ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb Township, MI

Iowa man chased down by deputies, jailed for stealing from Macomb Twp. Home Depot

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AWPQz_0kDudR3400

SHELBY TWP. (WWJ) -- One of two men accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of items from a Home Depot store in Macomb Township has been arrested and charged.

Macomb County Sheriff's deputies said they caught a man from Iowa, identified as 42-year-old Alain Rodriguez, after he was spotted by security guards putting merchandise from the Hall Road home improvement store in his coat on Wednesday.

Rodriguez and his accomplice left the store without paying for the items, according to the sheriff's office. They tried to get into a car, officials said, but ran away when uniformed deputies approached, commanding them to stop.

Rodriguez was chased down in the parking lot and was taken into custody, but the second man got away on foot.

Home Depot managers did not say exactly what items were stolen, but said the were worth over $1,100 in total.

Rodriguez was lodged at the Macomb County Jail on a felony charge of first degree retail fraud.

He was arraigned in 41-A Shelby Township District Court on Thursday and was given a $5,000 personal bond. His next court appearance is set for Jan. 26.

Comments / 15

Midwest Spanky
3d ago

I hope all of you stores enjoy the wonderful people that Joe Biden has brought to come shopping From you they sure do love them some free stuff

Reply
6
Christine Bouck
3d ago

wonder why the prices are so high at the stores, to recover for the non paying thieves

Reply
8
TRUTHISBEST
3d ago

Let me guess, another border jumper taking advantage of perceived FREE THINGS!!!!!

Reply(6)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UpNorthLive.com

Mother and 2 children found frozen to death in Pontiac

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- UPDATE: A mother and two of her children were found frozen to death in a field in Pontiac on Sunday, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. Monica Cannady, 35, “believed someone was trying to kill her and that everybody was in on it” before...
PONTIAC, MI
WNEM

Police ticket driver going 113 mph on I-75

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police ticketed a driver who was going 113 miles per hour on I-75 Monday morning. “A 113 MPH ticket in a 70 MPH zone is a very expensive reminder to slow down,” the Michigan State Police Third District posted on Twitter. Police caught...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

One person killed, another injured after struck by vehicle in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 30-year-old Clay Township woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Friday in St. Clair County.According to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at about 9:08 p.m. in the area of Starvile and Shea roads. Authorities say a 70-year-old man from Armada was driving a 2010 Ford Fusion when he struck two people.A 27-year-old man from Bloomfield sustained serious life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment. The female pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.Deputies say the driver and his 69-year-old female passenger stayed at the scene and called 911.Authorities say the roadway is unlit in that area with no sidewalks. An investigation is ongoing. Chemical tests are pending.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
47K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy