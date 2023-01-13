Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Landed In Trouble With WWE For Missing Flights
Dominik Mysterio shocked fans when he turned heel by attacking Edge and then his father Rey Mysterio a few months ago. Dominik remarkably came into his own as a heel over the past few months, as fans truly hate him now as a snivelling heel. That being said, it seems Dominik Mysterio landed in trouble with WWE for missing flights.
nodq.com
Former WWE star set to make AEW debut on Dynamite in Fresno, CA
Former WWE NXT star Kushida finished up with the company back in the spring of 2022 as his contract reportedly expired. Since leaving WWE, Kushida returned to Japan and has been wrestling for NJPW. AEW President Tony Khan announced via Twitter that Kushida will be debuting with the company this...
ringsidenews.com
Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Want WWE Sale To Get Rid Of Vince McMahon As Majority Shareholder
WWE is currently in a state of change once again as Vince McMahon’s return caused a big change in management. Mr. McMahon turned everything upside down, coming out of retirement to reclaim his seat as Chairman of the company’s Board of Directors. However, it appears that his family members endorsed his decision to sell the company for their own reasons.
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Is Happy To Be Back With Family After Reports Of Rehab Stay
Matt Riddle quickly established himself as a fan favorite after joining WWE in 2018. However, things have not been going well for him as of late. He was removed from television after failing a second drug test, and has also been involved in a number of controversies on social media related to infidelity, among other things.
wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
wrestlingrumors.net
There She Goes: Former WWE Star Officially Announces Retirement From Wrestling
Everyone does it eventually. Retirement is a tricky subject in wrestling, as you never know how long it might be before someone finally hangs up their boots. In an industry where everyone can come back for one more match, it is difficult to find someone who truly retires. Several wrestlers say that they are though and that is the case with another former WWE star.
WWE Might Split up the Tag Team Titles at the Royal Rumble
On this week’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, Adam Pearce announced that the Usos would be defending their Tag Team Titles at the Royal Rumble against the winner of that night’s tag team turmoil match. This seemed like a regular championship announcement until fans listened to what Pearce actually said. Pearce said that the winners of the match would get a chance at just the Raw Tag Team Titles.
wrestlingworld.co
Sami Zayn Loses Main Event Match on SmackDown Following The Bloodline’s Interference
This week on WWE SmackDown, Paul Heyman claimed that The Bloodline had not made the trip to the show and that Sami Zayn would be forced to go alone against Kevin Owens in the main event. Zayn wanted to prove himself, so he was up for the challenge and about...
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (1/16/23); WWE Stable Returning?
The Road to the Royal Rumble continues tonight with WWE RAW from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. WWE has only announced two segments for tonight’s show: one featuring The Judgment Day and one featuring Bobby Lashley. The Hurt Business is expected to return tonight, but this has not been confirmed.
PWMania
Dominik Mysterio Speaks Out About His Relationship With WWE Management
WWE star Dominik Mysterio discussed his relationship with WWE management during an appearance he made on the “Keeping it 100%” podcast hosted by Konnan. “I feel like I had a good relationship with them. You know, it was always very professional. Hi, hello, goodbye, hi in gorilla after my matches, thank you, stuff like that. But I don’t know. I think it’s a little different for me since I’ve kind of been around them since I was like four or five years old.”
How The WWE's Rumored WrestleMania Plans For John Cena Have Allegedly Just Gotten More Complicated
While rumors swirl that the WWE is planning to bring John Cena back for a match at WrestleMania, a recent report suggests a new development could shake things up.
ringsidenews.com
Aubrey Edwards Dragged For Not Thinking About Safety Of Wrestlers In Her Matches
Aubrey Edwards is one of AEW’s most popular officials. She is the promotion’s only female referee and has been with the company since its inception. Edwards was recently dragged for not thinking about safety of wrestlers in her matches. Former WWE referee Scott Armstrong has criticized the AEW...
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins Destroys Austin Theory While Brawling In Crowd During WWE Live Event
Seth Rollins has seen a lot of accomplishments in WWE, as he is a multi-time world champion and was involved in tons of solid feuds over the years. Rollins is not invincible, as he was hurt in the past. That being said, his most recent ‘injury’ was nothing more than just an angle. In fact, Rollins decimated Austin Theory during a WWE live event after the injury scare.
PWMania
AEW Star Released, Signs and Returns to Impact Wrestling at Hard To Kill (Video)
Frankie Kazarian announced he’s signing with Impact Wrestling during Friday night’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view. After Kaz’s 40-minute match with Josh Alexander, he asked to be released from his AEW contract, and the situation was amicable, according to PWMania.com. Kazarian requested his release because he wanted to...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Announces Happenings for the Final Two SmackDown Episodes Before the Royal Rumble
WWE has announced a few happenings for the next two episodes of SmackDown on FOX. Next Friday’s SmackDown will see Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns meet Kevin Owens in the ring for a contract signing. This will make their title match official for the Royal Rumble. Owens has...
411mania.com
411’s UFC Fight Night Report: Strickland Beats Imavov
MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET) Nassourdine Imavov (194 lbs.) vs. Sean Strickland (204 lbs.) #13 Dan Ige (145.5 lbs.) vs. Damon Jackson (145.5 lbs.) Roman Kopylov (185 lbs.) vs. Punahele Soriano (185.5 lbs.) #5 Raquel Pennington (135.5 lbs.) vs. #2 Ketlen Vieira (136 lbs.) Raoni Barcelos (135 lbs.) vs....
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Anna Jay Following Scary Table Spot
This past Friday's "AEW Rampage" featured a brutal tag team match between Jericho Appreciation Society's Anna Jay and Tay Melo and the team of Willow Nightingale and Ruby Soho. The bloody encounter took the wrestling world by storm and caused a flurry of controversy over its extreme content. According to...
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Bray Wyatt Takes A Surprising Turn On SmackDown
No more? We are in the middle of a weird time in WWE, as all kinds of things continue to change. You never know what kind of thing is going to happen next at the moment, with most of the changes taking place behind the scenes. At the same time though, there are changes taking place with various storylines. Now we seem to have seen another big change, as WWE may have dropped something cold.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Big Title Change at Impact Hard To Kill, New #1 Contender Also Named
Mickie James is your new Impact Wrestling Knockouts World Champion. The main event of tonight’s Impact Hard To Kill pay-per-view saw James defeat Jordynne Grace in a Career vs. Title match to capture the Knockouts World Title. This is James’ fifth reign with the strap. Grace began her second...
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Makes IMPACT Wrestling Debut
A former WWE Intercontinental Champion has made their debut for IMPACT Wrestling, but it doesn’t look like they’ll be competing anytime soon. IMPACT Wrestling’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view took place at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia on the 13th of January and was a noteworthy show for several reasons. Josh Alexander retained his IMPACT World Championship against WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray while Mickie James survived putting her career on the line to defeat Jordynne Grace and become a five-time Knockouts Champion.
