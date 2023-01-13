ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, ME

penbaypilot.com

Kevin W. Curit, obituary

LINCOLNVILLE — Kevin W. Curit, 47, a twenty year resident of Lincolnville, died unexpectedly on Friday, January 6, 2023 in Lincolnville. Born in Rockport on July 14, 1975, he was the son of Bruce Joseph and Doreen Beerman (Allen) Curit, and grew up in Camden attending schools there. An...
LINCOLNVILLE, ME
penbaypilot.com

Nichole (Nikki) Marie Cayton, obituary

Nichole (Nikki) Marie Cayton, left this world unexpectedly on December 1, 2022. Nikki was only 34 years young. Our family has suffered a great loss and the world is a bit darker without her bright smile. Born in Rockport on February 3, 1988 to Lee Cayton and Julie Rawley. Nikki...
ROCKLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Robin A. Mahoney, obituary

ROCKPORT — Robin A. Mahoney passed away suddenly and unexpected of natural causes, Friday, January 6, 2023. Robin had suffered with declining health for the past 10 years and lost her battle with COPD. Born in Bangor, May 26, 1954, she was the daughter of Richard Langdon and Phyllis...
ROCKPORT, ME
penbaypilot.com

Knox County deed transfers

ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Jan. 9-13. Appleton. Robert J. Bocko to Robert J. Bocko and Violetta M. Mainczyk. Anastasia M. Snow and Jacob P. Shirley to Elizabeth Bresnahan. Richard S. Schiffrin and Barbara Schiffrin to Richard S. Schiffrin...
KNOX COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

This Week In Lincolnville: Recess

So I have this friend. One of my oldest – we met over 43 years ago in Kindergarten. Lincolnville’s first Kindergarten, but that is a story for another column. We are both oldish men with kids of our own at LCS. We text regularly, and every time the weather gets a little messy on a school day in winter, I often get the text from him before I get the text from the school. “G********! They are cancelling school for this! Moose Wooten would have just hammered that school bus through this slush!” Yeah, he is that guy.
LINCOLNVILLE, ME
penbaypilot.com

It’s the end of the Maine Photography Show

Many have inquired about the Maine Photography Show as of late and whether there will be one. It is with a heavy heart to inform you that after 17 years the Maine Photography Show will not continue. Having been part of the original committee and having been the chairman for the last 14 years, I need to back away and do more for myself. At this time no one has stepped forward to take my place so the end has come.
BOOTHBAY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Dec. 24 - Jan. 10. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 24. Robert E. Nichols,...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Belfast Police beat

BELFAST Belfast Police reported the following activity Jan. 2-11. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Jan. 2. Michelle Cogswell, 40, of Swanville, was arrested for failure to...
BELFAST, ME
Q106.5

The Big Apple on Stone Street in Augusta Was Robbed (Again)

The Big Apple on Stone Street in Augusta was robbed again, after a similar robbery a few months ago. Some stores seem to be more vulnerable to robberies than others, and the Big Apple Convenience Store on Stone Street seems to be one of them. The Augusta Police Department is once again investigating a robbery at the store, this time at approximately 1:21 Friday morning. Officials received a call from someone at the store who said an unidentified man had walked into the building, displayed a firearm, and demanded an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise. The person then fled the scene before police arrived. No one was hurt.
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

98 Maine military families relocated as Togus-operated home closes

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 98 military families have been relocated after a house in Central Maine for veterans receiving medical care has temporarily closed. A spokesperson confirmed the Fisher House, part of Togus Veterans Affairs in Augusta, has been closed since October. They say the VA is evaluating the Fisher...
AUGUSTA, ME
WGME

Turner man who stabbed couple to death granted supervised outings

A Turner man who stabbed a couple to death will be allowed to leave his Augusta psychiatric center for supervised short outings, according to the Kennebec Journal. Patrick Maher, 26, killed Troy and Dulsie Varney back in 2021, while he was renting a room from the couple. Maher was found to be not criminally responsible for this crime by reason of insanity.
AUGUSTA, ME
penbaypilot.com

POSTPONED: 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast Celebration

ORONO — The 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast Celebration at the University of Maine scheduled for Jan. 16 has been postponed due to the worsening weather forecast. The event, co-sponsored by the Greater Bangor Area Branch NAACP and the University of Maine Division of Student Life, will be rescheduled for Feb. 20.
ORONO, ME
wabi.tv

Belfast police investigating 911 hoax call

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Belfast Police say they are investigating after a man made a 911 hoax call Saturday of a reported shooting at Union Street address. A man called dispatch shortly after 5:30 p.m. to say he had just shot and killed his brother. While police were enroute, dispatch...
BELFAST, ME
wabi.tv

Mainers join Call to close Guantánamo rallies streetside in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Augusta State Armory was the backdrop for the Mainers Join Call to Close Guantánamo rally and vigil Saturday, where multiple Maine progressive groups congregated to protest the military detention center Guantánamo Bay, located on a U.S. naval base in Cuba. Presented by Peace Action...
AUGUSTA, ME
observer-me.com

Why the Maine woods sometimes sound like a horror movie

The first night in her new rural Maine home, shrill screams woke Lindsey Abbott from a sound sleep. She’d just moved from Portland to a 10-acre homestead in Durham and found herself seriously questioning that life choice. “I was in a city where I am used to hearing traffic,”...
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Agenda set for Hope school committee Jan. 17

HOPE — The school committee agenda for the next Hope Elementary School committee meeting is set. The meeting will be held Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 6 p.m. Participants can attend in-person or join via livestream: https://networkmaine.zoom.us/j/89636617930. Agenda. 1. Call to order. 3. Adjustments to the agenda. 4. Signing of...
HOPE, ME
penbaypilot.com

Jan. 14 update: Midcoast adds seven new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE

