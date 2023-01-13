ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama basketball's Noah Clowney on his confidence as a freshman: 'We all bleed the same blood'

By Nick Kelly, The Tuscaloosa News
After Alabama basketball beat Arkansas on the road, Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats noted how freshmen Noah Clowney and Brandon Miller aren't scared of much.

It didn't look like it when the duo combined for three 3-pointers in about 45 seconds to put the game out of reach in the final minutes.

Clowney talked with reporters Friday and was asked about his confidence.

"At the end of the day, I don’t care if they’re 280 (pounds), 250, 160," Clowney said. "We all bleed the same blood. You might have different attributes (than me), but at the end of the day, it’s really just effort. That’s how I feel about it."

Clowney certainly isn't small. Far from it. The freshman from Spartanburg, South Carolina, is listed at 6-foot-10, 210 pounds.

This season, he's averaging 10 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game.

He will look to continue an impressive first season of college basketball as No. 4 Alabama (14-2, 4-0 SEC) prepares to play host to LSU (12-4, 1-3) on Saturday (3 p.m., ESPN) at Coleman Coliseum.

"We've had some good freshman here, but he's got a different mindset," Oats said. "He's very mature. Very professional. You've got guys who say they want to be pros, then they act nothing like a pro when they walk in. All of a sudden your behavior is going to change if you get lucky enough to have a chance to be a pro? No. He's one that comes in from Day 1, acts like a pro, thinks like a pro, takes care of his body like a pro. He's very, very mature for his age."

