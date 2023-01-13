PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Human trafficking is an on-going issue that the United States is fighting. “It exploits our most vulnerable populations, those who are poor, those who are unemployed, those are who are marginalized, either LGBTQ, racial minorities,” said Tamara Hurst, the co-director of the University of Southern Mississippi’s Center for Human Trafficking Research and Training, said.

HATTIESBURG, MS ・ 23 HOURS AGO