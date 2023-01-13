ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockport, ME

penbaypilot.com

Kevin W. Curit, obituary

LINCOLNVILLE — Kevin W. Curit, 47, a twenty year resident of Lincolnville, died unexpectedly on Friday, January 6, 2023 in Lincolnville. Born in Rockport on July 14, 1975, he was the son of Bruce Joseph and Doreen Beerman (Allen) Curit, and grew up in Camden attending schools there. An...
LINCOLNVILLE, ME
penbaypilot.com

Nichole (Nikki) Marie Cayton, obituary

Nichole (Nikki) Marie Cayton, left this world unexpectedly on December 1, 2022. Nikki was only 34 years young. Our family has suffered a great loss and the world is a bit darker without her bright smile. Born in Rockport on February 3, 1988 to Lee Cayton and Julie Rawley. Nikki...
ROCKLAND, ME
mdislander.com

Young philanthropist gives back to The Grand

ELLSWORTH — Through academic and charitable accomplishments, college freshman Kasey Jordan received the 2022 Association of Fundraising Professional’s (Northern New England chapter) Demont Award for Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy award. Half of the $5,000 award is given to an organization or cause close to the recipient’s heart, and Jordan chose The Grand in Ellsworth.
ELLSWORTH, ME
penbaypilot.com

Knox County deed transfers

ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Jan. 9-13. Appleton. Robert J. Bocko to Robert J. Bocko and Violetta M. Mainczyk. Anastasia M. Snow and Jacob P. Shirley to Elizabeth Bresnahan. Richard S. Schiffrin and Barbara Schiffrin to Richard S. Schiffrin...
KNOX COUNTY, ME
Q106.5

The Big Apple on Stone Street in Augusta Was Robbed (Again)

The Big Apple on Stone Street in Augusta was robbed again, after a similar robbery a few months ago. Some stores seem to be more vulnerable to robberies than others, and the Big Apple Convenience Store on Stone Street seems to be one of them. The Augusta Police Department is once again investigating a robbery at the store, this time at approximately 1:21 Friday morning. Officials received a call from someone at the store who said an unidentified man had walked into the building, displayed a firearm, and demanded an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise. The person then fled the scene before police arrived. No one was hurt.
AUGUSTA, ME
penbaypilot.com

2023 Maine Fishermen’s Forum returns to Samoset after pandemic hiatus with seminars, trade show, speakers

ROCKPORT — For the first time in three years, the Maine Fishermen’s Forum is holding a live event at the Samoset Resort March 2-4, 2023. This event is a one-of-a-kind event created for Maine’s fishermen and provides educational seminars covering topics from Management Actions Affecting Gillnet Fisheries, Plastic Aquaculture Gear, Economics of the Lobster Fleet, Eastern Maine Skippers Program, DMR Lobster Science Update, Gulf of Maine Scallop Fishery, and a Seafood Cooking Demonstration, to name a few. A tentative seminar schedule will be available on the website. Attendance is free, and families are encouraged to attend with children’s activities available.
ROCKPORT, ME
wabi.tv

98 Maine military families relocated as Togus-operated home closes

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 98 military families have been relocated after a house in Central Maine for veterans receiving medical care has temporarily closed. A spokesperson confirmed the Fisher House, part of Togus Veterans Affairs in Augusta, has been closed since October. They say the VA is evaluating the Fisher...
AUGUSTA, ME
penbaypilot.com

Douglass C. Knowlton, obituary

CAMDEN — Douglass C. Knowlton, 32, of Camden, passed away after a brief illness, in Boston, Massachusetts. Douglass was born on September 28, 1990, in Rockland, Maine to Scott D. Knowlton and Ursula Knowlton. Douglass grew up in Waldoboro and attended local schools. He attended Medomak Valley High School....
CAMDEN, ME
penbaypilot.com

Belfast Police beat

BELFAST Belfast Police reported the following activity Jan. 2-11. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Jan. 2. Michelle Cogswell, 40, of Swanville, was arrested for failure to...
BELFAST, ME
observer-me.com

Why the Maine woods sometimes sound like a horror movie

The first night in her new rural Maine home, shrill screams woke Lindsey Abbott from a sound sleep. She’d just moved from Portland to a 10-acre homestead in Durham and found herself seriously questioning that life choice. “I was in a city where I am used to hearing traffic,”...
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Local officials begin day by solving mystery of man found in the snow

OWLS HEAD — Knox County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and EMS were still early into their shifts Monday morning, Jan. 16, when they were presented with a mystery to solve. Earlier, a local company that does winter plow work found a male lying in a snowbank near the dead-end side of Ash Point Drive, in Owls Head. All they knew was what they saw: a male, cold, wet, in a lot of pain, and who had no idea how he’d gotten there.
OWLS HEAD, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Dec. 24 - Jan. 10. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 24. Robert E. Nichols,...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Gardens Aglow Holiday Lighting Contest winners announced

In early November, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens invited Boothbay peninsula community members to take part in the annual Gardens Aglow holiday lighting contest. Participants with a home or business visible from a public roadway and located on the in the towns of Edgecomb, Southport, Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, East Boothbay, Trevett, or West Boothbay Harbor were eligible to enter.
BOOTHBAY, ME
The Maine Monitor

The story behind Downeast Maine’s designation as a National Heritage Area

Blueberry barrens near Main Street in Columbia Falls. Photo by Kate Cough. On December 29, the proposal to create the Downeast Maine National Heritage Area (NHA) was signed into law by President Biden, making it the 56th in the country and the first in Maine. The designation recognizes the national contributions of Downeast Maine’s natural resources industries, including wild blueberries, fishing and forestry.
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Jan. 14 update: Midcoast adds seven new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE

