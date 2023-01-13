Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Centre Daily
How the Vic Fangio News Affects Broncos’ Path to Sean Payton
Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio has signaled a clear intention to end his one-year sabbatical from the NFL by interviewing with the Carolina Panthers. Standing on its own, that wouldn't send that much of a ripple through Broncos Country, but Fangio is rumored to be Sean Payton's hand-picked choice to be his next defensive coordinator.
Turnovers a concern for Bills, Allen as they prep for Cincy
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills’ turnover troubles haven’t caught up to them just yet. The question is, how many more self-induced errors, blown leads and sudden offensive lulls can the Bills overcome before those inefficiencies derail the team from its Super Bowl aspirations?
Why the Jaguars Ability To Win the Hard Way Will Shape Their Postseason Outlook
Fresh off a 27-point comeback, the Jaguars are not new to grinding out tough victories.
Centre Daily
State of the Saints: Linebacker
In nearly two weeks, the Senior Bowl will be here, which will give the Saints a chance to get some major scouting done to prepare for the upcoming draft. The team is using this week to do their evaluations, according to what Mickey Loomis said last Friday. We'll know more what that means for the coaching staff, and slowly we'll learn what that means for some of the players on the roster.
Centre Daily
Patriots-Exes Tom Brady & Josh McDaniels: Reunion with Raiders?
FOXBORO — Remember six years ago when former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said he wanted to play football until the age of 45?. Then of course there was the whole retiring last February just to come back 40 days later. The seven-time Super Bowl champion remains under...
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Macon Clark, Cornerback, Tulane Green Wave
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Chiefs’ rookie regulars ready for playoff debuts. Only one team had more games played by rookies in the NFL this season than the Kansas City Chiefs, and that was the three-win Chicago Bears.
Centre Daily
Cowboys Coach Dan Quinn Schedules Broncos Interview
TAMPA - Dallas Cowboys Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is about to become a busy man. First item on the agenda: he’s here in Tampa hoping to engineer a way of stopping Tom Brady in a Monday night playoff game. But then …. DQ is scheduled to interview Friday...
Centre Daily
Staff Score Predictions: Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9) take on Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (12-5) at 8:15 PM EST on ESPN. Our staff provides their predictions as the Buccaneers and Cowboys face off for a chance to move on to the next round of the NFL playoffs. Dustin...
Centre Daily
NFL Insider Shares Injury Update on Bengals Left Tackle Jonah Williams
CINCINNATI — Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams suffered a dislocated left knee cap in Sunday night's 24-17 win over the Ravens according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. The 27-year-old left the game in the second quarter and didn't return, but he hasn't been ruled out for Cincinnati's Divisional...
Centre Daily
Cowboys LIVE VIDEO in Tampa: Top 10 Predictions, Final Score Over Bucs
TAMPA - A year ago, the Dallas Cowboys admitted to "nervousness'' as a factor in their first-round home loss to the San Francisco 49ers. At this moment, my sense is that "nervousness'' has been replaced by "confidence.''. Why?. Maybe it's about a level of experience this group under coach Mike...
Centre Daily
Giants Co-Owner Steve Tisch Issues Statement Following Giants Playoff Win
View the original article to see embedded media. New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch usually doesn't speak much to the media regarding matters about the team, instead preferring to let business partner John Mara be the voice of the ownership group. But Tisch, who along with Mara and the fan...
Centre Daily
Bills to Host AFC Divisional Round; Who Could They Play?
With a 34-31 win over the Miami Dolphins in Sunday's AFC Wild Card at Highmark Stadium, the Buffalo Bills have officially advanced to the AFC Divisional Round where they will host their next opponent. The team will now await the results of Sunday night's matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and...
Centre Daily
Take That, Daniel Jones Haters: He’s a Good Quarterback
So here we all come, trampling at a volume and grace reminiscent of stampeding baby elephants, to log on to our social media app of choice and say that we saw it coming. Here we all go, scrolling back to draft night in 2019, the moment the Giants selected Daniel Jones, a baby-faced version of Eli Manning, seemingly out of some kind of recreation fantasy instead of actual football reasons, and deleting all the jokes.
Centre Daily
NBA, NHL Owner Interested in Buying Commanders?
The biggest item on the Washington Commanders offseason watch list is the potential sale of the franchise from owner Dan Snyder. In recent months, Snyder has hired Bank of America to look into the possibility of selling the franchise he has owned since 1999. In what will likely be the...
Centre Daily
Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro Expected Back In Lineup Against Atlanta Hawks
Betting line: -1.5 VITALS: The Miami Heat and Hawks meet for the second of four matchups this regular season. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 106-98, win in Atlanta on 11/27. In that game, the Heat halted Atlanta’s streak of scoring at least 100 points in 40-straight games, which was the third-longest streak in Hawks history. Miami has now currently won four of the last five overall against the Hawks. The Heat are 74-57 all-time versus Atlanta during the regular season, including 47-19 in home games and 27-38 in road games. For the Heat, Nikola Jovic (back), Kyle Lowry (knee), Duncan Robinson (finger) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out, Caleb Martin (quad)is questionable and Udonis Haslem (Achilles) is probable. For the Hawks, Clint Capela (calf) is questionable, Tyrese Martin ( G League) is out and Trae Young (shoulder) is probable.
Centre Daily
Wild sign Matt Boldy to $49M, 7-year contract extension
The Minnesota Wild signed forward Matt Boldy to a seven-year, $49 million contract extension on Monday, making him the latest young player in the NHL to cash in early off his entry-level deal. Boldy will count $7 million against the salary cap through 2029-30 on the contract that kicks in...
Centre Daily
Consolidation Trade On The Horizon for Oklahoma City Thunder
Depending on who you ask, the Oklahoma City Thunder are in year two or three of their rebuild, but that doesn’t matter. What matters is that the early returns on the Thunder’s investment in the draft is paying off sooner than expected, even though two of their top picks in the 2022 NBA Draft haven’t played much or at all.
Centre Daily
Why Sixers Should Re-Sign Georges Niang?
The Philadelphia 76ers' bench has the tenth-highest Net Rating (0.6) in the NBA, which sees them tied with the Brooklyn Nets. One reason for this is due to the efforts of Georges Niang, who is in the expiring year of his contract, however, he isn't letting this slow him down.
Centre Daily
Cowboys BREAKING: Move on Hankins; Vander Esch & Biadasz In
TAMPA - The Dallas Cowboys have had crossed their fingers on the idea of reinforcements for the playoffs. And on Monday here in Tampa, the wishes are so-far coming true. As Dallas works to vanquish their Tom Brady demons, as the quarterback is 7-0 against them in his career, Leighton Vander Esch, Johnathan Hankins and Tyler Biadasz are back to help.
