...
FHP investigates deadly Lake County single-car crash
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened Sunday night in Lake County. The crash happened around 7:35 p.m. near the intersection of State Road 46 and State Road 453. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Troopers said a Ford...
23-year-old dies after crashing truck into bridge support in Central Florida
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's top stories. A young man is dead after a crash in Lake County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 23-year-old was driving his pickup truck in the area of State Road 46 and State Road 453 on Sunday. Officials say...
Man killed, woman seriously injured in Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Sunday morning, Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly Orange County crash. A pickup truck traveling southbound on State Road 429 crashed around 10:19 a.m. near mile marker 28. Florida Highway Patrol said the driver lost control of the truck, causing it to run off...
Video shows what led up to deadly Orange County shooting outside shopping plaza
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County sheriff’s detectives released a video Friday showing the events that led up to a deadly shooting. Thirty-nine-year-old Etson Faustin was shot and killed in the parking lot of a shopping plaza at 7400 Southland Boulevard early morning on Dec. 30. Another man in his 20s was also shot.
'He shouldn't have lost his life:' Family of Kissimmee crash victim speaks out
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Roney Montero was three minutes away from his house when a driver in a stolen SUV hit his car so hard that it went flying into a ditch, killing him. His husband is still in shock and disbelief that the love of his life who was full of life, who was always singing and smiling — is gone.
Deputies: 3 men arrested after high-speed chase turns deadly in Osceola County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A high-speed chase ended in a deadly crash early Saturday morning in Osceola County after authorities say three men tried to run away from deputies. Deputies said the chase started when three men parked in an SUV outside of a house party in Davenport side-swiped a deputy's vehicle and fled the scene in a stolen, late-model Range Rover, Polk County Sheriff's Office wrote in a statement.
Volusia deputies capture wanted man using helicopter in car chase
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A wanted man was captured near DeLand Friday afternoon after Volusia deputies deployed a helicopter to help track him, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said Kyle Bellantoni, 29, was wanted on charges of violation of probation for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon,...
Woman found shot dead at car crash scene in Orange County, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. — A woman was found fatally shot at a car crash scene in Orange County, deputies said. Deputies responded just after 7:15 p.m. to the 5200 block of North Powers Drive in reference to a car crash. When they arrived on scene, they found a woman in...
Updating Breaking News: Single-vehicle collision on SR-429 kills driver and seriously injures passenger
Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle collision on SR 429 in Orange County Sunday morning, resulting in the driver's death. According to the FHP report, at approximately 10:19 am, a 2022 Toyota Tundra, driven by a 77-year-old Leesburg man, was traveling southbound on State Road 429 near the Ocoee Apopka Road in the inside lane. For an unknown reason, the driver lost control and ran off the roadway to the left. As a result, the front of the vehicle collided with the guardrail and overturned.
Volusia sheriff’s helicopter tracks down suspect after he runs from deputies
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County man is under arrest after he ran from deputies and led them on a 30-minute chase. The incident began Friday around 4 p.m. in DeLand when a license plate reader caught Kyle Bellantoni’s tag. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
3 arrested after man robbed, shot in the back in Sumter County, deputies say
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A man was hospitalized early Saturday after being robbed and shot on a dead-end road in Sumter County, an incident that resulted in three arrests before day’s end, deputies said. It happened just after midnight Friday toward the end of County Road 510, according...
Daytona Beach police bust illegal gambling business at convenience store
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Special Investigation Unit in Daytona Beach found a business was conducting illegal activity, police said Friday. The Daytona Beach Police department sent the team with a warrant to search the Get ‘n Go Citgo. Detectives seized gambling machines, materials for sports betting and...
Suspects in stolen SUV cause fatal crash in Osceola County, deputies say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened in Osceola County early Saturday morning. The crash happened near the intersection of Marigold Avenue and Peabody Road in Kissimmee around 1:52 a.m. Troopers said a Range Rover was traveling southbound on Marigold Avenue,...
