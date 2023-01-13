Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Ross Dress For Less Location Permanently ClosedJoel EisenbergDublin, CA
CAAP Benefits for San Francisco families: Check the eligibility and get $687 a monthMark StarSan Francisco, CA
15 municipalities allow non-citizens to vote in local elections: Does this impact the US political landscape?Edy Zoo
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Investigating the Unfortunate Scapegoating of Chinese Americans for the Bubonic PlagueLord Ganesh
Related
Bakersfield Channel
Flooding in North Bay closes Highway 37 in both directions
NOVATO, Calif. (KERO) — A major highway is closed in both directions due to flooding in North Bay. The California Department of Transportation (CalTrans) says six water pumps are working to reduce flooding on a two-mile stretch of Highway 37 in Novato, where the road has been closed to traffic since Saturday. CalTrans says it repaired and elevated a stretch of Highway 37 in 2019 after a levee breach put the highway underwater for weeks.
Rising waters of Kirker Creek force water rescue of 12 in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG -- The rushing waters of rain swollen Kirker Creek opened a sinkhole on the grounds of a church early Monday and forced 19 homes in a flooded neighborhood to be evacuated.Authorities said during Sunday's intense downpours a covert was overwhelmed by runoff and blocked. The surging water eventually created a sinkhole on the grounds of the Church of the Good Shepherd and sent 4 feet of water onto Harbor Street and Ventura Drive.At 3:45 a.m., firefighters and police decided the situation had deteriorated to a point when 19 homes needed to be evacated.Rubber boats were deployed and 12 residents were ferried to safety."It's crazy," said Francisco Avina, one of the evacuees. "It's never been this bad. We've had rain, but nothing this bad."Bernadine Cleaver was given a ride to higher, dry ground in a boat."My house is flooded," she said.The neighborhood remained blocked off on Monday afternoon.
Major highway in East Bay closed due to mudslide
A portion of southbound Highway 13 was closed in Alameda County on Monday morning due to downed trees, officials said.
Pothole on CA-101 blows out tires of 25 vehicles, lanes closed
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A pothole in the second lane from the left on northbound CA-101 has caused major delays and flat tires for approximately 25 vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol incident page. The left two lanes near the Woodside Road offramp in Redwood City are closed. Reopening time is unknown. Expect […]
NBC Bay Area
Sinkhole Opens Over Pittsburg Storm Drain, Damaging Church Grounds
A sinkhole opened up on the grounds of a church in Pittsburg last week as a storm drain failed underneath it. Staff at Church of the Good Shepherd in Pittsburg say crews cleaning a fountain in the church garden on Wednesday Jan. 11 alerted them to a sinkhole which opened up in the garden.
KTVU FOX 2
Highway 13 in Oakland closed due to landslide
OAKLAND, Calif. - Highway 13 at Broadway Terrace in Oakland was closed Monday morning due to a landslide. Officials said mud and debris is spread across southbound lanes as crews work to clean the road. It started as one fallen tree but turned into a mudslide with a lot of...
Storm recovery center opens Sonoma Co. while severe flooding keeps Hwy 37 closed
In Sonoma County, a new assistance center opened in Guerneville focusing on equitable recovery for those impacted by January storms.
Partial road collapse prompts street closure in Pescadero
A partial road collapse amid extreme weather prompted a street closure in Pescadero on Saturday. The San Mateo County Fire Department announced just before 12:50 p.m. that Stage Road in the area of Pomponio Creek Road was closed due to the partial collapse. Video captured at the scene showed one side of the road dipping dangerously before a small landslide caused the asphalt to break away and fall partway down the hillside. A cause for the collapse was not immediately known, and Stage Road was set to be closed for an indeterminate period as crews repaired the damage. The San Mateo County Fire Department also reported heavy rains flooded portions of Pescadero Creek Road near Bean Hollow Road, though no further road damage was immediately reported.
Golden Gate Bridge temporarily shut down due to overturned big rig
An overturned big rig prompted authorities to shut down both sides of the Golden Gate Bridge on Saturday night. The California Highway Patrol initially announced about 6:30 p.m. that only the first and second lanes of both the southbound and northbound sides of the bridge were closed due to the disabled truck, which overturned on the southbound side of the bridge. However, authorities later closed down all lanes of the bridge in both directions as crews worked to clear the wreck. The San Francisco Fire Department reported just after 7:15 p.m. that the truck had been cleared from the bridge and all lanes were being reopened to traffic. The department advised motorists to expect delays and consider alternate routes in the wake of the wreck. The cause of the collision was under investigation, and no injuries were immediately reported.
KTVU FOX 2
Highway 37 in Marin County closed, continues to be flooded
NOVATO, Calif. - A two-mile stretch of highway 37 in Marin County, connecting to Sonoma County, will remain closed until at least Monday morning, according to a Caltrans spokesperson. Sunday night a traffic advisory was given saying high tides were expected into Monday, so the route remained closed. Crews closed...
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Clara Co. issues evacuation warning for watershed areas of Uvas Reservoir, Pacheco Pass River Basin
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Clara County emergency response officials issued a new evacuation warning Friday evening for residents living in the watershed areas of the Uvas Reservoir, Pacheco Pass River Basin, and U.S. Highway 101 and Bolsa Road in the southern part of the county. The warning was...
Zipline connects cut-off Bay Area community after bridge washes out
A zipline has become a lifeline for a Corralitos community after their access bridge was washed away in storm waters this winter.
NBC Bay Area
Mudslide Displaces Over a Dozen Residents in North Bay Apartment Complex
The rain returned to the Bay Area Friday and so did the problems. In the North Bay, a landslide forced more than a dozen residents from their homes and there’s worry that there may be more sliding hills in the days ahead. The landslide happened near Fairfax and neighbors...
NBC Bay Area
Antioch Roller Rink Closed Due to Recent Storm Damage
One of the Bay Area’s few remaining roller rinks is temporarily closed for business after getting flooded out. Two weeks ago, the first wave of storms left Antioch’s Paradise Skate filled with several inches of water, ruining the rink’s floor. On Friday, workers at Paradise Skate were...
NBC Bay Area
Santa Clara County Evacuation Warnings Expanded South of Gilroy
Santa Clara County expanded existing evacuation warnings to residents in the watershed areas along Bloomfield Avenue south of Gilroy. The new evacuation zone includes Bloomfield Avenue between Highway 25 and Highway 152 and south of Bloomfield to the county line, officials said. The prior evacuation warning zone was expanded due...
KTVU FOX 2
Highway 37 closed due to flooding
The major highway connecting Marin and Sonoma has been underwater all weekend. Highway 37 closed Saturday due to flooding. Officials say they are working to reopen the highway Monday morning.
KGO
Bay Area storm live updates: Santa Clara Co. extends evacuation warning to include more areas
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Intense storms that battered the San Francisco Bay Area for more than a week caused flooding, downed trees and power outages. A stronger Level 3 system arrived in the Bay Area Saturday. Now the region is facing residual effects as a result of the strong storm.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area storms: rain continues to wallop area, taking homes with it
HAYWARD, Calif. - As rain continued over the weekend, the Bay Area dealt with mudslides, downed trees, and disappearing roads. Many residents have had to leave their homes due to the destruction. Ben Orellan and his wife were at home in Hayward, getting ready to watch the 49ers game Saturday...
911 transport times along San Mateo coast could triple amid Hwy 92 closure
A massive sinkhole has shut down Highway 92 in San Mateo County indefinitely.
actionnews5.com
VIDEO: Heavy rain creates massive sinkhole, closes highway in Northern California
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (Gray News/TMX) - A portion of State Route 92 in California’s San Mateo County was closed in both directions Thursday. According to the California Department of Transportation, a large sinkhole opened up overnight and forced the highway closure. The California Highway Patrol said it officially...
Comments / 0