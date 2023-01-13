ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
mymoinfo.com

Curt Davis – Service 1/18/23 Noon

Curt Davis of Festus died Friday at the age of 61. Visitation is Wednesday at 9 o’clock with a funeral service set for Noon at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Burial will be in the Three Rivers Cemetery in Farmington.
FESTUS, MO
kfmo.com

Bonne Terre Water Rates Increase

(Bonne Terre, MO) Bonne Terre residents will be paying more for their water usage soon. Bonne Terre City Administrator, Shawn Kay, says they're looking at a 10% increase in the rates to help with important repairs he's been discussing since their grant application for funding them was turned down.
BONNE TERRE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Herb Lewis – Service 5pm 1/19/23

Herbert “Herb” Lewis of Fredericktown died Wednesday, January 11th, at the age of 90. The funeral service will be 5:00 Thursday at Follis and Sons Chapel in Fredericktown. Visitation for Herb Lewis will be 4 to 5 Thursday at the funeral home.
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
mymoinfo.com

David Arthur Benson Sr. — Service 1/18/23 11:45 A.M.

David Arthur Benson Sr. of Bonne Terre passed away on January 11th, he was 83 years old. The visitation for David Benson Sr. will be Wednesday morning, January 18, from 10 until the time of the funeral service at 11:45 at the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Burial will be Wednesday afternoon at 1:30 in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
BONNE TERRE, MO
Missouri Independent

Despite setback for Missouri silica sand mine, the fight isn’t over for neighbors

Missouri regulators handed a setback to a proposed silica sand mine south of St. Louis earlier this month when they revoked a pivotal permit. But the fight isn’t over for opponents of the mine.  While state regulators denied one permit to NexGen, the would-be owners of the proposed mine, they almost simultaneously granted the company […] The post Despite setback for Missouri silica sand mine, the fight isn’t over for neighbors appeared first on Missouri Independent.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
suntimesnews.com

COVID-19 count falls in Mo, rises in Ste. Genevieve County

JEFFERSON CITY – The number of new COVID-19 cases in Missouri dropped from the previous number. This week 5,100 new cases were reported by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The previous week, the number was 6,286. There were 25 new cases in Ste. Genevieve County compared...
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
kbsi23.com

Suspect in Perry County school threats in custody

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – A suspect connected with the threats last week to Perry County School District 32 is in custody. Perryvile Police Chief Direk L. Hunt announced at a press conference Sunday afternoon in Perryville that a juvenile admitted to making both phone calls this week. The juvenile...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Help The Hungry Presents Checks To Food Pantries

(Farmington) The Farmington Ministerial Alliance and the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantries in Farmington were both presented checks today of $69,000. The checks were from the Help the Hungry Bake Sale and Auction. Chris Landrum is the organizer of this annual fundraiser. She says making sure people don’t have to go hungry makes all their hard work worthwhile.
FARMINGTON, MO
KFVS12

Person of interest identified in Perry County, Mo, School threat

Police in Perryville say they have good idea of who is making threating calls to the Perry County school district, which shut down the school today. Illinois Sheriffs refuse to enforce Illinois assault weapons ban. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Bullard is speaking out against Governor...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Herky P&Z recommends approval for Love’s truck stop

After three hours of public comments and discussions, the Herculaneum Planning and Zoning Commission voted Monday to recommend approval of two requests from the Love’s Travel Stops company to build a truck stop west of I-55 and north of McNutt Street and Providence Way. The P&Z Commission advises the...
HERCULANEUM, MO
KFVS12

Suspect arrested for swatting incident at Perryville High School

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The suspect believed to be responsible for reporting a false threat to the Perryville High School and Middle school has been arrested. On January 11, Perryville police received a phone call around 6:15 a.m. from a male claiming that a student was threatening to place an incendiary device at the school. The caller claimed to be a student at the school.
PERRYVILLE, MO
Washington Missourian

Pelton: Double homicide suspect taken into custody following multi-county vehicle pursuit

The man wanted in a double homicide at a rural Pacific residence was arrested in St. Louis after a pursuit by St. Louis city and county police Sunday. Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said Timothy J. Kalter, 39, was arrested late Sunday afternoon after his vehicle crashed on Interstate 55 near Bates avenue around 4:45 p.m. following a pursuit by St. Louis city police. Pelton said Kalter fled on foot after the crash but was later apprehended after an altercation with police. St. Louis county police spotted Kalter’s vehicle earlier in the afternoon and gave chase but lost the vehicle when it entered St. Louis city.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Norman Harold Pooker — Service 1/16/23 11 A.M.

Norman Harold Pooker of Festus passed away Tuesday (1/10) he was 70 years old. The visitation for Norman Pooker will be Sunday (1/15) afternoon from 2 until 6 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. A second visitation will be held Monday (1/16) morning from 10 until the time of...
FESTUS, MO
kjluradio.com

Firefighters in Franklin County put out fire at scrap yard causing smoky conditions

Franklin County firefighters put out a controlled burn at a business that was causing poor visibility in the area. The Gerald-Rosebud Fire Protection District says crews were called to a commercial structure fire at Mullins Scrap Yard, on Highway 50, in Beaufort, Thursday. When crews arrived, they found a pile of scrap pieces and some vehicles on fire. The fire was under control, but the smoke was causing poor visibility along Highway 50, so it was extinguished.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Hillsboro High School investigates student threat

HILLSBORO, Mo. – Police and school officials worked to investigate a threat from a Hillsboro High School student. The student accused in the threat “has been secured,” per Hillsboro School District officials. Police have not yet disclosed whether the student will face criminal charges. The Hillsboro School...
HILLSBORO, MO
mymoinfo.com

DeSoto man arrested after Highway 61 crash

A DeSoto man was arrested after a traffic accident on Highway 61 north of Miller Road in Imperial on Wednesday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 41-year-old Joseph Keitel was exiting the Dollar General parking lot on southbound 61 in a 2007 Buick Lacrosse and struck a 2016 Honda CRV driven by 74-year-old Linda Chapman of Arnold. Keitel fled the scene and later returned on foot. He was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with minor injuries, while Chapman was not injured. Keitel has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Crash. The accident took place at 5 o’clock Wednesday afternoon.
IMPERIAL, MO

