So I have this friend. One of my oldest – we met over 43 years ago in Kindergarten. Lincolnville’s first Kindergarten, but that is a story for another column. We are both oldish men with kids of our own at LCS. We text regularly, and every time the weather gets a little messy on a school day in winter, I often get the text from him before I get the text from the school. “G********! They are cancelling school for this! Moose Wooten would have just hammered that school bus through this slush!” Yeah, he is that guy.

LINCOLNVILLE, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO