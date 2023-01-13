Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Festivals in Maine That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversMaine State
Camden on Canvas: The must-attend event for art lovers and collectorsRachel PerkinsCamden, ME
The End of an Era: A Farewell to the Beloved Chase’s DailyRachel PerkinsBelfast, ME
The Christmas Spirit In MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
penbaypilot.com
Kevin W. Curit, obituary
LINCOLNVILLE — Kevin W. Curit, 47, a twenty year resident of Lincolnville, died unexpectedly on Friday, January 6, 2023 in Lincolnville. Born in Rockport on July 14, 1975, he was the son of Bruce Joseph and Doreen Beerman (Allen) Curit, and grew up in Camden attending schools there. An...
penbaypilot.com
Nichole (Nikki) Marie Cayton, obituary
Nichole (Nikki) Marie Cayton, left this world unexpectedly on December 1, 2022. Nikki was only 34 years young. Our family has suffered a great loss and the world is a bit darker without her bright smile. Born in Rockport on February 3, 1988 to Lee Cayton and Julie Rawley. Nikki...
penbaypilot.com
Robin A. Mahoney, obituary
ROCKPORT — Robin A. Mahoney passed away suddenly and unexpected of natural causes, Friday, January 6, 2023. Robin had suffered with declining health for the past 10 years and lost her battle with COPD. Born in Bangor, May 26, 1954, she was the daughter of Richard Langdon and Phyllis...
penbaypilot.com
Knox County deed transfers
ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Jan. 9-13. Appleton. Robert J. Bocko to Robert J. Bocko and Violetta M. Mainczyk. Anastasia M. Snow and Jacob P. Shirley to Elizabeth Bresnahan. Richard S. Schiffrin and Barbara Schiffrin to Richard S. Schiffrin...
penbaypilot.com
This Week In Lincolnville: Recess
So I have this friend. One of my oldest – we met over 43 years ago in Kindergarten. Lincolnville’s first Kindergarten, but that is a story for another column. We are both oldish men with kids of our own at LCS. We text regularly, and every time the weather gets a little messy on a school day in winter, I often get the text from him before I get the text from the school. “G********! They are cancelling school for this! Moose Wooten would have just hammered that school bus through this slush!” Yeah, he is that guy.
penbaypilot.com
It’s the end of the Maine Photography Show
Many have inquired about the Maine Photography Show as of late and whether there will be one. It is with a heavy heart to inform you that after 17 years the Maine Photography Show will not continue. Having been part of the original committee and having been the chairman for the last 14 years, I need to back away and do more for myself. At this time no one has stepped forward to take my place so the end has come.
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Dec. 24 - Jan. 10. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 24. Robert E. Nichols,...
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST Belfast Police reported the following activity Jan. 2-11. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Jan. 2. Michelle Cogswell, 40, of Swanville, was arrested for failure to...
The Big Apple on Stone Street in Augusta Was Robbed (Again)
The Big Apple on Stone Street in Augusta was robbed again, after a similar robbery a few months ago. Some stores seem to be more vulnerable to robberies than others, and the Big Apple Convenience Store on Stone Street seems to be one of them. The Augusta Police Department is once again investigating a robbery at the store, this time at approximately 1:21 Friday morning. Officials received a call from someone at the store who said an unidentified man had walked into the building, displayed a firearm, and demanded an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise. The person then fled the scene before police arrived. No one was hurt.
wabi.tv
98 Maine military families relocated as Togus-operated home closes
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 98 military families have been relocated after a house in Central Maine for veterans receiving medical care has temporarily closed. A spokesperson confirmed the Fisher House, part of Togus Veterans Affairs in Augusta, has been closed since October. They say the VA is evaluating the Fisher...
WGME
Turner man who stabbed couple to death granted supervised outings
A Turner man who stabbed a couple to death will be allowed to leave his Augusta psychiatric center for supervised short outings, according to the Kennebec Journal. Patrick Maher, 26, killed Troy and Dulsie Varney back in 2021, while he was renting a room from the couple. Maher was found to be not criminally responsible for this crime by reason of insanity.
penbaypilot.com
POSTPONED: 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast Celebration
ORONO — The 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast Celebration at the University of Maine scheduled for Jan. 16 has been postponed due to the worsening weather forecast. The event, co-sponsored by the Greater Bangor Area Branch NAACP and the University of Maine Division of Student Life, will be rescheduled for Feb. 20.
wabi.tv
Belfast police investigating 911 hoax call
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Belfast Police say they are investigating after a man made a 911 hoax call Saturday of a reported shooting at Union Street address. A man called dispatch shortly after 5:30 p.m. to say he had just shot and killed his brother. While police were enroute, dispatch...
wabi.tv
Mainers join Call to close Guantánamo rallies streetside in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Augusta State Armory was the backdrop for the Mainers Join Call to Close Guantánamo rally and vigil Saturday, where multiple Maine progressive groups congregated to protest the military detention center Guantánamo Bay, located on a U.S. naval base in Cuba. Presented by Peace Action...
Don’t Leave Purses Behind In Your Parked Vehicle, Police Warn
Don't leave your purse in the car or you could fall victim to the Felony Lane Gang which has made its return to northern New England, according to three Maine police departments. Police in York and Kennebunkport warned of a Florida-based group of identity thieves that travel across the United...
observer-me.com
Why the Maine woods sometimes sound like a horror movie
The first night in her new rural Maine home, shrill screams woke Lindsey Abbott from a sound sleep. She’d just moved from Portland to a 10-acre homestead in Durham and found herself seriously questioning that life choice. “I was in a city where I am used to hearing traffic,”...
penbaypilot.com
Agenda set for Hope school committee Jan. 17
HOPE — The school committee agenda for the next Hope Elementary School committee meeting is set. The meeting will be held Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 6 p.m. Participants can attend in-person or join via livestream: https://networkmaine.zoom.us/j/89636617930. Agenda. 1. Call to order. 3. Adjustments to the agenda. 4. Signing of...
penbaypilot.com
Jan. 14 update: Midcoast adds seven new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
wabi.tv
Habitat for Humanity receives nearly $100,000 worth of building materials
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A non-monetary donation to Habitat of Humanity. “It was so generous, in fact, that it was more than our one affiliate can use in a reasonable time frame,” Melissa Huston said. Ware-Butler Building Supply donated nearly 100,000 dollars worth of vinyl siding to the donation...
Maine Man Arrested After Forcing Woman into Van at Target & Taking Off
An absolutely terrifying situation unfolded in Maine yesterday evening that led to a police chase and subsequent arrest. Shoppers at the Target store in Bangor on Saturday say they witnessed a man forcing a woman into a rental van against her will in the parking lot. Bystanders immediately called 911 for help.
Comments / 0