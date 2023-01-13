Read full article on original website
Kevin W. Curit, obituary
LINCOLNVILLE — Kevin W. Curit, 47, a twenty year resident of Lincolnville, died unexpectedly on Friday, January 6, 2023 in Lincolnville. Born in Rockport on July 14, 1975, he was the son of Bruce Joseph and Doreen Beerman (Allen) Curit, and grew up in Camden attending schools there. An...
Nichole (Nikki) Marie Cayton, obituary
Nichole (Nikki) Marie Cayton, left this world unexpectedly on December 1, 2022. Nikki was only 34 years young. Our family has suffered a great loss and the world is a bit darker without her bright smile. Born in Rockport on February 3, 1988 to Lee Cayton and Julie Rawley. Nikki...
A former Maine Veterans’ Homes site in Augusta will become home to arts academy
Maine Arts Academy, a charter school for the arts, plans to move to a building in Augusta that’s about six times bigger than its current location in Sidney. The academy bought 310 Cony Road from Maine Veterans’ Homes Augusta for $3.25 million. Chris Paszyc of the Boulos Co....
Young philanthropist gives back to The Grand
ELLSWORTH — Through academic and charitable accomplishments, college freshman Kasey Jordan received the 2022 Association of Fundraising Professional’s (Northern New England chapter) Demont Award for Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy award. Half of the $5,000 award is given to an organization or cause close to the recipient’s heart, and Jordan chose The Grand in Ellsworth.
Knox County deed transfers
ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Jan. 9-13. Appleton. Robert J. Bocko to Robert J. Bocko and Violetta M. Mainczyk. Anastasia M. Snow and Jacob P. Shirley to Elizabeth Bresnahan. Richard S. Schiffrin and Barbara Schiffrin to Richard S. Schiffrin...
Downtown Bangor will be home to a new Wabanaki cultural center
BANGOR, Maine — Native tribes have called Maine home for thousands of years, and the nonprofit Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness is looking to open a new youth and cultural center in downtown Bangor to help the community better understand the Wabanaki culture. The organization's co-CEO, Lisa Sockabasin, said...
The Best Festivals in Maine That You Don’t Want to Miss
Maine is a state known for its rugged coastline, picturesque lighthouses and delicious seafood. Throughout the year, the state plays host to a variety of festivals that showcase its unique culture and natural beauty.
The Big Apple on Stone Street in Augusta Was Robbed (Again)
The Big Apple on Stone Street in Augusta was robbed again, after a similar robbery a few months ago. Some stores seem to be more vulnerable to robberies than others, and the Big Apple Convenience Store on Stone Street seems to be one of them. The Augusta Police Department is once again investigating a robbery at the store, this time at approximately 1:21 Friday morning. Officials received a call from someone at the store who said an unidentified man had walked into the building, displayed a firearm, and demanded an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise. The person then fled the scene before police arrived. No one was hurt.
2023 Maine Fishermen’s Forum returns to Samoset after pandemic hiatus with seminars, trade show, speakers
ROCKPORT — For the first time in three years, the Maine Fishermen’s Forum is holding a live event at the Samoset Resort March 2-4, 2023. This event is a one-of-a-kind event created for Maine’s fishermen and provides educational seminars covering topics from Management Actions Affecting Gillnet Fisheries, Plastic Aquaculture Gear, Economics of the Lobster Fleet, Eastern Maine Skippers Program, DMR Lobster Science Update, Gulf of Maine Scallop Fishery, and a Seafood Cooking Demonstration, to name a few. A tentative seminar schedule will be available on the website. Attendance is free, and families are encouraged to attend with children’s activities available.
98 Maine military families relocated as Togus-operated home closes
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 98 military families have been relocated after a house in Central Maine for veterans receiving medical care has temporarily closed. A spokesperson confirmed the Fisher House, part of Togus Veterans Affairs in Augusta, has been closed since October. They say the VA is evaluating the Fisher...
Douglass C. Knowlton, obituary
CAMDEN — Douglass C. Knowlton, 32, of Camden, passed away after a brief illness, in Boston, Massachusetts. Douglass was born on September 28, 1990, in Rockland, Maine to Scott D. Knowlton and Ursula Knowlton. Douglass grew up in Waldoboro and attended local schools. He attended Medomak Valley High School....
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST Belfast Police reported the following activity Jan. 2-11. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Jan. 2. Michelle Cogswell, 40, of Swanville, was arrested for failure to...
Why the Maine woods sometimes sound like a horror movie
The first night in her new rural Maine home, shrill screams woke Lindsey Abbott from a sound sleep. She’d just moved from Portland to a 10-acre homestead in Durham and found herself seriously questioning that life choice. “I was in a city where I am used to hearing traffic,”...
‘Baked By Joy’ to open ‘Kusina’, Filipino takeout spot in Veazie next month
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you’ve ever been to the European Market in Bangor, there’s a good chance you’ve stumbled upon Baked By Joy. Joy Dudley offers many Filipino pastries, including her popular ube cookie, made from a purple yam, and pandesal, a traditional Filipino bread roll.
Local officials begin day by solving mystery of man found in the snow
OWLS HEAD — Knox County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and EMS were still early into their shifts Monday morning, Jan. 16, when they were presented with a mystery to solve. Earlier, a local company that does winter plow work found a male lying in a snowbank near the dead-end side of Ash Point Drive, in Owls Head. All they knew was what they saw: a male, cold, wet, in a lot of pain, and who had no idea how he’d gotten there.
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Dec. 24 - Jan. 10. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 24. Robert E. Nichols,...
Gardens Aglow Holiday Lighting Contest winners announced
In early November, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens invited Boothbay peninsula community members to take part in the annual Gardens Aglow holiday lighting contest. Participants with a home or business visible from a public roadway and located on the in the towns of Edgecomb, Southport, Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, East Boothbay, Trevett, or West Boothbay Harbor were eligible to enter.
The story behind Downeast Maine’s designation as a National Heritage Area
Blueberry barrens near Main Street in Columbia Falls. Photo by Kate Cough. On December 29, the proposal to create the Downeast Maine National Heritage Area (NHA) was signed into law by President Biden, making it the 56th in the country and the first in Maine. The designation recognizes the national contributions of Downeast Maine’s natural resources industries, including wild blueberries, fishing and forestry.
Don’t Leave Purses Behind In Your Parked Vehicle, Police Warn
Don't leave your purse in the car or you could fall victim to the Felony Lane Gang which has made its return to northern New England, according to three Maine police departments. Police in York and Kennebunkport warned of a Florida-based group of identity thieves that travel across the United...
Jan. 14 update: Midcoast adds seven new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
