Why Harris world thinks she may be the biggest winner of the midterms
No longer tied to the Senate, the vice president feels comfort and flexibility as she hits the road on abortion, climate and other issues
POLITICO
Won't you be my neighbor, George Santos?
WELCOME TO THE ZOO — The flash of cameras and a sea of disappointed faces greet dozens of staffers when they arrive at work on the first floor of the Longworth House Office Building. That’s life for office neighbors of Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.). Weeks into the new...
The FAA has a new problem: Senate Republicans are raising a military waiver issue that could stall Joe Biden's pick to run the agency.
According to statute, FAA administrators must be a U.S. citizen, be a "civilian" and have experience in a field directly related to aviation. What's happening: Phil Washington, President Joe Biden's pick to head the FAA, has a new problem: Some Senate Republicans appear intent on fouling up his nomination over a statutory requirement intended to ensure that the head of the agency is a civilian.
Fresh off antitrust push, Klobuchar hits Silicon Valley to fundraise
KLOBUCHAR HEADS TO SILICON VALLEY TO RAISE CASH: Sen.Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), one the chief architects of last year’s Senate push to rein in tech giants, is headed to Silicon Valley to raise money for her reelection tonight, according to an invite obtained by PI. — Klobuchar is set to...
They can’t quit Joe
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Eli | Email Lauren. When former Atlanta Mayor KEISHA LANCE BOTTOMS joined the Biden administration last June, her role overseeing...
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Hunter Biden Paid $49,910 In Monthly Rent While Living At President Joe Biden's Delaware Home Where Classified Documents Were Stored, Document Reveals
Hunter Biden paid his father nearly $50,000 in monthly rent while living at the president’s Delaware home where classified documents were being stored, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Hunter remains at the center of a federal investigation into his taxes and finances, and as President Joe Biden finds himself under investigation for possessing classified documents, a newly surfaced document shows Hunter paid his father $49,910 in monthly rent from March 2017 to February 2018.In 2018 Hunter Biden claimed he owned the house where Joe Biden kept classified documents alongside his Corvette in the garage Via @jj_talking...
George Soros Suddenly Pulling Out of Davos Raises Questions
The billionaire's absence at 2023's World Economic Forum has fueled fresh conspiracy theories, with one U.S. politician tweeting, "Something is brewing..."
Donald Trump's Telltale Sign He Knows He'll Be Indicted: Kirschner
The former president has been posting frequently on Truth Social about the investigations he faces.
Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar get committee assignments after Democrats kicked them off
WASHINGTON — House Republicans have reinstated far-right Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Paul Gosar of Arizona on committees again after Democrats stripped them of that privilege in 2021, multiple GOP sources said. The GOP Steering Committee, which doles out committee gavels and seats, voted to give Greene...
Two GOP firebrands who lost committee posts last Congress — Paul Gosar and Marjorie Taylor Greene — have regained them under the Republican majority.
The letters largely formally reup requests that Jordan sent last year, before the White House warned that he would need to send the letters again once Republicans controlled the House and Jordan wielded a gavel. But Jordan, in each of the six letters, warns that he’s requesting the information for...
Governors to voters: The state of our nation is bleak, except under me
Do dark times respect state boundaries? At least 50 people believe they do.
Eight storms down, one to go.
Presented by Center on Race, Poverty & the Environment. THE BUZZ: PART THE CLOUDS — California’s gruesome parade of storms will finally come to an end this week, leaving in its wake 19 deaths, 24 trillion gallons of rain, and an estimated $1 billion in damages. The severe...
NH Dems put Biden on blast
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Eli | Email Lauren. The letter, like any missive between longtime friends, begins with pleasantries and a good amount of...
Revealed: Who visited the Trump White House before Jan. 6
The Trump administration never publicly released White House visitor records. But new data released by the Jan. 6 committee offers a never-before-seen glimpse.
Top Michigan Republicans move to draft DeSantis for 2024
A quarter of the Republicans in the Michigan state House signed a letter to Ron DeSantis asking him to run for president.
Doug Collins lobbying on criminal justice reforms
DOUG COLLINS REGISTERS TO LOBBY: Former congressman and GOP Senate candidate Doug Collins has registered to lobby on criminal justice issues. The Georgia Republican left office in 2021 after mounting an unsuccessful challenge to then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.), who lost in a runoff to Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.). — Before...
POLITICO Playbook: Three Republicans eye ladder-climbs
With Congress out this week and news expected to slow down (at least in theory), we’re turning this morning to a closer look at three ambitious Republicans looking to climb the ladder — and their strategies for getting where they want to be. 1. DeSANTIS CONFRONTS HIS ‘LIKABILITY’...
Opinion | Will the Supreme Court Torpedo the Financial System?
Conservative justices may soon have to decide how far to go in their assault on the regulatory state.
Biden world giddy at MTG, Gosar, and Boebert being placed on Oversight
House Democrats are a bit more apprehensive.
