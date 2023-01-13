McDermott: Past playoff games won't have any ties to this year's postseason

Buffalo N.Y. (WGR 550) - After a long 18-week season in the NFL, the playoffs are finally here. With the Buffalo Bills now being the No. 2 seed in the AFC Playoffs, they will be facing a familiar foe as they get a rubber match against the Miami Dolphins at 1 pm at Highmark Stadium.

The Bills lost control of their own destiny of getting the 1 seed with home field advantage and a first round bye in the playoffs. Buffalo goes into this game going up against rookie third string quarterback Skylar Thompson, this will be his third start of the season and Teddy Bridgewater will be the backup.

As for the Bills on the injury report, Bills head coach Sean McDermott did not rule out anyone for Sunday, saying that they will see how it goes at practice on Friday. On Thursday, wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips did not practice while safety Jordan Poyer was limited.

This will be the seventh playoff game for the Bills since they broke the drought in 2017, but McDermott on the “Extra Point Show” does not factor into Sunday’s matchup with Miami.

“I think it’s great we’ve been in multiple playoff games. That said, this game will not have any attachments to any of those other games,” McDermott said.

The Bills ending the regular season second in the NFL in yards per carry on the ground, McDermott likes where the run game is and is looking forward to continue growth.

“It’s necessary to have it in order to be a two-dimensional team and make yourself a formidable threat through the pass or the run,” McDermott said.

This will be the first time that the Bills defense will be going up against Thompson, McDermott feels that he has had pretty good experience and knows where he wants to go with the football.

McDermott knows how special the fanbase is and he is excited to be able to play another home playoff game in front of their fans.

Hear more of McDermott's appearance during the "Extra Point Show" available in the player below: