ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTSM

Kitchen gadgets that will simplify your food prep process for the Super Bowl

By Jordan C. Woika, BestReviews
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lUI28_0kDudDw800

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Which kitchen gadgets are best for food prepping for the Super Bowl?

It’s not hyperbole to say that the Super Bowl is the number one most important live event of the year. In fact, of the top 30 most-watched broadcasts in American history, the only event that isn’t a Super Bowl is the “Mash” series finale, which aired in 1983, coming in at number nine on the list.

So, when you decide to host a Super Bowl party, you’ll want your food to impress. That doesn’t mean you need to struggle with your food prep, though, especially if you have the right kitchen gadgets.

In this article: Ninja Air Fryer , Heynemo Food Warmer and Cuisinart Stand Mixer

The top four gadgets for food prepping for the Super Bowl

The gizmos you may need or want can differ from the most commonly used based on what you plan on serving, but generally speaking, four of the best gadgets are:

  • Air fryer : Chicken wings are the number one food eaten during the Big Game. Depending on how many people are coming, you’re going to need to make an ungodly amount. Using an air fryer is healthier and frees your oven up for other baking needs.
  • Food warmer: One of the hardest stages of food preparation is deciding on the order you’ll be making everything. You only have so much kitchen after all. Having some food warmers on hand can make that much easier as you don’t have to worry about keeping everything fresh using other means.
  • Mixing bowls : Sometimes the simplest kitchen item is the best and mixing bowls are indeed that. Use them to toss your wings in your sauce for the easiest coating method. It’s how the pros do it after all. You can also make all your dips and such in them before transferring them to a serving dish to keep said serving dishes clean.
  • Stand mixer : Making everything you need to make for a Super Bowl party is going to be exhausting, no matter what. Using a stand mixer to handle the dough for your pigs in blankets or desserts keeps your body fresher and lets you work on multiple dishes at once.

Best air fryers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iVBYR_0kDudDw800

Cosori Air Fryer

This fryer comes in 6-, 6.8- and 10-quart capacities with all of them being large enough to make chicken wings for at least four to seven people. It even has a chicken-cooking preset.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OMDpN_0kDudDw800

Instant Pot Air Fryer

This fryer comes in 5.7-, 6-, 8-, 10- and 19-quart capacities and it has a temperature range of 95 to 400 degrees. The controls are easy to understand and digital, making for easy cleaning.

Sold by Amazon , Best Buy and Home Depot

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qazfd_0kDudDw800

Ninja Air Fryer

This fryer comes in 6- and 10-quart capacities. Both use a dual basket system with each having its own individually heated compartment so you can cook two different foods at two different temperatures.

Sold by Amazon , Best Buy and Target

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PbGH8_0kDudDw800

Philips Kitchen Appliances Air Fryer

Not all Super Bowl parties have to feed half the neighborhood. If it’s just you and a small group of friends, this 3-quart air fryer should offer all the space you need.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW

Best food warmers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ntYAA_0kDudDw800

Chefman Food Warmer

This buffet-style food warmer comes with two 1.2-quart serving pans and a 2.5-quart serving pan, but you can also use just the heated bottom if you have other heat-safe serving trays you want to use.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eslR1_0kDudDw800

Heynemo Food Warmer

This serving station can also be used as a slow cooker for dishes like meatballs. It comes in two forms, one with two 1.25-quart pots and one with three 1.5-quart pots.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=199BcS_0kDudDw800

Ovente Food Warmer

Another buffet-style warmer, this one has safe-to-touch handles so you can move it as needed, even if it’s already piping hot. It can with without serving trays or with two or three trays.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JexWR_0kDudDw800

Sybo Food Warmer

This food warmer takes a different approach, using lamps that direct heat onto the top of the food rather than using heat that creeps from the bottom up. It comes in silver or black.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW

Best mixing bowls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZNtpc_0kDudDw800

Homearray Mixing Bowls

This set includes a three-quarters-quart, 1.5-quart, 3-quart, 4-quart, 5-quart and 8-quart bowl. They’re stainless steel, the traditional type used for tossing chicken wings, and have flat bases so they don’t go wobbling away.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SJ6FJ_0kDudDw800

Nordic Ware Mixing Bowls

This set includes a 2-quart, 3.5-quart, 5-quart and 7-quart bowl with matching lids. It’s perfect for saving dishwasher space after you’re done prepping since you can just stash your dips in the fridge.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bAJDq_0kDudDw800

Anchor Hocking Mixing Bowls

This set includes 10 bowls: a 1 ounce, 2 ounce, 4 ounce, 6 ounce, 10 ounce, 16 ounce, 1 quart, 1.5 quart, 2.5 quart and 3.5 quart.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW

Best stand mixers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a0iOS_0kDudDw800

Cuisinart Stand Mixer

This stand mixer comes with the basics that most do, but the big draw is just how many attachments are compatible with it such as pasta rollers, ice cream makers and meat grinders.

Sold by Amazon , Best Buy , Target and Wayfair

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u2TZt_0kDudDw800

Dash Stand Mixer

Stand mixers can be shockingly expensive, so this model costing so little and still performing so well makes it the definition of value. It also comes in five colors to match your kitchen.

Sold by Amazon and Target

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TjQHg_0kDudDw800

Hamilton Beach Stand Mixer

This stand mixer includes a cover for the bowl so that even when turned to max power, no dough or liquids will escape onto your kitchen counter and walls. It comes in seven colors.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MjCD2_0kDudDw800

KitchenAid Stand Mixer

The mixing bowl included with this mixer has a handle for an easier time moving it around, plus there are many accessories you can get for it down the road. It comes in four colors.

Sold by Kohl’s

SHOP NOW

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan C. Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

Man arrested for allegedly assaulting deputy during traffic stop in Clint

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, a 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a peace officer and outstanding criminal warrants. On Wednesday Jan. 11, an EPCSO deputy assigned to the Peter J. Herrera Patrol Station conducted a traffic stop on the 1000 block of Celum in Clint. […]
CLINT, TX
KTSM

1 person dead after vehicle rolls into ditch in Sunland Park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person was killed Saturday morning in a single vehicle rollover crash in Sunland Park. A vehicle rolled over into an irrigation canal along the 5900 block of Crawford Road, according to a tweet from the Sunland Park Fire Department. One person was confirmed as dead; there were no other […]
SUNLAND PARK, NM
KTSM

Venezuelans pouring into Juarez despite Title 42 restrictions in U.S.

JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – Enrique Valenzuela steps into the waiting room of Juarez’s Migrant Assistance Center and poses a question to two dozen people sitting there. “How many of you rode to Juarez on top of a train?  Almost everyone in the room, including children, raise their hands. “Despite the United States keeping Title […]
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

1 person injured in rollover crash along I-10 East at Zaragoza

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — One person was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries after a rollover crash along Interstate 10 East at Zaragoza, according to El Paso police. Traffic is being diverted off Interstate 10 at Lee Trevino. Motorists are urged to avoid the area and use alternative routes.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

67-year-old man shot, killed in Alamogordo along busy corridor

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 67-year-old man was shot and killed in a high-traffic area Thursday evening in Alamogordo. Police and the Otero County Sheriff’s Office responded  to the area of North White Sands Boulevard and Highway 82 just before 6  p.m. Thursday, Jan.  12. The shooter was detained at the scene. Neither the […]
ALAMOGORDO, NM
KTSM

Sheriff: Texas woman found mutilated, husband arrested

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested after his wife was found mutilated Wednesday, authorities said. Jared James Dicus, 21, was arrested on a charge of murder, according to a post by the Waller County Sheriff’s Office. At 4:35 p.m. Wednesday, the sheriff’s office received a call of a death at the 2000 […]
WALLER COUNTY, TX
KTSM

More human remains found in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Monday, the Midland Police Department and Search One Rescue Team again searched the area near the 1700 block of East Texas where human remains were found on December 30, 2022. During the search of the area, more human remains were located near the intersection of Illinois and Tilden St. The remains will be […]
MIDLAND, TX
KTSM

Three-quarters of global CEOs expect growth to slow this year: survey

Three-quarters of CEOs in a new survey expect economic growth to slow this year as fears of a recession simmer worldwide.   The pessimistic figure, part of a report released Monday from consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, is a bleak change from last year, when 77 percent of CEOs said they anticipated the international economy was headed […]
KTSM

KTSM

13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy