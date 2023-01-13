ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WEF Will “Spectacularly Fail” Unless It Advances Crypto Regulation

The World Economic Forum (WEF), which starts today in Davos, Switzerland, will “spectacularly fail” unless it advances crypto regulation, warns the CEO and founder of one of the world’s largest financial advisory, asset management and fintech organizations. The stark warning from Nigel Green of deVere Group comes...
The Biggest Global Risks Of 2023

The profile of risks facing the world is evolving constantly. Events like last year’s invasion of Ukraine can send shockwaves through the system, radically shifting perceptions of what the biggest risks facing humanity are. Today’s graphic summarizes findings from the Global Risks Report, an annual publication produced by the...

