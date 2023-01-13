ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Centre Daily

Lillard nets 40, Trail Blazers complete 2-game sweep of Mavs

Damian Lillard scored 40 points and the Trail Blazers beat the Dallas Mavericks 140-123 on Sunday night, giving Portland consecutive wins for the first time since mid-December. It was the second game of a back-to-back between the teams. Portland snapped a five-game losing streak with a 136-119 victory on Saturday...
PORTLAND, OR
Centre Daily

Mavs Remain Linked to Pistons’ Nerlens Noel Trade Talks

The Dallas Mavericks used their taxpayer mid-level exception to sign JaVale McGee to a three-year contract during free agency. Unfortunately, he has proven to be a non-factor so far and is often not even coming off the bench with DNP-CDs. With the Mavs aspiring to pull off another lengthy postseason...
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Tyrese Maxey Displays Maturity by Embracing Bench Role with 76ers

Coming off the bench is nothing new for Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey. During his first regular season, Maxey appeared in 61 games and came off the bench for 53 of them. It wasn’t until his sophomore season the former first-round pick out of Kentucky earned himself minutes in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Lakers News: LA Blows Late-Game Opportunity, Falls 113-112 To Sixers

Your Los Angles Lakers continue to surprise me. The team seemed thoroughly outmatched against Joel Embiid, James Harden and the rest of the mostly-healthy visiting Philadelphia 76ers, and though nobody played much defense for the game's first 46 or so minutes (with a few notable exceptions), LA very much held its own throughout the game...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Oklahoma City’s ‘Big Three’ Powered the Thunder to Victory Sunday

Oklahoma City is firing on all cylinders and the league is starting to take notice. Sunday night was no different. The Thunder, still without two starting front court members, marched into Brooklyn and knocked off the Nets 112-102 in regulation. Brooklyn was short handed too, without Kevin Durant, but the Thunder win marks the third victory over the Eastern conference’s top three seeds in the last two weeks. Before the Nets, the Thunder also handled Boston and Philadelphia rather comfortably.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Centre Daily

76ers vs. Lakers: 3 Things That Stood Out on Sunday

The Philadelphia 76ers closed their back-to-back on Sunday night with a matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers on the road. Coming off of a tight win against the Utah Jazz, the Sixers found themselves in a similar predicament on Sunday night. Unlike Saturday’s game, though, Sunday’s matchup was tight from...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Full Injury Report: Warriors vs. Bulls

After starting their road trip with a victory in front of a record crowd, the Golden State Warriors will look to keep that momentum rolling when they face the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. Getting closer and closer to full strength, the Warriors are running out of time and excuses when it comes to their mediocre record. This road trip will go a long way towards revealing what level this team is truly at.
CHICAGO, IL
Centre Daily

Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro Expected Back In Lineup Against Atlanta Hawks

Betting line: -1.5 VITALS: The Miami Heat and Hawks meet for the second of four matchups this regular season. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 106-98, win in Atlanta on 11/27. In that game, the Heat halted Atlanta’s streak of scoring at least 100 points in 40-straight games, which was the third-longest streak in Hawks history. Miami has now currently won four of the last five overall against the Hawks. The Heat are 74-57 all-time versus Atlanta during the regular season, including 47-19 in home games and 27-38 in road games. For the Heat, Nikola Jovic (back), Kyle Lowry (knee), Duncan Robinson (finger) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out, Caleb Martin (quad)is questionable and Udonis Haslem (Achilles) is probable. For the Hawks, Clint Capela (calf) is questionable, Tyrese Martin ( G League) is out and Trae Young (shoulder) is probable.
MIAMI, FL
Centre Daily

Consolidation Trade On The Horizon for Oklahoma City Thunder

Depending on who you ask, the Oklahoma City Thunder are in year two or three of their rebuild, but that doesn’t matter. What matters is that the early returns on the Thunder’s investment in the draft is paying off sooner than expected, even though two of their top picks in the 2022 NBA Draft haven’t played much or at all.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Centre Daily

Mann, Leonard lead Clippers over last-place Rockets 121-100

Terance Mann slipped the gold-chained championship belt proclaiming “Big Moment Fella Performance” over his head. He clearly earned it, scoring a career-high 31 points in the Los Angeles Clippers' 121-100 win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday. After Houston tore through their defense early, the Clippers settled down...
HOUSTON, TX
Centre Daily

Clippers clamp down in fourth quarter on Rockets to pull away for win

LOS ANGELES — The injury list grew yet again for the Clippers, leaving it up to Kawhi Leonard and the rest of the healthy group to push forward through this turbulent season, taking on the young, talented and also shorthanded Houston Rockets. Leonard did his part, as did Terance...
HOUSTON, TX
Centre Daily

NBA, NHL Owner Interested in Buying Commanders?

The biggest item on the Washington Commanders offseason watch list is the potential sale of the franchise from owner Dan Snyder. In recent months, Snyder has hired Bank of America to look into the possibility of selling the franchise he has owned since 1999. In what will likely be the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Centre Daily

Trae Young Responds to Draymond Green’s Harsh Advice

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was very complimentary of Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young in a recent interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, but he also had some harsh advice for the Hawks star. "I personally think Trae has in his mind [that] he's taken on this villain role,"...
ATLANTA, GA
Centre Daily

Mavs vs. Blazers Preview: Doncic or Not, Show Must Go On

Injuries don't care for your team's circumstances; they happen indiscriminately. While already dealing with several injured players due to a laundry list of ailments, the Dallas Mavericks severely missed the services of Christian Wood vs. the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night. With the already banged-up roster, Dallas had to...
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Cowboys Coach Dan Quinn Schedules Broncos Interview

TAMPA - Dallas Cowboys Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is about to become a busy man. First item on the agenda: he’s here in Tampa hoping to engineer a way of stopping Tom Brady in a Monday night playoff game. But then …. DQ is scheduled to interview Friday...
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

NFL Draft Profile: Macon Clark, Cornerback, Tulane Green Wave

Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Chiefs’ rookie regulars ready for playoff debuts. Only one team had more games played by rookies in the NFL this season than the Kansas City Chiefs, and that was the three-win Chicago Bears.
KANSAS STATE

