mymoinfo.com
Curt Davis – Service 1/18/23 Noon
Curt Davis of Festus died Friday at the age of 61. Visitation is Wednesday at 9 o’clock with a funeral service set for Noon at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Burial will be in the Three Rivers Cemetery in Farmington.
kfmo.com
Bonne Terre Water Rates Increase
(Bonne Terre, MO) Bonne Terre residents will be paying more for their water usage soon. Bonne Terre City Administrator, Shawn Kay, says they're looking at a 10% increase in the rates to help with important repairs he's been discussing since their grant application for funding them was turned down.
mymoinfo.com
Herb Lewis – Service 5pm 1/19/23
Herbert “Herb” Lewis of Fredericktown died Wednesday, January 11th, at the age of 90. The funeral service will be 5:00 Thursday at Follis and Sons Chapel in Fredericktown. Visitation for Herb Lewis will be 4 to 5 Thursday at the funeral home.
mymoinfo.com
David Arthur Benson Sr. — Service 1/18/23 11:45 A.M.
David Arthur Benson Sr. of Bonne Terre passed away on January 11th, he was 83 years old. The visitation for David Benson Sr. will be Wednesday morning, January 18, from 10 until the time of the funeral service at 11:45 at the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Burial will be Wednesday afternoon at 1:30 in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
Despite setback for Missouri silica sand mine, the fight isn’t over for neighbors
Missouri regulators handed a setback to a proposed silica sand mine south of St. Louis earlier this month when they revoked a pivotal permit. But the fight isn’t over for opponents of the mine. While state regulators denied one permit to NexGen, the would-be owners of the proposed mine, they almost simultaneously granted the company […] The post Despite setback for Missouri silica sand mine, the fight isn’t over for neighbors appeared first on Missouri Independent.
The St. Louis County town demolished for developments that never happened
Allenton, Missouri, has been designated as a ghost town by the St. Louis Paranormal Research Society, but is it? Allenton is currently part of the Eureka city limits. Six Flags St. Louis is nearby.
suntimesnews.com
COVID-19 count falls in Mo, rises in Ste. Genevieve County
JEFFERSON CITY – The number of new COVID-19 cases in Missouri dropped from the previous number. This week 5,100 new cases were reported by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The previous week, the number was 6,286. There were 25 new cases in Ste. Genevieve County compared...
kbsi23.com
Suspect in Perry County school threats in custody
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – A suspect connected with the threats last week to Perry County School District 32 is in custody. Perryvile Police Chief Direk L. Hunt announced at a press conference Sunday afternoon in Perryville that a juvenile admitted to making both phone calls this week. The juvenile...
mymoinfo.com
Help The Hungry Presents Checks To Food Pantries
(Farmington) The Farmington Ministerial Alliance and the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantries in Farmington were both presented checks today of $69,000. The checks were from the Help the Hungry Bake Sale and Auction. Chris Landrum is the organizer of this annual fundraiser. She says making sure people don’t have to go hungry makes all their hard work worthwhile.
KFVS12
Person of interest identified in Perry County, Mo, School threat
Police in Perryville say they have good idea of who is making threating calls to the Perry County school district, which shut down the school today. Illinois Sheriffs refuse to enforce Illinois assault weapons ban. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Bullard is speaking out against Governor...
police1.com
Mo. sheriff's office makes buzzworthy offer for DWI enforcement training
HILLSBORO, Mo. — The elevator door opened at the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Tuesday afternoon, and a room full of deputies turned their heads to see volunteer Nerma Tulek proclaim her arrival. "The drinkers are here!" Tulek said with a slight slur and a big smile. Tulek and three...
myleaderpaper.com
Herky P&Z recommends approval for Love’s truck stop
After three hours of public comments and discussions, the Herculaneum Planning and Zoning Commission voted Monday to recommend approval of two requests from the Love’s Travel Stops company to build a truck stop west of I-55 and north of McNutt Street and Providence Way. The P&Z Commission advises the...
KFVS12
Suspect arrested for swatting incident at Perryville High School
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The suspect believed to be responsible for reporting a false threat to the Perryville High School and Middle school has been arrested. On January 11, Perryville police received a phone call around 6:15 a.m. from a male claiming that a student was threatening to place an incendiary device at the school. The caller claimed to be a student at the school.
Washington Missourian
Pelton: Double homicide suspect taken into custody following multi-county vehicle pursuit
The man wanted in a double homicide at a rural Pacific residence was arrested in St. Louis after a pursuit by St. Louis city and county police Sunday. Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said Timothy J. Kalter, 39, was arrested late Sunday afternoon after his vehicle crashed on Interstate 55 near Bates avenue around 4:45 p.m. following a pursuit by St. Louis city police. Pelton said Kalter fled on foot after the crash but was later apprehended after an altercation with police. St. Louis county police spotted Kalter’s vehicle earlier in the afternoon and gave chase but lost the vehicle when it entered St. Louis city.
mymoinfo.com
Norman Harold Pooker — Service 1/16/23 11 A.M.
Norman Harold Pooker of Festus passed away Tuesday (1/10) he was 70 years old. The visitation for Norman Pooker will be Sunday (1/15) afternoon from 2 until 6 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. A second visitation will be held Monday (1/16) morning from 10 until the time of...
kjluradio.com
Firefighters in Franklin County put out fire at scrap yard causing smoky conditions
Franklin County firefighters put out a controlled burn at a business that was causing poor visibility in the area. The Gerald-Rosebud Fire Protection District says crews were called to a commercial structure fire at Mullins Scrap Yard, on Highway 50, in Beaufort, Thursday. When crews arrived, they found a pile of scrap pieces and some vehicles on fire. The fire was under control, but the smoke was causing poor visibility along Highway 50, so it was extinguished.
Murder suspect in custody after I-55 crash in south St. Louis
An accused double murder suspect wanted in Franklin County was taken into custody Sunday after crashing their car along Interstate 55 in south St. Louis.
Hillsboro High School investigates student threat
HILLSBORO, Mo. – Police and school officials worked to investigate a threat from a Hillsboro High School student. The student accused in the threat “has been secured,” per Hillsboro School District officials. Police have not yet disclosed whether the student will face criminal charges. The Hillsboro School...
Warrant issued for suspect in double shooting outside hotel in Washington, Missouri
WASHINGTON, Mo. – The Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued a warrant Friday for 61-year-old Powell Trout in the double shooting outside a hotel in Washington, Missouri. The Washington Police Department received numerous calls at 6:42 p.m. Wednesday from witnesses who said there had been a shooting in...
mymoinfo.com
DeSoto man arrested after Highway 61 crash
A DeSoto man was arrested after a traffic accident on Highway 61 north of Miller Road in Imperial on Wednesday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 41-year-old Joseph Keitel was exiting the Dollar General parking lot on southbound 61 in a 2007 Buick Lacrosse and struck a 2016 Honda CRV driven by 74-year-old Linda Chapman of Arnold. Keitel fled the scene and later returned on foot. He was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with minor injuries, while Chapman was not injured. Keitel has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Crash. The accident took place at 5 o’clock Wednesday afternoon.
