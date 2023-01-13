Iowa man chased down by deputies, jailed for stealing from Macomb Twp. Home Depot

SHELBY TWP. (WWJ) -- One of two men accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of items from a Home Depot store in Macomb Township has been arrested and charged.

Macomb County Sheriff's deputies said they caught a man from Iowa, identified as 42-year-old Alain Rodriguez, after he was spotted by security guards putting merchandise from the Hall Road home improvement store in his coat on Wednesday.

Rodriguez and his accomplice left the store without paying for the items, according to the sheriff's office. They tried to get into a car, officials said, but ran away when uniformed deputies approached, commanding them to stop.

Rodriguez was chased down in the parking lot and was taken into custody, but the second man got away on foot.

Home Depot managers did not say exactly what items were stolen, but said the were worth over $1,100 in total.

Rodriguez was lodged at the Macomb County Jail on a felony charge of first degree retail fraud.

He was arraigned in 41-A Shelby Township District Court on Thursday and was given a $5,000 personal bond. His next court appearance is set for Jan. 26.