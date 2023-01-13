ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

The City of Tallahassee announces road closures for MLK Day events

By WTXL Digital Staff
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=134e9E_0kDubRpo00

The City of Tallahassee has announced the road closures that will be in effect for Martin Luther King Jr. Day events on Monday.

For the NAACP march, road closures will be in effect along Adams St. from C.K. Steele Plaza to the Florida Capitol, beginning at 8:45 a.m. Adams St. will reopen by 10:30 a.m.

For the MLK Day Parade, Call St. will close from Duval St. to Calhoun St. beginning at 10:30 a.m. Beginning at 11 a.m., Monroe St. will close from Tennessee St. to Gaines St. The parade will start at noon on Monroe St. at Call St. Roads are expected to reopen by approximately 1:30 p.m., according to the City.

For the MLK Day Festival at Cascades Park, Suwannee St. will close at 12 p.m. from Myers Park Dr. to the Edison restaurant and is set to reopen at 8 p.m, the City says. The festival will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Albany Herald

Thomasville Black history parade, celebration set

THOMASVILLE — Southwest Georgians are invited to spend the day in downtown Thomasville Feb. 4 for the Rose City’s 5th annual Black History Parade and Celebration. The event begins with a parade at 10 a.m. through Downtown Thomasville, followed by a celebration at 11 a.m. at the Ritz Amphitheater. The parade will begin at the intersection of Broad Street and Washington Street and travel down Broad Street, turning right on West Jackson Street, and disbanding on Lee Street.
THOMASVILLE, GA
WCTV

Cold weather shelters open through the weekend in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to temperatures dropping below 35 degrees, overnight cold shelters will be open in Tallahassee for those in need from Friday, January 13, through Sunday, January 15th. Local governments and community partners will conduct overnight sheltering in an effort to help those who are experiencing homelessness.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Two dead, five injured in Saturday crash near FL-GA line

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people died and five more were injured in a crash in rural Decatur County Saturday, not far from the Florida-Georgia state line. According to Decatur County Fire Rescue, the crash happened Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Hannatown Road and Jep Martin Road. The crash...
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
gotodestinations.com

The BEST Breakfast Spots in Tallahassee – (With Photos)

Tallahassee, Florida is home to some of the best breakfast spots in the state. From classic diners to trendy cafes, there’s something for everyone in this vibrant city. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes or savory biscuits and gravy, these top-rated restaurants are sure to satisfy your breakfast cravings. So grab your fork and knife and get ready to dig in, because these breakfast joints are serving up some of the most delicious dishes in town.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

JCSO patrol car involved in a car crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a traffic crash involving a Jackson County Sheriff patrol car. Officials said a patrol car side-swiped a gray SUV as a deputy responded to a 911 call. The accident happened at the intersection of State Road 71 and Malloy Plaza. No one was injured.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy