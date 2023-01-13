ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Rafael, CA

Bakersfield Channel

Flooding in North Bay closes Highway 37 in both directions

NOVATO, Calif. (KERO) — A major highway is closed in both directions due to flooding in North Bay. The California Department of Transportation (CalTrans) says six water pumps are working to reduce flooding on a two-mile stretch of Highway 37 in Novato, where the road has been closed to traffic since Saturday. CalTrans says it repaired and elevated a stretch of Highway 37 in 2019 after a levee breach put the highway underwater for weeks.
NOVATO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Rising waters of Kirker Creek force water rescue of 12 in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG -- The rushing waters of rain swollen Kirker Creek opened a sinkhole on the grounds of a church early Monday and forced 19 homes in a flooded neighborhood to be evacuated.Authorities said during Sunday's intense downpours a covert was overwhelmed by runoff and blocked. The surging water eventually created a sinkhole on the grounds of the Church of the Good Shepherd and sent 4 feet of water onto Harbor Street and Ventura Drive.At 3:45 a.m., firefighters and police decided the situation had deteriorated to a point when 19 homes needed to be evacated.Rubber boats were deployed and 12 residents were ferried to safety."It's crazy," said Francisco Avina, one of the evacuees. "It's never been this bad. We've had rain, but nothing this bad."Bernadine Cleaver was given a ride to higher, dry ground in a boat."My house is flooded," she said.The neighborhood remained blocked off on Monday afternoon.
PITTSBURG, CA
KRON4 News

Pothole on CA-101 blows out tires of 25 vehicles, lanes closed

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A pothole in the second lane from the left on northbound CA-101 has caused major delays and flat tires for approximately 25 vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol incident page. The left two lanes near the Woodside Road offramp in Redwood City are closed. Reopening time is unknown. Expect […]
REDWOOD CITY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Sinkhole Opens Over Pittsburg Storm Drain, Damaging Church Grounds

A sinkhole opened up on the grounds of a church in Pittsburg last week as a storm drain failed underneath it. Staff at Church of the Good Shepherd in Pittsburg say crews cleaning a fountain in the church garden on Wednesday Jan. 11 alerted them to a sinkhole which opened up in the garden.
PITTSBURG, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Highway 13 in Oakland closed due to landslide

OAKLAND, Calif. - Highway 13 at Broadway Terrace in Oakland was closed Monday morning due to a landslide. Officials said mud and debris is spread across southbound lanes as crews work to clean the road. It started as one fallen tree but turned into a mudslide with a lot of...
OAKLAND, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Partial road collapse prompts street closure in Pescadero

A partial road collapse amid extreme weather prompted a street closure in Pescadero on Saturday. The San Mateo County Fire Department announced just before 12:50 p.m. that Stage Road in the area of Pomponio Creek Road was closed due to the partial collapse. Video captured at the scene showed one side of the road dipping dangerously before a small landslide caused the asphalt to break away and fall partway down the hillside. A cause for the collapse was not immediately known, and Stage Road was set to be closed for an indeterminate period as crews repaired the damage. The San Mateo County Fire Department also reported heavy rains flooded portions of Pescadero Creek Road near Bean Hollow Road, though no further road damage was immediately reported.
PESCADERO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Golden Gate Bridge temporarily shut down due to overturned big rig

An overturned big rig prompted authorities to shut down both sides of the Golden Gate Bridge on Saturday night. The California Highway Patrol initially announced about 6:30 p.m. that only the first and second lanes of both the southbound and northbound sides of the bridge were closed due to the disabled truck, which overturned on the southbound side of the bridge. However, authorities later closed down all lanes of the bridge in both directions as crews worked to clear the wreck. The San Francisco Fire Department reported just after 7:15 p.m. that the truck had been cleared from the bridge and all lanes were being reopened to traffic. The department advised motorists to expect delays and consider alternate routes in the wake of the wreck. The cause of the collision was under investigation, and no injuries were immediately reported.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Highway 37 in Marin County closed, continues to be flooded

NOVATO, Calif. - A two-mile stretch of highway 37 in Marin County, connecting to Sonoma County, will remain closed until at least Monday morning, according to a Caltrans spokesperson. Sunday night a traffic advisory was given saying high tides were expected into Monday, so the route remained closed. Crews closed...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Mudslide Displaces Over a Dozen Residents in North Bay Apartment Complex

The rain returned to the Bay Area Friday and so did the problems. In the North Bay, a landslide forced more than a dozen residents from their homes and there’s worry that there may be more sliding hills in the days ahead. The landslide happened near Fairfax and neighbors...
NBC Bay Area

Antioch Roller Rink Closed Due to Recent Storm Damage

One of the Bay Area’s few remaining roller rinks is temporarily closed for business after getting flooded out. Two weeks ago, the first wave of storms left Antioch’s Paradise Skate filled with several inches of water, ruining the rink’s floor. On Friday, workers at Paradise Skate were...
ANTIOCH, CA
NBC Bay Area

Santa Clara County Evacuation Warnings Expanded South of Gilroy

Santa Clara County expanded existing evacuation warnings to residents in the watershed areas along Bloomfield Avenue south of Gilroy. The new evacuation zone includes Bloomfield Avenue between Highway 25 and Highway 152 and south of Bloomfield to the county line, officials said. The prior evacuation warning zone was expanded due...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Highway 37 closed due to flooding

The major highway connecting Marin and Sonoma has been underwater all weekend. Highway 37 closed Saturday due to flooding. Officials say they are working to reopen the highway Monday morning.
SONOMA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area storms: rain continues to wallop area, taking homes with it

HAYWARD, Calif. - As rain continued over the weekend, the Bay Area dealt with mudslides, downed trees, and disappearing roads. Many residents have had to leave their homes due to the destruction. Ben Orellan and his wife were at home in Hayward, getting ready to watch the 49ers game Saturday...

