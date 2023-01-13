ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

POLITICO

Won't you be my neighbor, George Santos?

WELCOME TO THE ZOO — The flash of cameras and a sea of disappointed faces greet dozens of staffers when they arrive at work on the first floor of the Longworth House Office Building. That’s life for office neighbors of Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.). Weeks into the new...
MARYLAND STATE
POLITICO

The FAA has a new problem: Senate Republicans are raising a military waiver issue that could stall Joe Biden's pick to run the agency.

According to statute, FAA administrators must be a U.S. citizen, be a "civilian" and have experience in a field directly related to aviation. What's happening: Phil Washington, President Joe Biden's pick to head the FAA, has a new problem: Some Senate Republicans appear intent on fouling up his nomination over a statutory requirement intended to ensure that the head of the agency is a civilian.
MAINE STATE
POLITICO

They can’t quit Joe

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Eli | Email Lauren. When former Atlanta Mayor KEISHA LANCE BOTTOMS joined the Biden administration last June, her role overseeing...
NEVADA STATE
RadarOnline

Hunter Biden Paid $49,910 In Monthly Rent While Living At President Joe Biden's Delaware Home Where Classified Documents Were Stored, Document Reveals

Hunter Biden paid his father nearly $50,000 in monthly rent while living at the president’s Delaware home where classified documents were being stored, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Hunter remains at the center of a federal investigation into his taxes and finances, and as President Joe Biden finds himself under investigation for possessing classified documents, a newly surfaced document shows Hunter paid his father $49,910 in monthly rent from March 2017 to February 2018.In 2018 Hunter Biden claimed he owned the house where Joe Biden kept classified documents alongside his Corvette in the garage Via @jj_talking...
DELAWARE STATE
POLITICO

Eight storms down, one to go.

Presented by Center on Race, Poverty & the Environment. THE BUZZ: PART THE CLOUDS — California’s gruesome parade of storms will finally come to an end this week, leaving in its wake 19 deaths, 24 trillion gallons of rain, and an estimated $1 billion in damages. The severe...
CALIFORNIA STATE
POLITICO

NH Dems put Biden on blast

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Eli | Email Lauren. The letter, like any missive between longtime friends, begins with pleasantries and a good amount of...
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

Doug Collins lobbying on criminal justice reforms

DOUG COLLINS REGISTERS TO LOBBY: Former congressman and GOP Senate candidate Doug Collins has registered to lobby on criminal justice issues. The Georgia Republican left office in 2021 after mounting an unsuccessful challenge to then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.), who lost in a runoff to Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.). — Before...
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Three Republicans eye ladder-climbs

With Congress out this week and news expected to slow down (at least in theory), we’re turning this morning to a closer look at three ambitious Republicans looking to climb the ladder — and their strategies for getting where they want to be. 1. DeSANTIS CONFRONTS HIS ‘LIKABILITY’...
FLORIDA STATE

