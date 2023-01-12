How Breakthroughs in Hotel Booking Tech Can Create Massive Shifts in Customer Loyalty + Ensure a Seamless Customer Experience

Read full article on original website
KIOSK Information Systems is Featuring Transformative Automated Self-Service Solutions To Drive In-Store Engagement and Enhance the Customer Experience at 2023 NRF Big Show
KIOSK Information Systems (KIOSK) has been selected for the 2023 NRF Expo Tours In-Store Engagement Track and will proudly feature a package-free and label-free self-service returns kiosk (Booth 5502). Together with software and logistics partner, Inmar Post Purchase Solutions, KIOSK will be demonstrating the in-store, self-service Automated Returns Kiosk (ARK) that facilitates returns transactions in under two minutes. Widely proven and deployed nationally, the ARK continues to be a game changer for Retailers facing mounting challenges with the cost and logistics around handling e-commerce returns. Retailers who provide self-service returns options in their stores can expect a significant increase in customer visits, while reducing labor expenses tied to manually processing returns. KIOSK CEO Kim Kenney comments, “The automated returns solution is mutually beneficial to both retailers and consumers and is disruptive in its simplicity. It has the full attention of major retailers in the US and Europe, and we anticipate this unique self-service category will quickly become a mainstream offering.”
Five store changes Target is making in 2023 and customers will soon see the differences in choices
OVER the past year, Target has made major changes to the way customers shop. The massive retailer has been adding exciting features and partnerships to enhance the customer experience. One popular celebrity partnership was with the social media sensation Tabitha Brown with Tabitha Brown's collections. The limited-time collection included products...
Lowe's Follows Comcast in Making a Terrible Choice for Customers
Robots make decent pizzas, acceptable lattes and, as I've experienced on multiple cruise ships, damn fine martinis. You can automate recipes, repetitive tasks, and really anything that follows specific parameters every time. But you can't automate customer service, especially when a customer has a problem. This, of course, has not...
'Self-Checkout Reflection' Altered Walmart Customers' Brain Chemistry In 2022
Since they first became common more than 10 years ago, self-checkouts have been fraught with issues of one kind or another, whether for customers or for the store (per Forbes). While we know it's not worth using the self-checkout line for items that need age-verification, but you may not be familiar with how problematic they can be for stores. As annoying as it is for you when the machine starts flashing its error lights, it's just as annoying for stores to maintain one of more dedicated staff just for machine errors — especially since these are supposed to be labor saving machines. Plus, those machines need to be serviced by highly-skilled professionals who are harder to hire (per CNN).
Huge Walmart update that will change shopping forever & cost customers more rolled out today – details you need to know
WALMART has made a major change today that will cost customers more money at checkout. Shoppers at 187 stores across the United States will no longer have the option of paper or plastic bags. The store giant have banned single-use bags as they try to become a more sustainable business.
People are making thousands reselling books from Dollar Tree
If you love books and are looking for an easy and affordable way to earn extra cash, reselling books from Dollar Tree on Amazon may be the right opportunity for you. There are many videos that can be found online of people documenting their process of reselling items from Dollar Tree to online marketplaces like Amazon. Dollar Tree is a popular discount store chain that sells various items, including books, for just $1 each. Many of these books are gently used or even new, and they can be sold for a profit on Amazon, the world's largest online marketplace.
Working from Home As An Amazon Customer Representative
Amazon offers an opportunity for you to make money with Amazon from the comfort of your own home as a Work from Home Customer Service Representative. This is an excellent opportunity for mothers who want to work flexible hours and still have time to spend with their family.
Flexible Scheduling Software Is Now Proven in Real-World Retail Operations, Changing the Game for Retailers
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Logile, Inc., the leading retail labor planning, workforce management, inventory management and store execution provider, today reaffirmed Flexible Scheduling as a central component of the Connected Worker / Mobile Employee Engagement tenets that are key go-forward cornerstones in Logile’s commitment to modern retail solutions that address today’s challenges. Flexible Scheduling is a mobile solution that enables approved associates to bid on open shifts on demand without committing to a recurring schedule, providing flexible time, department and store options that fit within associates’ availability. The solution has proven effective for working retail operations as demonstrated at Flexible Scheduling collaborative customer, Schnuck Markets, Inc., a leading family-owned Midwestern grocery retailer. Logile continues to plan upcoming enhancements for improved functionality and engagement on this game-changing solution for retailers looking to connect with and retain associates while optimizing labor resources. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005837/en/ Flexible Scheduling is a mobile solution that enables approved associates to bid on open shifts on demand without committing to a recurring schedule, providing flexible time, department and store options that fit within associates’ availability. (Photo: Business Wire)
Walmart, Salesforce Make Agreement - But Customers May Hate It
Walmart is joining the retail-as-a-service revolution.
Half of Retailers Say Out-of-Stock Items Will be Biggest Challenge in 2023
DALLAS, TEXAS, 16th January 2023: SML RFID, an end-to-end RFID solution provider for global retailers, has today announced the launch of part one of its State of Retail 2022/2023 report, finding that 48% of retailers believe frequently out-of-stock items cause the biggest challenge to them serving customers in today’s retail environment. With an additional half (48%) of retailers reportedly seeing improving the in-store customer experience as a top priority throughout 2022, the report casts light on industry focuses and trends going forward into 2023.
Lowe’s One Roof retail media network comes in-house
Lowe’s Companies, Inc. announced that its One Roof retail media network’s advertising sales and operations departments will move in-house, effective Jan. 31. “This is the next step in becoming a best-in-class media network and delivering white-glove customer service for our brand partners,” said Jen Wilson, senior vice president, enterprise brand and marketing at Lowe’s.
Home Depot Nails Experiential Loyalty to Keep Big-Spending Pros Returning
“We are building a unique, interconnected pro ecosystem that will help us grow our share in a $450 billion addressable market,” Ranjeet Bhosale, vice president of customer marketing and operations at The Home Depot told PYMNTS. This, as the Atlanta-based home improvement giant ramps up its newly launched tiered...
Want To Save Big At Walmart? Here's How: Loyalty App Programs, Store Brands and Coupon Apps
Are you tired of paying full price at Walmart? Look no further because we have found a way to save big at the retail giant. Influencer BreeTheCouponQueen on TikTok shared her secret to buying $100 worth of products for only $31 at Walmart. By using coupon apps like Ibotta, Bree was able to significantly reduce the prices of Walmart products and earn cash back.
This Founder Launched an Ecommerce Company After a Frustrating College Experience. Now, Its Shipping Times Rival Amazon Prime's — and It's Dominating This Key Area Jeff Bezos Never Did.
When Alex Zhou moved from China to the U.S. to attend Kansas State University in 2007, he couldn't find his favorite foods from home — and it inspired him to start online Asian marketplace Yami.
NRF 2023 Retail’s Big Show Celebrates Return to Physical Stores
The National Retail Federation (NRF) 2023 Retail’s Big Show starting Sunday (Jan. 15) is hyper-focused on in-store experiences. That’s not to say that eCommerce won’t feature prominently, but this year’s show at New York’s Jacob K. Javits Convention Center is zeroing in on the digital transformation of physical retail, with customer experience the big buzzword of the big show.
Wynn and Encore Resorts to Provide Guests with 24/7 Telehealth Services
Hospitality Wellness Group (Hospitality Wellness), an integrated digital health solution available to hotels that provides 24/7 access to board-certified doctors powered by MediOrbis, today announces that Wynn and Encore Resorts has selected MediOrbis as a digital option to providing Board Certified physicians for guests and their families. According to Ms....
Walmart Commerce Technologies And Salesforce Team Up To Unlock Local Fulfilment And Delivery Solutions for Retailers
Retailers using Salesforce Commerce Cloud can now offer their customers convenient pickup and delivery experiences with Walmart’s leading store fulfilment technologies and local delivery services. Walmart Commerce Technologies and Walmart GoLocal announced a partnership with Salesforce to provide retailers with access to technologies and solutions that power frictionless local...
Post-Pandemic Hangover Causing $555 Billion Headwinds for Brick and Mortar Retail as Shoppers Habitually Abandon Long Lines
Labor shortages are negatively impacting shoppers’ in-store experience and revenues; most retailers are looking to tech as the cure. New research commissioned by Zippin, a leading provider of checkout-free technology, reveals that the real cost of waiting in line at the store goes far beyond time wasted, with 92 percent of retailers admitting that wait times at busy periods have had a negative impact on their companies’ revenues. Based on these findings, designed to reveal the state of retail post-pandemic, Zippin calculates that retailers are facing a $555 billion headwind as a result of shoppers leaving checkout lines.
Visa and Uber Eats Team to Offer Restaurants Green Packaging
Visa has teamed with Uber Eats to help restaurants offer sustainable packaging. The partnership will give qualifying Uber Eats restaurants in New York, Los Angeles, Paris, London, and Madrid access to a $1 million fund for green packaging, the companies said in a Monday (Jan. 16) news release. "Single-use packaging...
dunnhumby to Preview Insights from the Sixth Retailer Preference Index for U.S. Grocery at NRF
Annual study combines financial results with customer perceptions based on survey of 10,000 American consumers. dunnhumby, the global leader in customer data science, announced today it will be previewing insights from the upcoming sixth edition of the dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index for U.S. Grocery on Monday, January 16, 2023 at NRF at 3:15 p.m. Eastern. Taking place during NRF’s Exhibitor Big Ideas, dunnhumby’s President of the America’s Matt O’Grady and Director of Customer Strategy and Insights for North America Erich Kahner, will reveal what matters most to shoppers today and how retailers should be adapting to changing customer needs in today’s fast-evolving and often unpredictable world.
