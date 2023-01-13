An overturned big rig prompted authorities to shut down both sides of the Golden Gate Bridge on Saturday night. The California Highway Patrol initially announced about 6:30 p.m. that only the first and second lanes of both the southbound and northbound sides of the bridge were closed due to the disabled truck, which overturned on the southbound side of the bridge. However, authorities later closed down all lanes of the bridge in both directions as crews worked to clear the wreck. The San Francisco Fire Department reported just after 7:15 p.m. that the truck had been cleared from the bridge and all lanes were being reopened to traffic. The department advised motorists to expect delays and consider alternate routes in the wake of the wreck. The cause of the collision was under investigation, and no injuries were immediately reported.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO